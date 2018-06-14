Why You Should Plan a Trip to the Steel Magnolia House B&B This Holiday Season
We have just the place for you if you're looking for a Southern holiday getaway with a cinematic twist. The Steel Magnolia House Bed and Breakfast, located in a historic home at 320 Jefferson Street in Natchitoches, Louisiana, is just a stone's throw from the Cane River, and the name isn't a coincidence. Many scenes from the beloved 1989 movie were filmed in and around 320 Jefferson Street, lending its name to the charming B&B. Here's everything you need to know about staying in this bed and breakfast with cinematic ties during the holiday season.
Inspiration for Steel Magnolias
When you visit the Steel Magnolia House Bed and Breakfast, you see the filming locations for many of the movie's scenes and the town that inspired the play, which was the basis for the film. When writing Steel Magnolias, playwright Robert Harling drew on his family's experiences in Natchitoches, Louisiana, and the death of his sister, Susan Harling Robinson.
Steel Magnolia House Bed and Breakfast
In homage to the story, characters from the movie have guest rooms named for them in the B&B. You'll stay in one of the Shelby, Clairee, Ouiser, Jackson, or Annelle rooms when you visit. There's also a grand staircase, marble-manteled fireplaces, and crystal chandeliers inside, while the front porch exterior adorns welcoming white rocking chairs.
Holidays in Natchitoches, Louisiana
It's not just the B&B, though. Natchitoches is an excellent December getaway because of the many annual holiday events that take place in the town. The Natchitoches Christmas Festival offers a schedule packed full of holiday cheer, including the Christmas Treasures Arts & Craft Show, live music, fireworks over the Cane River, a kids' festival, Lessons and Carols services, a holiday tour of homes, Christmas musicals, and other events along the downtown riverbank. (You can see the full schedule at natchitocheschristmas.com.)
A highlight of the holiday season in Natchitoches is the Natchitoches Christmas Lights, a festive lights display that kicks off with the annual, daylong "Turn on the Holidays!" program.
If a trip to this cinematic winter wonderland sounds like the perfect way to celebrate the holidays, book a stay at the Steel Magnolia House Bed and Breakfast in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
