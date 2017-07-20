25 Most Festive Small Towns in the South for a Charming Christmas Getaway

Skip the crowded cities, and spend your Christmas in one of the South's charming small towns. You won't regret it. Take a drive to these cozy, Christmas-crazed towns, and you'll be in for a holiday filled with some of the season's best. We're blessed with some of the mildest weather in the country during the Christmas season, and we like to take full advantage. When our small towns prepare for the holiday season, they go all out. From stunning light displays to family-fun festivals, there is no shortage of activities for the whole crew to enjoy.

These small towns boast all of their usual year-round appeal—think downtown shops, charming streets, and Southern hospitality—but are specially outfitted with the festive touches of Christmas. You'll get all the hot cocoa, town square parades (or boat parades on the water!), and rambling horse-drawn carriages you could wish for. No need to ask Santa. Each of these small-town spots is worth a spot on your Christmas travel list. From the Gulf to the Outer Banks, Georgia to Texas, these are the most festive small towns in the South to visit during Christmastime.