60 Recipes You Need To Try This Holiday Season

By Southern Living Editors Updated December 14, 2021
Credit: Iain Bagwell

This year, we're serving up 60 delicious ways to spread holiday cheer. Of course, we're starting with the appetizers. Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini will be all the rage at your Christmas cocktail party. If you're looking for something with a little crunch, try our Fried Arthichoke Hearts with Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli. Pair your party bites with a glass of our crisp and delicious Sparkling Pomegranate Punch. You'll love waking up in the morning to the smell of Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns but, if you're looking for a lighter option, try our Ambrosia Breakfast. For Christmas dinner we're pulling out all the stops with our Peppercorn-Crusted Standing Rib Roast with Roasted Vegetables. You won't want to skip our Pan Gravy with Sherry—it takes our already out-of-this-world roast to the next level. Of course, we can't let a Christmas go by without unveiling our white cake of the year. We couldn't settle on just one white cake recipe, so we're giving you five stunning cakes to choose from. Don't worry—we didn't forget about Santa. This gallery is also complete with spectacular homemade goodies to share with your friends, family—and Santa, of course. You'll also find classic recipes, like Oyster Casserole, that we've remade with a fresh new spin. Our special double December issue of Southern Living has something to please everyone on your list. Just be sure to bookmark this page—we have a feeling you'll be referring to it for many years to come..

Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns

Skip making sausage and pancakes. Combine their flavors with this recipe instead!

Baked Brie Bites

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Baked Brie Bites

This is sure to become your favorite holiday appetizer recipe. We don't know anyone who has ever turned down warm melted cheese.

Cornmeal Popovers

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Food Styling: William Smith; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Cornmeal Popovers

These popovers are ready to pop out of the oven and onto your dinner table in just 30 minutes. Their texture and rich flavor will have you rethinking your typical dinner rolls.

Grits and Greens with Brown Butter Hot Sauce

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Grits and Greens with Brown Butter Hot Sauce

The stewed greens and spicy butter sauce on these grits make them feel holiday worthy for any meal of the day.

Oyster Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Oyster Casserole

Labeled as a staple dish throughout many homes in the South, it just wouldn't be the holidays without an oyster casserole.

Sautéed Mustard Greens with Garlic and Lemon

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Food Styling: William Smith; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Sautéed Mustard Greens with Garlic and Lemon

We know collard greens usually steal the show, but you'll be hard pressed to find mustard greens as flavorful as these.

Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips

A holiday breakfast calls for something different than your typical biscuits and jam routine. These salty-sweet eggs shirred in tomatoes are an irresistible, and shareable holiday breakfast.

Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese

If we're being honest with ourselves, the endive is just the vehicle for the herby goat cheese, but it doesn't help to sneak in our greens where we can!

Ambrosia Breakfast

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Ambrosia Breakfast

This ambrosia breakfast makes use of the season's fresh citrus and pomegranates. What a sunny breakfast to wake up to.

Peppercorn-Crusted Standing Rib Roast with Roasted Vegetables

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Peppercorn-Crusted Standing Rib Roast with Roasted Vegetables

This roast deserves a crowning moment on your holiday table. A fresh herb butter brings it to golden perfection in the oven before a drizzle of sherry gravy brings the whole dish together.

Almond Stars

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Almond Stars

Everyone needs a go-to cookie recipe during the holidays, and these Almond Stars are the sweet treat you've been looking for.

Hot Cheesy Crab Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Hot Cheesy Crab Dip

This dip is our party pièce de résistance. Trust us, it's too good to pass up.

Caramel-Stuffed Ginger Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Caramel-Stuffed Ginger Cookies

These warming spiced caramel cookies are like taking a sip of your favorite cup of tea.

Chewy Ambrosia Biscotti

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chewy Ambrosia Biscotti

Biscotti got a holiday upgrade in these biscuits balanced with maraschino cherries, orange zest, and toasty coconut.

Sparkling Pomegranate Punch

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Sparkling Pomegranate Punch

There's nothing better than sipping on a boozy, tart concoction while you finish up the rest of the dinner menu.

Chocolate-Bourbon-Fudge Balls

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chocolate-Bourbon-Fudge Balls

We couldn't dream up a better flavor combination if we tried.

Chocolate Cutout Cookie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chocolate Cutout Cookies

Sometimes a vanilla or sugar cookie just won't satisfy the sweet tooth. These dark chocolate cookies are full of flavor and just as fun to decorate.

Chocolate Ganache Thumbprints

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chocolate Ganache Thumbprints with Crushed Peppermints

Consider these cookies the confectionary version of your favorite peppermint hot chocolate.

Coconut Cake with Rum Filling and Coconut Ermine Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Coconut Cake with Rum Filling and Coconut Ermine Frosting

Luxurious custard and a light-as-air frosting make this Christmas white cake one for the photo books.

Coconut Thumbprints

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Coconut Thumbprints with Dulce de Leche

Dulce de leche, a caramelized milk, is the richer, denser version of your favorite caramel sauce.

Earl Grey Tea Cakes

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Earl Grey Tea Cakes

These tea cakes will become a year-round afternoon tea staple after just one bite.

Cranberry Shortbread Bars

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cranberry Shortbread Bars

When you're planning out your holiday menu, pen these shortbread bars down as a recipe that can be prepared a week in advance. Talk about planning ahead!

Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini

A food processor does all the hard work for you in this recipe. This appetizer is also a great way to sneak in your greens before the main course.

Eggnog Whoopie Pies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Eggnog Whoopie Pies

If you thought the original version of whoopie pies was good, wait until you have a bite of this seasonal variation.

Key Lime Tassies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Key Lime Tassies

These tassies are the ultimate make-ahead dessert. The shells can be made and frozen up to a month in advance, and the curd can be made two weeks ahead of time and stored in the fridge.

Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn; Food Styling: William Smith; Prop Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon

You may think that Hasselback-style potatoes are just fancy French fries, but this recipe is here to prove you wrong. Their crispy outside is full of flavor from a good smothering of blue cheese and bacon, while the soft inside melts in your mouth with the creamy cheese.

Lemon Crumble Bars

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Lemon Crumble Bars

Who doesn't love a lemon bar? If there are any skeptics, they'll quickly be turned by the sweet oat crumble in this recipe.

Pecan-Coated Pork Loin Roast

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe:  Pecan-Coated Pork Loin Roast

This pork loin is rubbed with dark brown sugar and herbs before it marinates overnight to ensure that the flavor packs a delicious punch.

Lemony Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Lemony Sandwich Cookies

The classic cookies and cream combination got a bit of an upgrade with zesty lemon and an ultra-soft, crumbly cookie sandwich.

No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars

A no-bake recipe is always a win in our book.

Orange Palmiers

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Orange Palmiers

Demerara sugar gives these palmiers their classic crumbly and melted texture.

Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce

Southerners will never pass up an opportunity to try a new golden-delicious fried food. These arancini prove that one bite can have a whole lot of flavor.

Peachy Pistachio Icebox Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Peachy Pistachio Icebox Cookies

You may have never thought to pair peaches and pistachios, but now you'll be searching for every way to bake these two ingredients together.

Peanut Butter-and-Jelly Linzer Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Peanut Butter-and-Jelly Linzer Cookies

A childhood favorite gets a major adult upgrade in these pretty ornament-like cookies.

Pecan Chewy Pie

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pecan Chewy Pie

Is it a pie? Is it pecan bars? You can decide with this recipe that can be baked in 9-inch pie pans or a 13- x 9-inch baking dish.

Pecan Tea Cakes

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pecan Tea Cakes

Even though they're known as cakes, tea cakes are really just old-fashioned cookies.

Peppermint Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Pepperming Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting

This peppermint cake is sure to get you in the holiday spirit, if not, at least it will inspire your taste buds.

Apricot-Glazed Ham

Credit: Frederick Hardy II; Food Styling: Margaret Dickey; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Apricot-Glazed Ham

Skip the pineapple glaze and go for a new fruity garnish on your holiday ham.

Peppermint Pinwheels

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Peppermint Pinwheels

These pinwheels are an easy way to involve your kids in some holiday baking for the neighbors. Let them wind up the doughs before placing the pinwheels in the oven.

Christmas Morning Coffee Cake

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Christmas Morning Coffee Cake

There's more to this coffee cake than meets the eye. First, dried cherries are gently folded into the batter, and once it's baked and cooled, salted pistachios are scattered on top. Talk about a festive red and green breakfast affair!

White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake

We listened and gave white chocolate fans a cake that will make their hearts sing.

Raspberry Jam Thumbprints

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Raspberry Jam Thumbprints

We love the tartness of the jam filling mixed with the sweet cookie casing in these thumbprint cookies.

Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting

Red velvet got even richer in cheesecake form. Be sure to use a crumb coat on this cake – it helps hide the deep red velvet layers.

Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies

It's always good to have a bite-sized dessert option in your spread, so why not make it a luscious bite of red velvet?

Soft Sugar Cookie Trees

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Soft Sugar Cookie Trees

If you don't love the hard snap of typical sugar cookie dough, try this soft sugar cookie recipe instead.

Grammy Rolls

Credit: Peter Frank Edwards; Prop Styling and Floral Design: Sara York Grimshaw

Recipe: Grammy Rolls

Get your Christmas morning off to a sweet start with this pull apart bundt cake that's similar to monkey bread.

Sparkling Ornament Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sparkling Ornament Cookies

Little ones will love helping you decorate these cookies because more sprinkles make this recipe 100% better.

Eggnog Layer Cake with Bourbon-Vanilla Bean Buttercream Frosting

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Torie Cox; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Eggnog Layer Cake with Bourbon-Vanilla Bean Buttercream Frosting

Aside from the magical decoration on this cake, the real magic is the eggnog that's infused into almost every step of this cake. We even added a little bourbon to really make the eggnog sing. Cheers, y'all!

Sparkling Snowflake Sugar Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Sparkling Snowflake Sugar Cookies

Even Jack Frost will be jealous of your icing skills with these cookies on your dessert table.

Spiced Molasses Drops

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Spiced Molasses Drops

These cookies are the older, wiser sibling of the gingerbread cookie.

Spiced Stars With Cookie Butter

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Spiced Stars with Cookie Butter

What is cookie butter, you ask? The best dessert spread ever created, and it's almost impossible to stop eating.

Coconut-Citrus Bars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Giulietta Pinna; Food Styling: Ali Ramee

Recipe: Coconut-Citrus Bars

These vibrant, tangy citrus bars are an ode to the Southern classic that is ambrosia.

Spicy Molasses Gingerbread People

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Spiced Molasses Gingerbread People

If your kids have been begging you to decorate gingerbread men, then this is the recipe for you.

Slow-Cooker Short Ribs with Pork Rind Gremolata

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Short Ribs with Pork Rind Gremolata

The recipe title is certainly a mouthful and so is the flavor that's packed into these ribs. Hungry houseguests will thank you and ask for seconds.

Triple Mint Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Triple Mint Cookies

What's better than one type of mint? Mint incorporated in a cookie three ways.

Walnut Crescents

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Walnut Crescents

These cookies have a moist, rich walnut filling and a crisp shell. They'll be the tasty surprise waiting for your neighbors in a cookie tin.

White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: White Chocolate Peppermint Blondies

Brownie lovers may question a blondie recipe, but we promise that this peppermint blondie recipe delivers on flavor, and even rivals a brownie.