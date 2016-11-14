60 Recipes You Need To Try This Holiday Season
This year, we're serving up 60 delicious ways to spread holiday cheer. Of course, we're starting with the appetizers. Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini will be all the rage at your Christmas cocktail party. If you're looking for something with a little crunch, try our Fried Arthichoke Hearts with Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli. Pair your party bites with a glass of our crisp and delicious Sparkling Pomegranate Punch. You'll love waking up in the morning to the smell of Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns but, if you're looking for a lighter option, try our Ambrosia Breakfast. For Christmas dinner we're pulling out all the stops with our Peppercorn-Crusted Standing Rib Roast with Roasted Vegetables. You won't want to skip our Pan Gravy with Sherry—it takes our already out-of-this-world roast to the next level. Of course, we can't let a Christmas go by without unveiling our white cake of the year. We couldn't settle on just one white cake recipe, so we're giving you five stunning cakes to choose from. Don't worry—we didn't forget about Santa. This gallery is also complete with spectacular homemade goodies to share with your friends, family—and Santa, of course. You'll also find classic recipes, like Oyster Casserole, that we've remade with a fresh new spin. Our special double December issue of Southern Living has something to please everyone on your list. Just be sure to bookmark this page—we have a feeling you'll be referring to it for many years to come..
Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns
Recipe: Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns
Skip making sausage and pancakes. Combine their flavors with this recipe instead!
Baked Brie Bites
Recipe: Baked Brie Bites
This is sure to become your favorite holiday appetizer recipe. We don't know anyone who has ever turned down warm melted cheese.
Cornmeal Popovers
Recipe: Cornmeal Popovers
These popovers are ready to pop out of the oven and onto your dinner table in just 30 minutes. Their texture and rich flavor will have you rethinking your typical dinner rolls.
Grits and Greens with Brown Butter Hot Sauce
Recipe: Grits and Greens with Brown Butter Hot Sauce
The stewed greens and spicy butter sauce on these grits make them feel holiday worthy for any meal of the day.
Oyster Casserole
Recipe: Oyster Casserole
Labeled as a staple dish throughout many homes in the South, it just wouldn't be the holidays without an oyster casserole.
Sautéed Mustard Greens with Garlic and Lemon
Recipe: Sautéed Mustard Greens with Garlic and Lemon
We know collard greens usually steal the show, but you'll be hard pressed to find mustard greens as flavorful as these.
Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips
Recipe: Stewed Tomato Shirred Eggs with Ham Chips
A holiday breakfast calls for something different than your typical biscuits and jam routine. These salty-sweet eggs shirred in tomatoes are an irresistible, and shareable holiday breakfast.
Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
Recipe: Stuffed Endive with Herbed Goat Cheese
If we're being honest with ourselves, the endive is just the vehicle for the herby goat cheese, but it doesn't help to sneak in our greens where we can!
Ambrosia Breakfast
Recipe: Ambrosia Breakfast
This ambrosia breakfast makes use of the season's fresh citrus and pomegranates. What a sunny breakfast to wake up to.
Peppercorn-Crusted Standing Rib Roast with Roasted Vegetables
Recipe: Peppercorn-Crusted Standing Rib Roast with Roasted Vegetables
This roast deserves a crowning moment on your holiday table. A fresh herb butter brings it to golden perfection in the oven before a drizzle of sherry gravy brings the whole dish together.
Almond Stars
Recipe: Almond Stars
Everyone needs a go-to cookie recipe during the holidays, and these Almond Stars are the sweet treat you've been looking for.
Hot Cheesy Crab Dip
Recipe: Hot Cheesy Crab Dip
This dip is our party pièce de résistance. Trust us, it's too good to pass up.
Caramel-Stuffed Ginger Cookies
Recipe: Caramel-Stuffed Ginger Cookies
These warming spiced caramel cookies are like taking a sip of your favorite cup of tea.
Chewy Ambrosia Biscotti
Recipe: Chewy Ambrosia Biscotti
Biscotti got a holiday upgrade in these biscuits balanced with maraschino cherries, orange zest, and toasty coconut.
Sparkling Pomegranate Punch
Recipe: Sparkling Pomegranate Punch
There's nothing better than sipping on a boozy, tart concoction while you finish up the rest of the dinner menu.
Chocolate-Bourbon-Fudge Balls
Recipe: Chocolate-Bourbon-Fudge Balls
We couldn't dream up a better flavor combination if we tried.
Chocolate Cutout Cookie
Recipe: Chocolate Cutout Cookies
Sometimes a vanilla or sugar cookie just won't satisfy the sweet tooth. These dark chocolate cookies are full of flavor and just as fun to decorate.
Chocolate Ganache Thumbprints
Recipe: Chocolate Ganache Thumbprints with Crushed Peppermints
Consider these cookies the confectionary version of your favorite peppermint hot chocolate.
Coconut Cake with Rum Filling and Coconut Ermine Frosting
Recipe: Coconut Cake with Rum Filling and Coconut Ermine Frosting
Luxurious custard and a light-as-air frosting make this Christmas white cake one for the photo books.
Coconut Thumbprints
Recipe: Coconut Thumbprints with Dulce de Leche
Dulce de leche, a caramelized milk, is the richer, denser version of your favorite caramel sauce.
Earl Grey Tea Cakes
Recipe: Earl Grey Tea Cakes
These tea cakes will become a year-round afternoon tea staple after just one bite.
Cranberry Shortbread Bars
Recipe: Cranberry Shortbread Bars
When you're planning out your holiday menu, pen these shortbread bars down as a recipe that can be prepared a week in advance. Talk about planning ahead!
Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini
Recipe: Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini
A food processor does all the hard work for you in this recipe. This appetizer is also a great way to sneak in your greens before the main course.
Eggnog Whoopie Pies
Recipe: Eggnog Whoopie Pies
If you thought the original version of whoopie pies was good, wait until you have a bite of this seasonal variation.
Key Lime Tassies
Recipe: Key Lime Tassies
These tassies are the ultimate make-ahead dessert. The shells can be made and frozen up to a month in advance, and the curd can be made two weeks ahead of time and stored in the fridge.
Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon
Recipe: Baby Hasselback Potatoes with Blue Cheese and Bacon
You may think that Hasselback-style potatoes are just fancy French fries, but this recipe is here to prove you wrong. Their crispy outside is full of flavor from a good smothering of blue cheese and bacon, while the soft inside melts in your mouth with the creamy cheese.
Lemon Crumble Bars
Recipe: Lemon Crumble Bars
Who doesn't love a lemon bar? If there are any skeptics, they'll quickly be turned by the sweet oat crumble in this recipe.
Pecan-Coated Pork Loin Roast
Recipe: Pecan-Coated Pork Loin Roast
This pork loin is rubbed with dark brown sugar and herbs before it marinates overnight to ensure that the flavor packs a delicious punch.
Lemony Sandwich Cookies
Recipe: Lemony Sandwich Cookies
The classic cookies and cream combination got a bit of an upgrade with zesty lemon and an ultra-soft, crumbly cookie sandwich.
No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars
Recipe: No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars
A no-bake recipe is always a win in our book.
Orange Palmiers
Recipe: Orange Palmiers
Demerara sugar gives these palmiers their classic crumbly and melted texture.
Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce
Recipe: Arancini with Pomodoro Dipping Sauce
Southerners will never pass up an opportunity to try a new golden-delicious fried food. These arancini prove that one bite can have a whole lot of flavor.
Peachy Pistachio Icebox Cookies
Recipe: Peachy Pistachio Icebox Cookies
You may have never thought to pair peaches and pistachios, but now you'll be searching for every way to bake these two ingredients together.
Peanut Butter-and-Jelly Linzer Cookies
Recipe: Peanut Butter-and-Jelly Linzer Cookies
A childhood favorite gets a major adult upgrade in these pretty ornament-like cookies.
Pecan Chewy Pie
Recipe: Pecan Chewy Pie
Is it a pie? Is it pecan bars? You can decide with this recipe that can be baked in 9-inch pie pans or a 13- x 9-inch baking dish.
Pecan Tea Cakes
Recipe: Pecan Tea Cakes
Even though they're known as cakes, tea cakes are really just old-fashioned cookies.
Peppermint Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting
Recipe: Pepperming Cake with Seven-Minute Frosting
This peppermint cake is sure to get you in the holiday spirit, if not, at least it will inspire your taste buds.
Apricot-Glazed Ham
Recipe: Apricot-Glazed Ham
Skip the pineapple glaze and go for a new fruity garnish on your holiday ham.
Peppermint Pinwheels
Recipe: Peppermint Pinwheels
These pinwheels are an easy way to involve your kids in some holiday baking for the neighbors. Let them wind up the doughs before placing the pinwheels in the oven.
Christmas Morning Coffee Cake
Recipe: Christmas Morning Coffee Cake
There's more to this coffee cake than meets the eye. First, dried cherries are gently folded into the batter, and once it's baked and cooled, salted pistachios are scattered on top. Talk about a festive red and green breakfast affair!
White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake
Recipe: White Chocolate Poinsettia Cake
We listened and gave white chocolate fans a cake that will make their hearts sing.
Raspberry Jam Thumbprints
Recipe: Raspberry Jam Thumbprints
We love the tartness of the jam filling mixed with the sweet cookie casing in these thumbprint cookies.
Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Recipe: Red Velvet Cheesecake-Vanilla Cake with Cream Cheese Frosting
Red velvet got even richer in cheesecake form. Be sure to use a crumb coat on this cake – it helps hide the deep red velvet layers.
Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies
Recipe: Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies
It's always good to have a bite-sized dessert option in your spread, so why not make it a luscious bite of red velvet?
Soft Sugar Cookie Trees
Recipe: Soft Sugar Cookie Trees
If you don't love the hard snap of typical sugar cookie dough, try this soft sugar cookie recipe instead.
Grammy Rolls
Recipe: Grammy Rolls
Get your Christmas morning off to a sweet start with this pull apart bundt cake that's similar to monkey bread.
Sparkling Ornament Cookies
Recipe: Sparkling Ornament Cookies
Little ones will love helping you decorate these cookies because more sprinkles make this recipe 100% better.
Eggnog Layer Cake with Bourbon-Vanilla Bean Buttercream Frosting
Recipe: Eggnog Layer Cake with Bourbon-Vanilla Bean Buttercream Frosting
Aside from the magical decoration on this cake, the real magic is the eggnog that's infused into almost every step of this cake. We even added a little bourbon to really make the eggnog sing. Cheers, y'all!
Sparkling Snowflake Sugar Cookies
Recipe: Sparkling Snowflake Sugar Cookies
Even Jack Frost will be jealous of your icing skills with these cookies on your dessert table.
Spiced Molasses Drops
Recipe: Spiced Molasses Drops
These cookies are the older, wiser sibling of the gingerbread cookie.
Spiced Stars With Cookie Butter
Recipe: Spiced Stars with Cookie Butter
What is cookie butter, you ask? The best dessert spread ever created, and it's almost impossible to stop eating.
Coconut-Citrus Bars
Recipe: Coconut-Citrus Bars
These vibrant, tangy citrus bars are an ode to the Southern classic that is ambrosia.
Spicy Molasses Gingerbread People
Recipe: Spiced Molasses Gingerbread People
If your kids have been begging you to decorate gingerbread men, then this is the recipe for you.
Slow-Cooker Short Ribs with Pork Rind Gremolata
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Short Ribs with Pork Rind Gremolata
The recipe title is certainly a mouthful and so is the flavor that's packed into these ribs. Hungry houseguests will thank you and ask for seconds.
Triple Mint Cookies
Recipe: Triple Mint Cookies
What's better than one type of mint? Mint incorporated in a cookie three ways.
Walnut Crescents
Recipe: Walnut Crescents
These cookies have a moist, rich walnut filling and a crisp shell. They'll be the tasty surprise waiting for your neighbors in a cookie tin.
White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies
Recipe: White Chocolate Peppermint Blondies
Brownie lovers may question a blondie recipe, but we promise that this peppermint blondie recipe delivers on flavor, and even rivals a brownie.