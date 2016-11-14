60 Recipes You Need To Try This Holiday Season

This year, we're serving up 60 delicious ways to spread holiday cheer. Of course, we're starting with the appetizers. Creamy Spinach-Ricotta Crostini will be all the rage at your Christmas cocktail party. If you're looking for something with a little crunch, try our Fried Arthichoke Hearts with Roasted Red Pepper Aïoli. Pair your party bites with a glass of our crisp and delicious Sparkling Pomegranate Punch. You'll love waking up in the morning to the smell of Sausage-Stuffed Honey Buns but, if you're looking for a lighter option, try our Ambrosia Breakfast. For Christmas dinner we're pulling out all the stops with our Peppercorn-Crusted Standing Rib Roast with Roasted Vegetables. You won't want to skip our Pan Gravy with Sherry—it takes our already out-of-this-world roast to the next level. Of course, we can't let a Christmas go by without unveiling our white cake of the year. We couldn't settle on just one white cake recipe, so we're giving you five stunning cakes to choose from. Don't worry—we didn't forget about Santa. This gallery is also complete with spectacular homemade goodies to share with your friends, family—and Santa, of course. You'll also find classic recipes, like Oyster Casserole, that we've remade with a fresh new spin. Our special double December issue of Southern Living has something to please everyone on your list. Just be sure to bookmark this page—we have a feeling you'll be referring to it for many years to come..