29 Ways to Celebrate a Southern Christmas

It may be 90 degrees outside, but Southerners always find a way to celebrate Christmas according to tradition. Some of us stay at home, celebrating with close family and bouncing between holiday parties . Some would rather escape the city chaos, and schedule our yearly vacations around spending Christmas in a new, relaxing spot. Whether you're celebrating a white Christmas in the snowy mountains, or a sandy Christmas on the beach, there are a few traditions that Southerners recognize during the holiday season. From visiting iconic Southern landmarks (nothing beats the Biltmore at Christmastime), to taking part in historic Creole traditions in New Orleans, there's plenty to do in the South during the winter months. We have it all—Christmas tree farms, plenty of poinsettias , lively Christmas carols, and enough magnolia garland to cover Santa's workshop. Not to mention, we have the best holiday food around. Creamy casseroles, decadent Christmas cakes , and crowd-pleasing holiday dishes are only a small part of the holiday dishes gracing our Christmas menus . Here are 29 quintessential ways to celebrate Christmas in the South.