10 Beautiful Christmas Card Designs From Our Favorite Southern Artists

Sending a beautiful holiday card is a Southern tradition that will never go away. From handwritten thank you notes to sweepingly stroked invitations , cordial correspondence is essentially a part of a Southerner's DNA, and the holiday season is our snail mail super bowl. Once December first rolls around, Christmas cards start hitting mailboxes, and that's when the fun begins. Holiday cards are a wonderful way to not only showcase your family but also incorporate a bit of personality, too. Here are a few of our favorite Southern Christmas card designers this holiday season.

01 of 10 Leslie Bicksler, Whitmore Watercolors Leslie Bicksler's watercolor holiday cards are simple yet stunning. Bicksler's work is handpainted before being digitized, so your cards are perfectly personalized for your family. One unique feature of her Christmas card designs is that each one is specifically made for a mounted photo, making them even more elegant and timeless. Once the holiday season has passed, the receiver can simply take off the photo for framing. "This season's designs are inspired by vivid color and winter greenery," says Bicksler. "Growing up in a home where every vase, mantle, and staircase were adorned with natural materials and gorgeous bows, I have had a passion for bringing those nostalgic memories to life through design." Follow along: @whitmorewatercolors

Shop: whitmorewatercolors.com

02 of 10 Anita Brown When Anita Brown set out to design this year's holiday cards, she was looking to keep them contemporary and fresh. "I wanted crisp, clear spaces mixed with color," she says. The result is clean cards with a minimalistic style allowing the main detail, a family photo, to take center stage. "I think what makes my holiday collection stand out is it's always about keeping a focus on the photo for me. I'm always working to create cards that let the laughter, joy, and love of the sender shine through." Brown's designs are a part of Minted's 2022 holiday collection. Follow along: @thatgirlpress

Shop: minted.com/store/thatgirlpress

03 of 10 Catherine Cartie, Catherine Cartie Calligraphy Southern women love their china patterns, so it comes as no surprise that Catherine Cartie's rose medallion-inspired Christmas card design has us giddy. One of several designs launching this season, Cartie's rose medallion features a nativity scene. The colors are richly saturated, and the concept is unique. "The Rose Medallion Nativity design was inspired by the beautiful dining room of my friend Ashley Higgins Interiors," says Cartie. "Her blue and white chinoiserie nativity set sparked the idea for a chinoiserie twist on nativity, and we just loved the color palette and pattern of the gorgeous rose medallion plates on her wall. Every card in this year's collection has a story like this, and I've learned that working alongside and lifting up other women results in such beautiful things." Cartie's designs also come in corresponding wrapping paper and gift tags. Follow along: @catherinecartiecalligraphy

Shop: catherinecartiecalligraphy.com

04 of 10 Dorothy Collier, Dorothy Art Maximalists will adore Dorothy Collier's vibrant, punchy, and downright unique Christmas card offerings. The Memphis, Tennessee artist is best known for her whimsical work as well as her vintage yay-or-nay auctions on Instagram where shoppers can bid on items Collier sources around Bluff City. Collier says that vintage shopping is what lead to this season's holiday card designs, "As a personal vintage shopper, I'm always inspired by the chinoiserie pieces I find for my clients. This year's holiday card collection is a nod to the fawn and flora throughout my findings." Collier's cards are bold and bright and can include custom upgrades such as direct photo printing, mounts, luxury liners, and heavy-weight paper for a finer finish. Follow along: @dorothyart

Shop: shopdorothyart.com

05 of 10 Ansley Ellington, ​​Ellington Paper Company When it comes to her designs, Georgia resident Ansley Ellington is first and foremost inspired by her friends. "I have been blessed with so many talented friends, and I love working alongside them when creating Christmas and Holiday card designs," she says. Ellington works side-by-side with other creatives to develop her products, but that is especially true of her holiday collections. One such design is her "Glory to God" nativity toile card. "I sent her my idea of a nativity toile, and she really outdid herself in creating the perfect watercolor pattern." Ellington explains that she always includes flowers in her holiday cards, but she really wanted to push herself outside of the box this season. Bows, citrus, and other motifs all appear in this year's offerings. Follow along: @ellingtonpaperco

Shop: ellingtonpapercompany.com

06 of 10 Eden Flora, Eden W. Flora Art With a name like Eden Flora, one can only assume there are beautiful things to come! Flora's artwork is playful and unrestricted, making it ideal for family holiday cards. Her Christmas card designs are available from Dogwood Hill and can either be printed or photo-mounted. While Flora is no stranger to the Dogwood Hill holiday line-up, this year's cards are especially unique. There's the pink poinsettia collection which showcases everyone's favorite holiday flower. There's also the adorable giving gifts motif which is quirky yet cute. Each of Flora's designs are sure to make the recipient smile. Follow along: @edenwflora

Shop: dogwood-hill.com/collections/eden-flora

07 of 10 Caroline Hernandez, Sweet Caroline Designs With over twenty new designs this season, there is truly a holiday card for everyone by Caroline Hernandez of Sweet Caroline Designs. Each of Hernandez's patterns is hand drawn before being digitized and personalized. "This season's designs are inspired by nature, textiles, interior design, and architecture," says Hernandez which is especially evident in her Chintz Tapestry collection. The saturated color and pattern looks like they could easily be used in upholstery and other home decor. For something a little more playful, turn to Hernandez's retro and vintage-inspired collection. We're particularly partial to her Christmas lights design featuring a darling cozy coupe. Follow along: @sweetcarolinedesigns

Shop: sweetcarolinedesigns.com

08 of 10 Andrew Lee, Andrew Lee Designs Holiday cards don't have to always include fancy photo shoots in order to be impactful. Andrew Lee's fine embossed or letterpressed stationery sets are equally as beautiful for sending holiday wishes. Lee is based in Auburn, Alabama, and is inspired by his home state and the nature around him. Order his embossed magnolia bloom with corresponding liners or his letterpress pheasant design with a tartan plaid liner. Both are excellent choices for writing a personal sentiment like holiday cards of yesteryear. Follow along: @andrewleedesign

Shop: andrewleedesigns.com

09 of 10 Jessica Peddicord, Simply Jessica Marie You'll often hear the phrases "start them young" and "raise them right" used in the South, and we mean it. The holiday card tradition doesn't have to be left to the adults. Jessica Peddicord's blue and white nutcracker designs are great options for Christmas cards from kids. The cards feature Peddicord's signature watercolor art and can be monogrammed as well. "The designs are a tribute to my family's holiday traditions, as my mom has taken me and my sister to see the ballet in our hometown of Winston Salem, North Carolina, every year for the past 22 years. It's our most magical and loved holiday tradition!" says Peddicord. Level up your cards by choosing to have them printed on scalloped-edge paper, a customer favorite. Follow along: @simplyjessicamarie

Shop: simplyjessicamarie.com