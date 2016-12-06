We're Dreaming of a Coastal Christmas

Even Seaside's slogan, "a simple, beautiful life," reads like a refuge from the holiday chaos. Located just off Scenic Highway 30A on Florida's Emerald Coast, this town is known for its gorgeous coastline, stunning architecture, a bounty of fresh Gulf seafood, and shopping that goes way beyond shark-tooth necklaces. (Think white sand and shimmering emerald green water.) It's also famous for being the too-pretty-to-be-real setting for the movie The Truman Show.

During the summer, vacationers (including occasional celebrities) flock here, seeking tan lines and frozen cocktails. But in the winter, it's quieter. And there's a special kind of restorative beauty to a pristine beach in the wintertime.

Seaside and nearby destinations along the Gulf celebrate Christmas with a coastal flair. "Christmas in Seaside evokes a simpler time," says Phil McDonald, the chef at Bud & Alley's Pizza Bar, a popular restaurant near Seaside's bustling downtown. "It feels like being in a Norman Rockwell painting." From the quaint post office decorated in artful bows and natural wreaths to the iconic Coleman Beach Pavilion wrapped in over 4,500 white lights, it's an ideal setting for getting into the holiday spirit. Here's what you need to know about Seaside, Florida, and how your next visit can include celebrating a coastal Christmas.