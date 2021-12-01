Santas Are in Short Supply This Holiday Season
If you haven’t already booked a look-alike for your holiday event, you may be out of luck.
Add Santa Claus to the list of Christmas essentials in short supply this year. In addition to trees (both real and fake), lights, electronics, toys, and even alcohol, it may be harder than ever to track down Jolly Old Saint Nick this holiday season.
The discrepancy in Santa supply and demand comes down to a few factors. The ongoing labor shortage paired with persistent health and safety concerns about COVID-19 means fewer people are willing to don the red suit and snow-white beard. And since many missed out on their visit with the big guy due to the pandemic in 2020, the demand for Father Christmas is way up.
In a statement to Insider, hiresanta.com founder Mitch Allen said that the site has seen a 121% increase in demand for Santas when compared to the previous two years. Allen said there are roughly 10% fewer Santa Clauses for hire on the site this year, but people continue to reach out by the hundreds each day in search of a Santa to attend their holiday events.
Allen said though COVID-19 is partially to blame for the shortage of available Santa Clauses, it's not the only factor. Since Kris Kringle is typically played by those at a high risk for COVID-19 due to their age and potential co-morbidities like high BMI, many are choosing to sit this year out from the festivities. He also told the Washington Post that several hundred Santas died over the past 18 months from COVID-19, as well as from other causes. Meanwhile, others have simply retired from the seasonal gig.
This year, all of HireSanta.com Santas were booked on weekends through Christmas by the first week of November but there were still 1,275 full-season and more than 2,000 hourly spots waiting to be filled.
While the North Pole may be slightly underrepresented at malls, stores, and parties this year, there are other ways to get in on the fun. Several Santa searchers are turning to relatives like uncles and grandfathers to fill in. And if you don't find one before Christmas Eve, you can always stay up late that night to catch a glimpse of the real deal. Just be sure to have your Christmas cookies ready!