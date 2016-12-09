Take a Peek Inside Santa's House
This post originally appeared on Real Simple
Ever wanted to know where Santa makes his list and checks it twice? Or where he relaxes after a night of delivering presents to kids all over the world? Well, Zillow is imagining it for us, just in time for the Christmas season. The real estate site just created a whimsical, tongue-in-cheek listing for Santa's 2,500-square-foot North Pole home, which is estimated to be worth $656,957.
The three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is "nestled on 25 idyllic acres at the North Pole." From the listing description, the home was built in the 1800s (using materials of old-growth timber) and has both Old World charm and modern-day amenities—it was remodeled in 2013. The house's décor can be best described as charmingly rustic with plaid curtains and sheets, wood furniture, and alpine accents. We'd like to think that it's decorated in holiday décor year-round.
Notable features on the property include a floor-to-ceiling river rock fireplace in the living room, Santa's toy workshop nearby (over the river and through the woods), a sleigh parking garage, and reindeer stables. Inside the house is Santa's study that houses the sewing table where he created the original teddy bear and a gourmet kitchen with an oven that has 12 different cookie settings. In addition to Santa's primary bedroom with sprawling mountain views, there's a queen suite guest room with a wood-burning stove, and a cozy loft for any visitors.
Take a look at the photos below and see more on Zillow.com.