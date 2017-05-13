How to Make Santa Cookies
Everyone knows Santa loves cookies on Christmas Eve. This year, make cookies that look like Santa!
You could use a Santa cookie cutter, which would provide the shape of his face. All you have to do then is ice the cookie appropriately. Mix up some royal icing and watch Southern Living's video for how to flood the icing, which helps cover the entire surface of the cookie.
Or, if you don't have a cookie cutter on hand and do not want to purchase one, make minimalist Santa cookies! This can be done with roll-out cookie dough or log cookie dough, whichever you prefer. If you want to make the dough yourself, use Southern Living's Classic Sugar Cookie dough.
Roll the dough out and punch out circles with a cup or circle cookie cutter, or slice rounds off of a log of cookie dough. Bake as the recipe indicates. While the cookies are baking and cooling, make some royal icing or cream cheese frosting or whatever type of frosting you like best. Dye half of the frosting bright Christmas red. Leave the other half white. Also, separate out blue M&Ms.
Ice half of the cookie in white and half of the cookie in red. On the line dividing the two colors, place two blue M&Ms for Santa's eyes. Draw on a small red mouth in the white portion. Draw a white band on the red half for the hat trim, and put a small dot of white somewhere on the half for the hat's pom-pom.
If you want, you can place mini marshmallows on the white portion of the cookie and on the red as the hat's pom-pom. Make sure to do this before the icing or frosting sets and dries so that the marshmallows will stick.
Store the cookies on a special Santa cookie plate or in a special Santa cookie jar with plenty of Rudolph cookies to keep him company!