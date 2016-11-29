WATCH: Each Year This South Carolina Town Transforms into a Winter Wonderland
Rock Hill, South Carolina takes Christmas so seriously, that for four days during the holiday season it changes its name to ChristmasVille. Starting on November 29th, this historic city becomes a winter wonderland complete with all the festive trimmings required to kick the holiday season off right—with or without snow. Now in its 13th consecutive year, ChristmasVille relies on the help of nearly 300 volunteers to transform the city's "Old Town" into an enchanting storybook village. This band of Santa's helpers makes sure that everything from the ice rink on Main Street to the gingerbread house competition to the outdoor food and arts festivals go off without a hitch. ChristmasVille's Head Gnome (his name is Grant) even sets up an official red and white mailbox exclusively for letters to Santa. With 75 events for kids big and small spread out over four days, and more Christmas lights than we can count, the festival is not to be missed.
ChristmasVille is inspired by the whimsical illustrations of Rock Hill native Vernon Grant, who, among other things, is credited with the creation of Kellogg's Rice Krispies Snap! Crackle! and Pop! characters.