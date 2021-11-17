Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Plus, everything is less than $75.

Deck the Halls With Ree Drummond's New Holiday Collection, Available Now at Walmart

Ree Drummond has done it again!

The Pioneer Woman's new holiday line is available now at Walmart. From quilts and throws to ruffled tree skirts, patchwork stockings, embossed glassware and more, the festive and affordable collection has everything you need to get your home ready for the holidays both inside and outside. And, with everything priced below $75, you don't have to feel guilty about decking the halls.

Pioneer Woman Boot Fragrance Warmer The Pioneer Woman Scented Wax Warmer, Boots in Lights $21.88 shop it Walmart show more info This ceramic wax warmer is designed to look like a pair of cowboy boots wrapped in holiday lights.

Pioneer Woman Holiday Tree Skirt The Pioneer Woman Multi-Color 4-Tier Ruffle Polyester Christmas Tree Skirt $36.00 shop it Walmart show more info Give your Christmas tree a country-chic vibe with this ruffled tree skirt.

The Pioneer Woman Multi-Color Patchwork Boot Polyester Christmas Stocking The Pioneer Woman Christmas Stockings $9.98 shop it Walmart show more info These boots were made for stuffing!

Pioneer Woman Dutch Oven Red The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty 6-Quart Enamel-on-Cast Iron Holiday Dutch Oven, Red $44.97 shop it Walmart show more info This festive Dutch oven is made of decorative, durable enamel on cast iron.

"The holidays are a favorite in the Drummond household. Nothing beats that extra time spent with family and celebrating over delicious food!" Drummond said in a news release. "I'm so excited to give my fans a personal taste of our seasonal cheer with my new Holiday Collection at Walmart. Whether you're looking for festive décor to adorn your home or searching for the perfect gifts, there are so many exciting new items to choose from."

The Pioneer Woman Holiday Collection is available now exclusively at Walmart.com.