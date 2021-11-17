Deck the Halls With Ree Drummond's New Holiday Collection, Available Now at Walmart
Plus, everything is less than $75.
Ree Drummond has done it again!
The Pioneer Woman's new holiday line is available now at Walmart. From quilts and throws to ruffled tree skirts, patchwork stockings, embossed glassware and more, the festive and affordable collection has everything you need to get your home ready for the holidays both inside and outside. And, with everything priced below $75, you don't have to feel guilty about decking the halls.
"The holidays are a favorite in the Drummond household. Nothing beats that extra time spent with family and celebrating over delicious food!" Drummond said in a news release. "I'm so excited to give my fans a personal taste of our seasonal cheer with my new Holiday Collection at Walmart. Whether you're looking for festive décor to adorn your home or searching for the perfect gifts, there are so many exciting new items to choose from."
The Pioneer Woman Holiday Collection is available now exclusively at Walmart.com.
More festive items will be rolled out over the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more. The collection will also be showcased during a special livestream event, Walmart x TalkShopLive: The Pioneer Woman, tonight at Walmart.com/live.