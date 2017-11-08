Southern Holiday Dishes Everyone Should Know How to Make
Being able to eat and cook Southern food is a blessing that Southerners should never take for granted. You don't need Mama to remind you—there really is nothing like classic Southern fare. There are some comforting dishes that every Southern cook should know how to make and others that only seasoned Southern cooks can master. The holiday season is a time when experienced and inexperienced Southern cooks come together to make culinary magic. There aren't many things that bring a family together quite like a roasted turkey, some classic cornbread dressing, or a green bean casserole. These Christmas and Thanksgiving recipes are the most classic of all time. From desserts like pecan pie and pound cake, to side dishes like collard greens and mashed potatoes, these recipes are timeless. We doubt we'll live to see the day that these classic Southern holiday recipes aren't making appearances on tables during the season. Gather around and take notes—these dishes will ensure your Southern holiday meal is done right.
Beef Tenderloin
Recipe: Perfect Beef Tenderloin
Beef tenderloin is a holiday mainstay because there are endless marinating, rubbing, and dipping options.
Roasted Turkey
Recipe: Roasted Herb Turkey
Cooking a turkey for a holiday meal can be intimidating, but roasting with simple herbs will always be a go-to method.
Ham
Recipe: Glazed Spiral-Cut Ham
For some families, ham is reserved for Easter, but it's interchangeable with other proteins around the winter holidays, too.
Southern Pumpkin Pie
Don't shy away from this tastey Southern Pumpkin Pie and serve it up for any special occasion this fall.
Shrimp and Grits
Recipe: Shrimp and Grits
Video: Shrimp and Grits
A dish that often ends up on Christmas Eve tables in the South is Shrimp and Grits. This recipe came from Bill Smith, executive chef at Crook's Corner in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Lasagna
Recipe: Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
Lasagna is a Christmas Eve tradition for many families, and this make-ahead version can help you check it off your to-do list early.
Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Green bean casserole will always find its way on a Southern dinner table during the holiday season. Try our slow-cooker version of the classic for hands-off ease.
Cornbread Dressing
Recipe: Classic Cornbread Dressing
Whether you call it dressing or stuffing, it's going to be present at holidays in the South.
Gravy
Recipe: Ultimate Make-Ahead Gravy
Video: Ultimate Make-Ahead Gravy
Whether you pour it specifically on your turkey and mashed potatoes or you prefer to mix it with everything, gravy is a staple at Southern holidays. Our Ultimate Make-Ahead gravy is the easiest way to get it there.
Corn Pudding
Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding
Video: Tee's Corn Pudding
This fluffy side dish has been gracing Southern holidays with its presence for longer than we've been around.
Mac and Cheese
Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Video: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese
Even the pickiest kids at the holiday table will eat a full helping of mac and cheese. If you want to switch things up this season, we've got plenty of mac and cheese recipes to choose from.
Mashed Potatoes
Recipe: Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
We can't imagine a Christmas or Thanksgiving table that doesn't have a heaping bowl of mashed potatoes on it.
Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Video: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole
Whether you top yours with marshmallows or brown sugar, the holidays wouldn't be complete without Sweet Potato Casserole in attendance.
Squash Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole
You won't find a Southern church potluck, new neighbor's house, or holiday gathering that doesn't have a squash casserole on the lineup.
Collard Greens
Recipe: Southern-Style Collard Greens
Video: Southern-Style Collard Greens
Even if they don't serve collard greens at Thanksgiving or Christmas, it's a safe bet Southerners will serve them on New Year's Day for wealth in the next year. Add some black-eyed peas for good luck, and you're set.
Cranberry Sauce
Recipe: Cranberry Sauce
You know it's true: Homemade cranberry sauce is better than the canned stuff, hands down. Cranberry salad is a Southern go-to as well, and we think you'll like our updated version much better than the congealed recipes of the past.
Dinner Rolls
Recipe: Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls
Video: Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls
We agree that frozen dinner rolls are so much easier on busy weeknights, but for holiday dinners, only homemade will do. Don't make the classic mistake of burning the dinner rolls, though!
Cornbread
Recipe: Skillet Cornbread
Although cornbread is a component of many other Southern dishes, it's just fine on it's own at our holiday tables.
Pecan Pie
Recipe: Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie
Video: Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie
To Southerners, there's nothing quite like a rich pecan pie, and it's a constant at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
Bread Pudding
Recipe: Praline Bread Pudding
This decadent winter dessert is topped with a rich praline sauce. Our Test Kitchen recommends using stale, day-old bread—better for soaking up the sweet custard.
Caramel Cake
Recipe: Caramel Cake
This recipe might be old-fashioned, but it will never go out of style.
Fudge
Recipe: Heavenly Fudge Pie
Fudge is perfect for the holidays because it's easy to make and portable for parties, and it's an adorable gift for neighbors or hostesses.
Pumpkin Pie
Recipe: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever
Video: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever
We have to admit, pumpkin pie just might beat pecan pie in the "holiday classics" category. If you're new to making it, start with this recipe.
Trifles
Recipe: Chocolate Trifle
Video: Chocolate Trifle
Although they look elegant and intricate, trifles are great recipes for new cooks because they're easy and quick to make.
Red Velvet Cake
Recipe: Red Velvet Layer Cake
What's more festive than a cake the color of Santa's famous suit?
Tiramisù
Recipe: Lemon Tiramisu
Southerners take a tip from Italy with this classic dessert that's a holiday hit.
Sweet Potato Pie
Recipe: Sweet Potato Pie
Video: Sweet Potato Pie
Whether you make a creamy or sliced sweet potato pie, this recipe is Southern to its core.
Bûche de Noël
Recipe: Bûche de Noël
Bûche de Noël is a traditional French holiday dessert that's shaped like a log, but you've heard it called a Yule Log around here.
Apple Pie
Recipe: Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Video: Easy Skillet Apple Pie
At Thanksgiving dinners in the South, apple pie has a reserved place right next to the pecan and pumpkin pies.
Cheesecake
Recipe: Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake
Video: Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake
Although cheesecakes are delicious all year long, they can be beautiful for the holidays, and every Southern cook should know how to make a classic cheesecake.
Pound Cake
Recipe: Million Dollar Poundcake
Pound cakes are a Southern dessert that you can make for any holiday, and this one is worth a million dollars.
Homemade Cookies for Santa
Recipe: Basic Butter Cookie Dough
Video: Basic Butter Cookie Dough
There are countless cookie recipes for Santa that he would be happy with, but this Basic Butter Cookie Dough, which is from our December 1995 issue and was sent to us by Ellender Mills of Raleigh, North Carolina, is the most classic cookie recipe that you and your little ones can decorate any way you please.