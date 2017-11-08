Southern Holiday Dishes Everyone Should Know How to Make

Being able to eat and cook Southern food is a blessing that Southerners should never take for granted. You don't need Mama to remind you—there really is nothing like classic Southern fare. There are some comforting dishes that every Southern cook should know how to make and others that only seasoned Southern cooks can master. The holiday season is a time when experienced and inexperienced Southern cooks come together to make culinary magic. There aren't many things that bring a family together quite like a roasted turkey, some classic cornbread dressing, or a green bean casserole. These Christmas and Thanksgiving recipes are the most classic of all time. From desserts like pecan pie and pound cake, to side dishes like collard greens and mashed potatoes, these recipes are timeless. We doubt we'll live to see the day that these classic Southern holiday recipes aren't making appearances on tables during the season. Gather around and take notes—these dishes will ensure your Southern holiday meal is done right.