Southern Holiday Dishes Everyone Should Know How to Make

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated April 10, 2022
Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Being able to eat and cook Southern food is a blessing that Southerners should never take for granted. You don't need Mama to remind you—there really is nothing like classic Southern fare. There are some comforting dishes that every Southern cook should know how to make and others that only seasoned Southern cooks can master. The holiday season is a time when experienced and inexperienced Southern cooks come together to make culinary magic. There aren't many things that bring a family together quite like a roasted turkey, some classic cornbread dressing, or a green bean casserole. These Christmas and Thanksgiving recipes are the most classic of all time. From desserts like pecan pie and pound cake, to side dishes like collard greens and mashed potatoes, these recipes are timeless. We doubt we'll live to see the day that these classic Southern holiday recipes aren't making appearances on tables during the season. Gather around and take notes—these dishes will ensure your Southern holiday meal is done right.

Start Slideshow

1 of 32

Beef Tenderloin

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Perfect Beef Tenderloin

Beef tenderloin is a holiday mainstay because there are endless marinating, rubbing, and dipping options.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 32

Roasted Turkey

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Roasted Herb Turkey

Cooking a turkey for a holiday meal can be intimidating, but roasting with simple herbs will always be a go-to method.

3 of 32

Ham

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner

Recipe: Glazed Spiral-Cut Ham

For some families, ham is reserved for Easter, but it's interchangeable with other proteins around the winter holidays, too.

Advertisement

4 of 32

Southern Pumpkin Pie

Don't shy away from this tastey Southern Pumpkin Pie and serve it up for any special occasion this fall.

5 of 32

Shrimp and Grits

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Shrimp and Grits

Video: Shrimp and Grits

A dish that often ends up on Christmas Eve tables in the South is Shrimp and Grits. This recipe came from Bill Smith, executive chef at Crook's Corner in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

6 of 32

Lasagna

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas; Styling: Missie Neville Crawford

Recipe: Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna

Lasagna is a Christmas Eve tradition for many families, and this make-ahead version can help you check it off your to-do list early.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 32

Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Green bean casserole will always find its way on a Southern dinner table during the holiday season. Try our slow-cooker version of the classic for hands-off ease.

8 of 32

Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Cornbread Dressing

Whether you call it dressing or stuffing, it's going to be present at holidays in the South.

9 of 32

Gravy

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Ultimate Make-Ahead Gravy

Video: Ultimate Make-Ahead Gravy

Whether you pour it specifically on your turkey and mashed potatoes or you prefer to mix it with everything, gravy is a staple at Southern holidays. Our Ultimate Make-Ahead gravy is the easiest way to get it there.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 32

Corn Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding

Video: Tee's Corn Pudding

This fluffy side dish has been gracing Southern holidays with its presence for longer than we've been around.

11 of 32

Mac and Cheese

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Video: Classic Baked Macaroni and Cheese

Even the pickiest kids at the holiday table will eat a full helping of mac and cheese. If you want to switch things up this season, we've got plenty of mac and cheese recipes to choose from.

12 of 32

Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

We can't imagine a Christmas or Thanksgiving table that doesn't have a heaping bowl of mashed potatoes on it.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 32

Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Video: Classic Sweet Potato Casserole

Whether you top yours with marshmallows or brown sugar, the holidays wouldn't be complete without Sweet Potato Casserole in attendance.

14 of 32

Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

You won't find a Southern church potluck, new neighbor's house, or holiday gathering that doesn't have a squash casserole on the lineup.

15 of 32

Collard Greens

Credit: Jim Franco; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Simon Andrews

Recipe: Southern-Style Collard Greens

Video: Southern-Style Collard Greens

Even if they don't serve collard greens at Thanksgiving or Christmas, it's a safe bet Southerners will serve them on New Year's Day for wealth in the next year. Add some black-eyed peas for good luck, and you're set.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 32

Cranberry Sauce

Credit: Jennifer R. Davick

Recipe: Cranberry Sauce

You know it's true: Homemade cranberry sauce is better than the canned stuff, hands down. Cranberry salad is a Southern go-to as well, and we think you'll like our updated version much better than the congealed recipes of the past.

17 of 32

Dinner Rolls

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls

Video: Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls

We agree that frozen dinner rolls are so much easier on busy weeknights, but for holiday dinners, only homemade will do. Don't make the classic mistake of burning the dinner rolls, though!

18 of 32

Cornbread

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Skillet Cornbread

Although cornbread is a component of many other Southern dishes, it's just fine on it's own at our holiday tables.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 32

Pecan Pie

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie

Video: Chocolate-Bourbon Pecan Pie

To Southerners, there's nothing quite like a rich pecan pie, and it's a constant at Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

20 of 32

Bread Pudding

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Praline Bread Pudding

This decadent winter dessert is topped with a rich praline sauce. Our Test Kitchen recommends using stale, day-old bread—better for soaking up the sweet custard.

21 of 32

Caramel Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Caramel Cake

This recipe might be old-fashioned, but it will never go out of style.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 32

Fudge

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Heavenly Fudge Pie

Fudge is perfect for the holidays because it's easy to make and portable for parties, and it's an adorable gift for neighbors or hostesses. 

23 of 32

Pumpkin Pie

Credit: Photo: Greg Dupree

Recipe: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

Video: Our Easiest Pumpkin Pie Ever

We have to admit, pumpkin pie just might beat pecan pie in the "holiday classics" category. If you're new to making it, start with this recipe.

24 of 32

Trifles

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate Trifle

Video: Chocolate Trifle

Although they look elegant and intricate, trifles are great recipes for new cooks because they're easy and quick to make.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 32

Red Velvet Cake

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Red Velvet Layer Cake

What's more festive than a cake the color of Santa's famous suit?

26 of 32

Tiramisù

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Styling: Lydia Degaris Pursell

Recipe: Lemon Tiramisu

Southerners take a tip from Italy with this classic dessert that's a holiday hit.

27 of 32

Sweet Potato Pie

Credit: Jennifer R. Davick

Recipe: Sweet Potato Pie

Video: Sweet Potato Pie

Whether you make a creamy or sliced sweet potato pie, this recipe is Southern to its core.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 32

Bûche de Noël

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Bûche de Noël

Bûche de Noël is a traditional French holiday dessert that's shaped like a log, but you've heard it called a Yule Log around here. 

29 of 32

Apple Pie

Credit: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Easy Skillet Apple Pie

Video: Easy Skillet Apple Pie

At Thanksgiving dinners in the South, apple pie has a reserved place right next to the pecan and pumpkin pies.

30 of 32

Cheesecake

Credit: Jim Franco

Recipe: Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

Video: Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

Although cheesecakes are delicious all year long, they can be beautiful for the holidays, and every Southern cook should know how to make a classic cheesecake.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 32

Pound Cake

Credit: Jennifer R. Davick

Recipe: Million Dollar Poundcake

Pound cakes are a Southern dessert that you can make for any holiday, and this one is worth a million dollars. 

32 of 32

Homemade Cookies for Santa

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Basic Butter Cookie Dough

Video: Basic Butter Cookie Dough

There are countless cookie recipes for Santa that he would be happy with, but this Basic Butter Cookie Dough, which is from our December 1995 issue and was sent to us by Ellender Mills of Raleigh, North Carolina, is the most classic cookie recipe that you and your little ones can decorate any way you please.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mary Shannon Wells