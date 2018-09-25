13 Non-Alcoholic Christmas Punch Recipes That'll Make Holiday Hosting Easy

When it's Christmas in the South, breaking out the punch bowl is just as much a holiday tradition as readying the Christmas china and doling out goody bags filled with rum balls. Depending on the occasion and crowd, we all have our holiday punch style, whether that entails those dotted with floating mounds of pastel sherbet, those spiced with cinnamon sticks and cloves, or even just a spruced-up version of our signature sweet tea and lemonade.

No matter the chosen concoction, a bowl of Christmas punch serves more than one purpose during the holiday season. It provides a festive centerpiece for the cocktail spread, makes party prep quick and easy, and leaves guests chock-full of seasonal spirit. That's a Christmas miracle in itself. This year, celebrate the season down to the very last drop with these delicious Christmas punch recipes without alcohol.