13 Non-Alcoholic Christmas Punch Recipes That'll Make Holiday Hosting Easy
When it's Christmas in the South, breaking out the punch bowl is just as much a holiday tradition as readying the Christmas china and doling out goody bags filled with rum balls. Depending on the occasion and crowd, we all have our holiday punch style, whether that entails those dotted with floating mounds of pastel sherbet, those spiced with cinnamon sticks and cloves, or even just a spruced-up version of our signature sweet tea and lemonade.
No matter the chosen concoction, a bowl of Christmas punch serves more than one purpose during the holiday season. It provides a festive centerpiece for the cocktail spread, makes party prep quick and easy, and leaves guests chock-full of seasonal spirit. That's a Christmas miracle in itself. This year, celebrate the season down to the very last drop with these delicious Christmas punch recipes without alcohol.
Mint-and-White-Chocolate Milk Punch
Frothy, festive, and fun—this milk punch goes all in with white chocolate and mint flavors. Line your rim with crushed peppermints, and you're set with a party-ready treat.
Orange Sherbet Punch
Citrusy sherbet, fruit juices, and ginger ale come together to create a classic sherbet punch that guests of all ages will enjoy.
Vanilla-Rosemary Lemonade
Vanilla bean and rosemary sprigs add a decadent holiday twist to freshly squeezed lemonade. This refresher is perfect for daytime celebrations and kid-friendly parties alike.
Lemon-Lime-Rosemary Punch
Like we said, it just really isn't Christmas in the South without at least one punch bowl speckled with floating mounds of sherbet. This classic recipe looks pretty and festive alongside any holiday party spread.
Sparkling Pomegranate Punch
We'll break out the punch bowl anytime for this pretty purple pick. The blend of cranberry juice, pomegranate juice, ginger ale, and homemade simple syrup looks as festive as a Christmas tree, especially with a pomegranate ice ring floating in the center. For a nonalcoholic twist, leave out the vodka and swap in sparkling water for the Prosecco.
Chocolate-Raspberry Milk Punch
Those chocolate-raspberry holiday truffles you love so much? Meet the punch version. Chocolate syrup, raspberry preserves, and a few orange rinds add an indulgent twist to traditional milk punch.
Fizzy Cider Punch
Add some major zing to your Christmas party lineup with this fizzy cider punch. For a non-alcoholic version, leave out the brandy and swap in sparkling water or club soda for Prosecco.
Spiced Hard Cider Fizz
Seasonal flavors abound in every sip of the spiced cider punch. Soften up the "hard" cider by trading in regular cider and leaving out the splash of bourbon.
Ginger-and-Honey Sweet Tea
Instead of sweetening your iced tea with sugar, go with honey instead. Grated fresh ginger adds a tasty twist to this Southern classic.
Berry Splash
A cherry-cranberry concoction provides a tart and bright base, which is then garnished with fragrant mint and berries. Swap out the blueberries for cranberries if desiring a more Christmas-themed look.
Merry Berry Christmas, Sugar!
Every holiday celebrator, kids and adults alike, can enjoy the festivities with this mint and berry "mocktail." Fresh raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries come together to make this merry party drink.
Pineapple-Basil Tea
Basil and pineapple make for a slightly tropical turn of events this holiday season, and we're ready for it. (Odds are, it's still 80 degrees outside anyway.)
Cran-Raspberry-Vanilla Punch
Follow the seasonal theme with this deep Christmas-red punch. It calls for cranberry-raspberry juice, sparkling cranberry juice, vanilla extract, raspberry sorbet, and frozen whole cranberries. Sounds like a jolly good time, no?