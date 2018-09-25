13 Non-Alcoholic Christmas Punch Recipes That'll Make Holiday Hosting Easy

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated August 16, 2022
Credit: Alison Miksch

When it's Christmas in the South, breaking out the punch bowl is just as much a holiday tradition as readying the Christmas china and doling out goody bags filled with rum balls. Depending on the occasion and crowd, we all have our holiday punch style, whether that entails those dotted with floating mounds of pastel sherbet, those spiced with cinnamon sticks and cloves, or even just a spruced-up version of our signature sweet tea and lemonade. 

No matter the chosen concoction, a bowl of Christmas punch serves more than one purpose during the holiday season. It provides a festive centerpiece for the cocktail spread, makes party prep quick and easy, and leaves guests chock-full of seasonal spirit. That's a Christmas miracle in itself. This year, celebrate the season down to the very last drop with these delicious Christmas punch recipes without alcohol.

Start Slideshow

1 of 13

Mint-and-White-Chocolate Milk Punch

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Mint-and-White-Chocolate Milk Punch

Frothy, festive, and fun—this milk punch goes all in with white chocolate and mint flavors. Line your rim with crushed peppermints, and you're set with a party-ready treat.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 13

Orange Sherbet Punch

Credit: Photographer Victor Protasio, Food Stylist Ali Ramee, Prop Stylist Heather Chadduck

Recipe: Orange Sherbet Punch

Citrusy sherbet, fruit juices, and ginger ale come together to create a classic sherbet punch that guests of all ages will enjoy. 

3 of 13

Vanilla-Rosemary Lemonade

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Vanilla-Rosemary Lemonade

Vanilla bean and rosemary sprigs add a decadent holiday twist to freshly squeezed lemonade. This refresher is perfect for daytime celebrations and kid-friendly parties alike.

Advertisement

4 of 13

Lemon-Lime-Rosemary Punch

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Lemon-Lime-Rosemary Punch

Like we said, it just really isn't Christmas in the South without at least one punch bowl speckled with floating mounds of sherbet. This classic recipe looks pretty and festive alongside any holiday party spread.

5 of 13

Sparkling Pomegranate Punch

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Sparkling Pomegranate Punch

We'll break out the punch bowl anytime for this pretty purple pick. The blend of cranberry juice, pomegranate juice, ginger ale, and homemade simple syrup looks as festive as a Christmas tree, especially with a pomegranate ice ring floating in the center. For a nonalcoholic twist, leave out the vodka and swap in sparkling water for the Prosecco.

6 of 13

Chocolate-Raspberry Milk Punch

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chocolate-Raspberry Milk Punch

Those chocolate-raspberry holiday truffles you love so much? Meet the punch version. Chocolate syrup, raspberry preserves, and a few orange rinds add an indulgent twist to traditional milk punch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 13

Fizzy Cider Punch

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Fizzy Cider Punch

Add some major zing to your Christmas party lineup with this fizzy cider punch. For a non-alcoholic version, leave out the brandy and swap in sparkling water or club soda for Prosecco.

8 of 13

Spiced Hard Cider Fizz

Credit: Becky Luigart Stayner

Recipe: Spiced Hard Cider Fizz

Seasonal flavors abound in every sip of the spiced cider punch. Soften up the "hard" cider by trading in regular cider and leaving out the splash of bourbon.

9 of 13

Ginger-and-Honey Sweet Tea

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Ginger-and-Honey Sweet Tea

Instead of sweetening your iced tea with sugar, go with honey instead. Grated fresh ginger adds a tasty twist to this Southern classic.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 13

Berry Splash

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Berry Splash

A cherry-cranberry concoction provides a tart and bright base, which is then garnished with fragrant mint and berries. Swap out the blueberries for cranberries if desiring a more Christmas-themed look.

11 of 13

Merry Berry Christmas, Sugar!

Credit: Ralph Anderson

Recipe: Merry Berry Christmas, Sugar!

Every holiday celebrator, kids and adults alike, can enjoy the festivities with this mint and berry "mocktail." Fresh raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries come together to make this merry party drink.

12 of 13

Pineapple-Basil Tea

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pineapple-Basil Tea

Basil and pineapple make for a slightly tropical turn of events this holiday season, and we're ready for it. (Odds are, it's still 80 degrees outside anyway.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 13

Cran-Raspberry-Vanilla Punch

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cran-Raspberry-Vanilla Punch

Follow the seasonal theme with this deep Christmas-red punch. It calls for cranberry-raspberry juice, sparkling cranberry juice, vanilla extract, raspberry sorbet, and frozen whole cranberries. Sounds like a jolly good time, no?

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Kaitlyn Yarborough