Our 29 Best No-Bake Holiday Cookies, Bars, and Pies
Between the cookie swaps, church potlucks, and holiday parties on the calendar this season, it's hard to keep up with all those cookies. When we get a little burnt out on baking our favorite Christmas cookies—or when our cookies get a little burnt because of the many holiday distractions—it's time to break out the Christmas miracle that is the no-bake holiday treat.
These delicious bites mean no hounding over the oven to ensure the cookies don't bake a minute too long. There will be no facing the disaster of crumbling cookies when moving them from sheet pan to cookie tins or any other cookie-baking anxiety. From decadent bars to chewy cookies, these Christmas dessert recipes will be the hit of any party without even touching the oven.
No-Bake Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Sandwich Cookies
These cookies look fancy enough to fool any party guest, thanks to store-bought chocolate wafers. Crushed peppermint adds extra festive sparkle. Adding coconut oil to the chocolate is a baking tip to increase the cookie's shine.
No-Bake Chocolate-Peanut Butter Oatmeal Cookies
Christmas cookies just got a lot easier. Speckle these rich, soft, chewy balls with peanuts for a cookie dough-inspired treat. You won't believe you can make these cookies in one bowl.
No-Bake Almond Butter Thumbprints
Creamy almond butter, crushed pretzels, powdered sugar, and butter make up this perfectly sweet-and-salty treat. You'll love these thumbprints topped with a dollop of strawberry jam. These cookies look festive and bright on any holiday dessert table.
No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars
These gooey bars will be your new favorite holiday dessert, thanks to their perfect combination of chocolate, caramel, graham crackers, and toffee. You won't have to worry about overcooking or burning cookies. Plus, the graham cracker crust adds a nice texture to these bars.
Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
These decadent little delights are a cross between bourbon balls and chocolate truffles. They make the easiest throw-together treat for any holiday occasion with only four ingredients. Dark chocolate and pecans jazz up the classic bourbon ball taste.
Wreath Cookies
Make these whimsical wreath cookies using shredded wheat cereal, such as Frosted Mini-Wheats. With some help from microwaved vanilla candy coating and green food coloring, you'll have an incredibly festive treat. Get your little ones to cover the wreaths with fun holiday candies for a homemade treat and activity.
Milk Chocolate-Peppermint Bark
We're all for any holiday treat that requires only two minutes of microwave time to get the recipe going. Stir in the delicious mint-chocolate cookies and top with crushed peppermints, letting the festive bark cool and harden before breaking.
Chewy Chocolate-Peanut Butter Bars
A quick dig into our old microwave column recipes left us pleasantly surprised with these chocolate-peanut blondies. Chopped salted peanuts give the perfect finishing touch to the sweet bars packed with chocolate and brown sugar.
Fruitcake Bark
Layered with candied fruit, nuts, and white chocolate, this over-the-top Christmas candy will blow those everyday chocolate bark recipes out of the water. This no-bake recipe makes a perfect red-and-green treat to add some color to your cookie platter.
Peppermint Divinity
This classic Southern candy is made with granulated sugar, corn syrup, and stiffly beaten egg whites. Adding peppermint punches it up for a Christmastime special. This Peppermint Divinity texture is without rival: fluffy, crunchy, and completely divine.
Classic Bourbon Balls
These no-bake bourbon balls make a batch big enough for all of your gifting and party needs. They pack a nice little punch, too! We love them rolled in powdered sugar for a sweet finishing touch.
Spicy Peanut Brittle
Before adding them to a traditional peanut brittle recipe, coat your peanuts with a cayenne and cinnamon blend. It'll be your new favorite holiday snack for guests this year. The subtle spicy kick makes this brittle stand out from the rest.
Whole Grain Marshmallow Crispy Bars
Dried cranberries bring holiday cheer to your classic, crowd-pleasing Rice Krispie treat-inspired treat. This recipe is the perfect crunchy, chewy, and portable treat for any Christmas event this season. With only four ingredients, this dessert is one you'll want to make more than once.
No-Bake Peanut Butter-Fudge Ice-Cream Pie
Just because it's cold outside doesn't mean you can't celebrate the season with ice-cream pie. This no-bake peanut butter pie is next-level good. Try using a hot knife to slice this pie so that it stays neat and everyone can enjoy a taste of each layer.
No-Bake Cookies and Cream Bars
These bars are kid-friendly and portable, making them great for kids' parties and church dinners. We always recommend lining the baking pan and spraying it with cooking spray to ensure the bars don't stick and eliminate unnecessary cleanup. Only three ingredients do the trick when preparing this delicious no-bake treat.
No-Bake Chocolate-Peppermint Cookies
These decadent no-bake cookies, lined in crushed peppermints, are an all-star chocolate-peppermint duo. Chocolate wafer cookies are made creamy and soft with rich mascarpone and cream cheeses, then wrapped and chilled in a 10-inch log before slicing!
No-Bake Chocolate Mint Snowballs
These sweet chocolate truffles get a holiday touch from the mint chocolate candy surprise in the center. This recipe is a seasonal staple: simple, quick, and easy to pack into your holiday cookie tins.
No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
These deliciously quick cookies are a no-brainer when you get a last-minute bake sale or potluck alert. This recipe comes together quickly with oats, flaked coconut, and peanut butter.
Hot Chocolate Icebox Pie
Hot chocolate reminds us of fresh snowfalls and cozy evenings by the fire. While this isn't a cup of chocolate goodness, it does have some of the same ingredients that make it a fan favorite. Add crushed peppermint, chocolate, graham crackers, and marshmallow creme for a festive combination.
Chocolate Lasagna
Lasagna for dessert? Plus, it's a no-bake option. This combination sounds too good to be true. Layers of cream cheese, cool whip, and chocolate pudding sit on a dessert crust formed with crumbled cookie sandwiches and butter.
Millionaire Pie
Just because it's Christmas doesn't mean you can't celebrate with tropical flavors. Sweet coconut, pineapple, and whipped topping form the basis for this no-bake pie. You'll discover why they call it Millionaire Pie after topping it with cherries and chopped pecans.
Mississippi Mud Medallions
Combine four ingredients to make this simple yet beautiful no-bake dessert. The pecan half topping adds to its sophisticated presentation even if you didn't even need to use the oven. If you'd like, you can substitute mini-marshmallows for the espresso beans for a more kid-friendly option.
Cherries-and-Cream Icebox Cake
Even though this dessert requires a little planning, it doesn't require an oven. Mix the layers of graham cracker, a cool whipped filling, and cherry preserves into this no-bake icebox cake. Refrigerate it overnight and enjoy for the next three days—if it lasts that long.
Blueberry-Cheesecake Ice-Cream Pie
Cheesecake has a sophisticated quality, but this recipe will have you rethinking everything you once thought about the dessert. Combining cheesecake elements with an ice cream pie makes this unique blueberry pie something your guests will love. Add some zest by topping it with fresh lemon juice and blueberries.
Classic Peanut Brittle
It's a classic for a reason. Making a batch of peanut brittle during the holidays is always a great idea because you can give it to friends as a gift or set it alongside your holiday cookies on a tray. This no-bake solution is a sweet and simple Christmas treat, but keep stirring until it's resting and cooling on the baking sheet.
No-Bake Banana Split Pie
This no-bake pie is full of classic nostalgic flavors. Just like an ice cream banana split on a hot summer's day, this pudding pie combines bananas, strawberries, whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and wafers into this reimagined dessert. Not only does this recipe taste great, but it also looks lovely covered in sprinkles—red and green if you prefer.
Turtle Trifle
Inspired by the classic turtle candies, this no-bake dessert requires more time to chill than to prepare. Mixing mascarpone cheese, whipping cream, vanilla, and toasted pecans can only be better when adding fudge and caramel toppings.
No-Bake Lemon Icebox Pie
Gingersnaps add a Yuletide quality to this lemony dessert. Allow for ample time to freeze. Top this dessert with any fruit to customize it to your preferences.
No-Bake Strawberry Pie
Make this strawberry dessert with fresh berries and a graham cracker crust for a sprinkle of holiday red. You can prepare this dessert the day before your event and place it in individual containers for a unique presentation. Add lemon zest for extra brightness.