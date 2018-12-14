Our 29 Best No-Bake Holiday Cookies, Bars, and Pies

Between the cookie swaps, church potlucks, and holiday parties on the calendar this season, it's hard to keep up with all those cookies. When we get a little burnt out on baking our favorite Christmas cookies—or when our cookies get a little burnt because of the many holiday distractions—it's time to break out the Christmas miracle that is the no-bake holiday treat.

These delicious bites mean no hounding over the oven to ensure the cookies don't bake a minute too long. There will be no facing the disaster of crumbling cookies when moving them from sheet pan to cookie tins or any other cookie-baking anxiety. From decadent bars to chewy cookies, these Christmas dessert recipes will be the hit of any party without even touching the oven.