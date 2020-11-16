These Family-Friendly, Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Reindeer Pops Practically Make Themselves

Any seasoned holiday hostess knows that available oven time is downright precious throughout the days of festivities. That's why we've created a recipe that requires minimal supplies, occupies the kids for the afternoon, and leaves your oven free for those beloved cakes and casseroles. Did we mention that these treats are downright adorable? Meet our Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Reindeer Pops.

This holiday "baking" recipe doesn't require any baking. So if you're still honing your pastry skills and want to have fun in the kitchen with the kids, this recipe is calling your name. It requires few ingredients and little effort (you don't even have to turn on the oven) but results in maximum rewards. Decorating these cute Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Reindeer Pops will be a great activity to entertain the kids, especially the young ones. We're here to show you how to make the most of your time and ensure that the whole process runs smoothly.

Get the Recipe: Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Reindeer Pops

Step 1: Prepare Your Supplies

For ease and organization, execute some preparatory work before inviting the kids into the kitchen. Cut your red candies in half (Mike and Ikes work great), snap the pretzels in half, and place the remaining ingredients (marshmallows and pearl candies) into bowls. Next, melt your chocolate using a double boiler or the microwave (perfect your technique with these tips).

Step 2: Dip The Marshmallows

Call the kids and ask them to skewer each marshmallow with a lollipop stick or a festive straw, almost like you'll be making s'mores. No lollipop sticks on hand? In a pinch, chopsticks or bamboo skewers will do the trick.

Dipping the marshmallows in chocolate can be messy, but you can guide the kids by pouring the melted chocolate into a tall, clear glass. This tip helps prevent the chocolate from splashing or spilling everywhere and ensures that each marshmallow gets an even, complete coating. Stick the dipped treats into a foam block to avoid drippage and allow for easy decoration.

Step 3: Decorate

You'll want to move quickly for this next step, as the chocolate can harden and keep the decorations from adhering correctly. Preparing your candies and setting them out in bowls ahead of time expedites the process.

Once you've set your kids up for success and shown them how to make these pops, they can take care of the rest. Press two white pearl candies into the front "face" of the marshmallow to form eyes, then center a red candy beneath the eyes as a nose. Add pretzel antlers to the top, ensuring to lodge them far enough into the marshmallow that they won't fall off. Once the treats have completely cooled, tie a ribbon onto the stick for extra holiday flair.