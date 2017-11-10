Whether you're hosting a party before Christmas or need a quick bite to hold your crowd over until Christmas dinner is served, these slow-cooker appetizers will do the trick.

Thanks to the "leave it and let it cook" method of a slow-cooker, you'll have more time to dedicate to the main dish when you let your slow cooker take care of the appetizer. Convenience items like frozen meatballs can easily be dressed up to create delicious Chipotle-Barbecue Meatballs with just a few ingredients. Plus, we bet you never knew a frozen bag of corn can be the secret to a crowd-pleasing dip with just a few minutes of prep time.

With recipes this easy, you may want to make more than one to feed your hungry holiday guests. Keep scrolling for 10 holiday slow-cooker recipes your guests and kids will love.