25 Holiday Snacks for Your Christmas Movie Marathon

By Hallie Milstein August 28, 2022
Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Gather the whole crew and settle around the TV for one of the best parts of the holiday season: the movies. Before you get too comfy on the couch though, make sure you have all your snacks at the ready. Movie time calls for easy, handheld treats—something you can throw in a bowl and enjoy without prying your eyes away from the screen, preferably by the handful. Movie snacks should also be come in bites so as to not get too many crumbs on the couch. But this is no ordinary screening.

We look forward to watching Christmas movies with loved ones all year long; It's one of our favorite holiday traditions. That's why no ordinary snacks will do—definitely not anything that comes from the microwave or straight from the bag. For your Christmas Eve marathon, we gave classic snacks an upgrade. From salty crackers and popcorn to sweet treats (or both!), these snack recipes are spruced up for the festive season's much anticipated films. From classics to family favorites, Hallmark holiday originals, and even Die Hard, these snacks will make for a merry movie marathon.

1 of 25

Salted Caramel Popcorn

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Salted Caramel Popcorn

Have you ever tried popcorn with M&Ms? This recipe has the same allure of that sweet and salty movie theater delicacy taken to a whole new level. 

2 of 25

Fire Crackers

Recipe: Fire Crackers

Alabama Fire Crackers are simple but delicious, starting with a few staple sleeves of saltine crackers. Introducing some new flavors to these classic, salty crackers brings a wow factor worthy of this once-per-year occasion.

3 of 25

Hot-and-Sweet Fried Peanuts

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Hot-and-Sweet Fried Peanuts

These spice-infused nuts will be a crunchy hit. Two types of sugar and two types of hot pepper are the flavor combination you'll love.

4 of 25

Hush Puppies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Stylist: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hush Puppies

No Southerner will say "no" to Hush Puppies. The secret to perfectly crispy homemade Hush Puppies is the oil temperature.

5 of 25

Ranch Snacker Crackers

Credit: Sheri Castle

Recipe: Ranch Snacker Crackers

Set out a bowl of these crackers and watch the magic happen. Ranch snacks made with oyster crackers will be gone in a flash.

6 of 25

Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Katie Jacobs

Recipe: Sweet-and-Salty Snack Mix

Cereal, bite-size pretzels, candy-coated peanut-butter candies, and mini marshmallows are coated in a buttery mixture to bring this snack together. Whether you're craving sweet or salty flavors, this treat is the one for you. Serve it in waffle ice cream cones for extra fun and fewer dishes.

7 of 25

Chile-Lime-Honey Roasted Peanuts

Credit: Johnny Autry; Prop and Food Styling: Charlotte L. Autry

Recipe: Chile-Lime-Honey Roasted Peanuts

Six ingredients is all you need for these zesty snacking nuts. The dynamic trio of lime juice, chile powder, and honey are a flavor punch of hot heat that comes together in a low oven.

8 of 25

Fried Olives with Blue Cheese Aïoli

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Fried Olives with Blue Cheese Aïoli

Fried bite-sized options will always be a favorite and these olive snacks are more proof of that rule. We like to use pimiento-stuffed green olives for an extra-Southern twist. 

9 of 25

Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Homemade Potato Chips with Fried Herbs

Serve up a bowl of fresh, homemade potato chips and you'll hear no complaints but lots of satisfied crunches. Use a mandolin to slice russet potatoes into thin, uniform chips.

10 of 25

Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Georgia-Style Boiled Peanuts

Salty nuts are a hit at any occasion. We put our slow cooker to work for tender and tasty popping snacks.

11 of 25

Apple Chips

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Apple Chips

Thin, mandolin-sliced apples are coated in warming cinnamon spice before baking slowly. On first bite, they're snappy before softening and melting in your mouth.

12 of 25

Spicy-Sweet Pecans

Credit: Helen Norman

Recipe: Spicy-Sweet Pecans

Spiced pecans are easy to make and even easier to devour. This is the kind of snack that you can't just eat one of.

13 of 25

Crack Crackers

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Crack Crackers

Introducing your new favorite snack. Cheez-Its spruced up with ranch dressing mix, garlic, and dill are so tasty that your whole movie crew will be addicted in no time.

14 of 25

Cheddar Cheese Straws

Credit: Photo: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Straws

Set some cheese straws down in front of a group of Southerners and no matter the time and place, they'll be gone in a jiffy. Our recipe for this classic snack is cheesy and rich with just the right touch of peppery kick.

15 of 25

Cracker Toffee

Credit: Abbi Wilt

Recipe: Cracker Toffee

Can't decide whether you want salty or sweet? Or perhaps you're intent on having both? This is the Christmas snack for you. Saltine crackers bring a salty crunch while chocolate and nuts balance it all out with decadent, sweet flavor.

16 of 25

Salted Butterscotch Popcorn

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Salted Butterscotch Popcorn

You can make microwave popcorn any other night of the year. For Christmas Eve, we're doing something special. Scotch-infused caramel sauce and a sprinkling of flaky sea salt are a surefire way to serve up an impressive and tasty snack.

17 of 25

Spicy Cheese Twists

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Spicy Cheese Twists

For the special occasion, try this twist (literally) on cheese straws. Spicy Cheese Twists are flaky, cheesy, and deliver a delicious kick thanks to cayenne pepper.

18 of 25

Muddy Buddy Mix

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey Food Stylist: Emily Nabors Hall Prop Stylist: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Muddy Buddy Mix

You might also know Muddy Buddy Mix as Puppy Chow, Muddy Munch, Monkey Munch, or Reindeer Chow. No matter what you call it, you can't go wrong with Chex cereal coated in chocolate, peanut butter, and powdered sugar.

19 of 25

Fried Pickle Chips

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Fried Pickle Chips

We take a simple approach to fried pickles because sometimes, you just can't beat the classics. Throw in some of our Roundhouse-Kick Sauce on the side though, and you've got a game-changer on your hands. 

20 of 25

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

We love everything about this recipe. We love bacon; We love buttery crackers: We love how easy this snack comes together; And we love how much everyone else will love them too.

21 of 25

Smoky Snack Mix

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Smoky Snack Mix

This everything-but-the-kitchen-sink style snack mix is elevated by unbeatable smoky flavors. We especially love the smoky, buttery white cheddar cheese crackers in this mix.

22 of 25

Bacon Bites

Credit: Oxmoor House

Recipe: Bacon Bites

With only three ingredients, this snack couldn't be easier. When the ingredients are bacon, brown sugar, and breadsticks, Bacon Bites clearly couldn't get any more delicious, either.

23 of 25

Buttery Toasted Pecans

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Buttery Toasted Pecans

The soulmate of Christmastime "chestnuts on an open fire," these roasted nuts will get you in the spirit. Nutty, warm aromas will dance around your home to set the scene for your holiday movie marathon.

24 of 25

Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Cheddar Cheese Shortbread Crackers

These crackers are a reliable treat for any situation. Serve them on their own, with cheese and jam, or send guests home with extras in a cookie tin. Try the Pimiento Cheese, Pecan-and-Thyme, and Bacon, Bourbon, and Benne Seed flavors to experience these crackers' full holiday potential.

25 of 25

Stove-Top Bacon Popcorn

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Christine Keely

Recipe: Stove-Top Bacon Popcorn

It doesn't get better than bacon and popcorn. Fry up your bacon first then use the bacon drippings to pop your kernels. Everyone in your movie crew will thank you for it.

By Hallie Milstein