34 Recipes That'll Bring Back Memories of Christmas at Grandma's
No one masters the holiday season with as much tradition, flair, and downright deliciousness as a Southern grandmother. It's simply not up for debate. The ultimate hostesses and special guests at any potluck, Southern grandmas have holiday festivity knowledge to spare. We all know that they're the best in the business. Who do you call when you're trying to make cocktail meatballs for a Christmas party? Who knows just how much alcohol goes into the eggnog? And finally, whose kitchen are you raiding when in need of a sweet tooth fix of homemade sprinkle cookies? Exactly.
Our Southern grandmothers have kept our family and friends full every holiday, and for that we're forever grateful. From holiday appetizers like Cheese Straws and Ham Delights, to classic Christmas treats like ambrosia and fudge, these recipes would make Grandma proud. Serve up some Classic Eggnog with hints of nostalgia and plate your Old-School Green Bean Casserole to satisfy beside the Christmas ham. No matter which you choose for your holiday spread, these are the best-ever Christmas recipes that will remind you of holidays spent at Grandma's.
The Best Classic Eggnog
Recipe: The Best Classic Eggnog
Many a Southerner's first time tasting this interesting Christmas concoction occurs nowhere else but at Grandma's after supper. Recreate that memory with just five ingredients and the option to add liquor.
Slice-and-Bake Sugar Cookie Bites
Recipe: Slice-and-Bake Sugar Cookie Bites
Granny's sure to have a roll of slice-and-bakes ready to go in the freezer, should the need for a Christmas cookie strike. These sweet treats also make an excellent host gift in a festive holiday tin.
Cranberry Sauce Meatballs
Recipe: Cranberry Sauce Meatballs
Cocktail meatballs could be the unofficial holiday appetizer sponsor of the last 50 years, and we'll be darned if they don't deserve it. This recipe nixes the usual grape jelly and chili sauce and uses jellied cranberry sauce and hot jalapeño pepper jelly instead.
Smoked-Fish Dip
Recipe: Smoked-Fish Dip
The kids would always stick out their tongues at this classic Christmas dip, but it remains a crowd-pleaser nonetheless. Elegant yet easy, this recipe is straight from the kitchen of an award-winning Birmingham seafood chef but can be on your holiday table in just 20 minutes.
Bisquick Sausage Balls
Recipe: Spicy Bisquick Sausage Balls
Whether your grandmother went traditional or fell into Cajun ways with tons of spice, sausage balls are a staple in any home during the holidays. Using Bisquick ensures a fluffy texture, just like Nana used to make them.
Christmas Fudge
Recipe: Christmas Fudge
Mark our words: This recipe is the most perfect rendition of classic Christmas fudge in existence. Box them up to gift to family and friends who will be asking for your recipe in no time.
Ham Delights
Recipe: Ham Delights
This 13x9 recipe is a quintessential holiday appetizer if we've ever seen one. The mini baked sandwiches on the holiday table almost always feature the same flavor combo of butter, poppyseeds, Dijon mustard, and Hawaiian rolls. Oh, and more butter.
Brown Butter Cornbread
Recipe: Brown Butter Cornbread
The real ones know that browning the butter is the secret to mastering the most old-fashioned Southern cornbread. Bubbe would never forget to use the cast-iron skillet, either.
Triple B Milk Punch
Recipe: Triple B Milk Punch
A cousin of the holiday favorite, eggnog, milk punch goes back even further in history. The "Triple B" name comes from three ingredients used to make this super creamy cocktail: bourbon, brandy, and buttermilk, oh my!
Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole
You can't escape the holiday season without a few casserole dishes of this all-time classic—and we're not mad about it. Call us hostages to green beens with just a bit of snap and crispy shallots.
Glazed Ham with Pineapple Chutney
Recipe: Glazed Ham with Pineapple Chutney
Nana did always know how to glaze a ham properly—especially using pineapple, which complements the saltiness in the most scrumptious way. Say "so long" to commercial glaze packets and dress your holiday ham with bourbon-brown sugar alongside tangy, tropical chutney.
Santa's Kitchen-Sink Cookies
Recipe: Santa's Kitchen-Sink Cookies
Always a favorite around the holidays, these anything-goes cookies explode with festive flavors courtesy of ingredients like Christmas M&Ms, pretzels, and marshmallows. Santa will happily gobble up a plate of these fun-filled cookies, and so will all your holiday guests.
Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan
Recipe: Baked Oysters with Bacon, Greens, and Parmesan
Raise your hand if appetizer time before the family Christmas dinner consisted of elder family members shucking oysters outside? Us too. Here's a dish worthy of all that hard work.
Potato Latkes
Recipe: Potato Latkes
Some Southern households serve this Hanukkah staple like it's going out of business—and one taste will tell you why. Fried potatoes? You can never go wrong.
Our Best Ambrosia Ever
Recipe: Our Best Ambrosia Ever
With good reason, this vintage citrus salad will never leave the recipe box. Even though Thanksgiving has passed, we're thankful for riffs like this that make ambrosia even more delicious with creamy yogurt, juicy fruit, and crunchy coconut chips.
Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels
Recipe: Buffalo Chicken Pinwheels
Pinwheels seem to be a skill that grandmothers know inherently, especially when filled with a cream cheese mixture. An upscale twist on buffalo wings, these snacks will fly off the platter.
All-In-One Spaghetti
Recipe: All-In-One Spaghetti
This holiday season, forgo canned pasta sauce for something a little more special, but no need to fear the hassle of a homemade sauce. This recipe delivers a big pot of spaghetti that requires no messy pans and has all the comforting, feel-good flavor.
Spiced Cranberry Mold
Recipe: Spiced Cranberry Mold
You'll recognize the familiar jiggle of this gelatinous superstar. Wonderfully spiced and dressed up in its holiday red, this cranberry salad has headed up countless Christmas tables.
Easy Black-Eyed Peas
Recipe: Easy Black-Eyed Peas
Why wait until New Year's to serve up this Southern side? It's too good to wait. This tempting recipe is reminiscent of many of the classics.
Old-Fashioned Pecan Logs
Recipe: Old-Fashioned Pecan Logs
Any trip to Stuckey's meant snagging one of these indulgently sweet nougat treats—and the best grandmothers knew how to whip up a batch, too. With this recipe, the torch is passed for delicious results for generations to come.
Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin
Recipe: Herb-Crusted Beef Tenderloin
One of the most beloved holiday traditions was to break out your fanciest main course on Christmas Eve, which brings us to this perfected basic: beef tenderloin with a crusty coating. Simple for first-time holiday hosts but decadent as ever, this entrée is dressed in herbs to impress.
Best Cornbread Dressing
Recipe: Best Cornbread Dressing
Don't dare tell your mother or grandmother that cornbread dressing is only for Thanksgiving. Their tender hearts can't take it. Make sure to dry out your cornbread first, and you'll know what they mean.
Cassandra's "Light" Fruitcake
Recipe: Cassandra's "Light" Fruitcake
A throwback to end all throwbacks, fruitcake cannot be topped as one of the most divisive Christmas dishes ever. Ask your grandmother what her secret ingredient is and odds are she'll say: more booze.
Mushroom Gravy
Recipe: Mushroom Gravy
This is an occasion-worthy gravy that tastes amazing paired with everything from your fancy Christmas dinner main to pork chops on a night of tree decorating. Gravy can make or break a meal and this one promises to satisfy.
Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
Recipe: Utterly Deadly Southern Pecan Pie
This pecan pie recipe reminds us why it's our favorite holiday dessert. The secret to a pie so good its positively deadly is to bake it in a cast-iron skillet—trust us.
Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Recipe: Classic Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
Fluffy and buttery, this creamy potato dish is much more than an excuse to eat gravy. That having been said, these rich potatoes still pair beautifully with our Mushroom Gravy.
Best Deviled Eggs
Recipe: Best Deviled Eggs
Deviled eggs are a classic addition to any holiday appetizer spread, and we've got making them down to a science. Follow this recipe closely for savory starters that are perfectly cooked with a yolk that's not too runny or dry.
Southern Pimiento Cheese
Recipe: Southern Pimiento Cheese
This creamy cheese spread is guaranteed to be a hit with everyone at your holiday gathering. Our straightforward recipe uses two types of cheeses and is so good, it will be hard to resist as it waits in your fridge for the guests to arrive.
Mamau's Cheese Straws
Recipe: Mamau's Cheese Straws
A batch of any Southern grandmother's cheese straws won't last long, so grab a handful while you can and enjoy the crispy, cheesy kick. Sometimes, the simplest treats make the biggest impression.
Buttermilk-Pecan Pralines
Recipe: Buttermilk-Pecan Pralines
This New Orleans favorite is a welcome guest at any holiday dessert table. These treats are as rich as their history and so good that we can't resist whipping them up year-round.
Cranberry Baked Brie Bites
Recipe: Cranberry Baked Brie Bites
A festive take on a classic crowd-pleaser, these hors d'oeuvres are elevated by winter cranberry and a crunchy crust, all in a bite-sized package. Each miniature baked brie truly has it all: melty cheese, seasonal homemade sauce, nuts, and flaky pastry.
Angel Biscuits
Recipe: Angel Biscuits
Like a flaky cross between a buttermilk biscuit and a Parker House roll, Angel Biscuits are a favorite amongst cooks during the holidays. You can make them up to a week ahead and store in the fridge until ready to bake. Don't forget to brush them with golden melted butter before serving.
Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
Recipe: Vanessa's Make-Ahead Beefy Lasagna
Keeping a big casserole dish of lasagna in the freezer is a major holiday power move that grandmothers have been pulling for decades. A jar of pesto is the secret ingredient in this hearty 13x9 recipe fit for feeding a crowd.
My Grandmother's Meatballs
Recipe: My Grandmother's Meatballs
No holiday celebration is complete without Grandma's meatballs. This recipe relies on milk-and-cream soaked breadcrumbs and an egg to bring them together.