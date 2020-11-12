34 Recipes That'll Bring Back Memories of Christmas at Grandma's

No one masters the holiday season with as much tradition, flair, and downright deliciousness as a Southern grandmother. It's simply not up for debate. The ultimate hostesses and special guests at any potluck, Southern grandmas have holiday festivity knowledge to spare. We all know that they're the best in the business. Who do you call when you're trying to make cocktail meatballs for a Christmas party? Who knows just how much alcohol goes into the eggnog? And finally, whose kitchen are you raiding when in need of a sweet tooth fix of homemade sprinkle cookies? Exactly.

Our Southern grandmothers have kept our family and friends full every holiday, and for that we're forever grateful. From holiday appetizers like Cheese Straws and Ham Delights, to classic Christmas treats like ambrosia and fudge, these recipes would make Grandma proud. Serve up some Classic Eggnog with hints of nostalgia and plate your Old-School Green Bean Casserole to satisfy beside the Christmas ham. No matter which you choose for your holiday spread, these are the best-ever Christmas recipes that will remind you of holidays spent at Grandma's.