Holiday Recipes You Can Freeze Ahead To Save Time Later

Brimming with errands, preparations, and hosting duties, the holidays can be a little overwhelming, but the good memories of time spent with loved ones make it more than worth it. Around the holiday season, our biggest fear is being ill-prepared, especially when feeding our hungry crowd of guests. This moment is when a few staple Southern holiday dishes in the freezer could be the difference between admitting holiday defeat and raking in the compliments.

To be safe, you'll need hearty casseroles that feed the family in a pinch, classic side dishes that belong on the Christmas dinner table, breakfast bakes that satisfy every guest, and desserts you can make months ahead. (Oh, and handy appetizers for any last-minute hosting crisis.) For casseroles, stock up on disposable foil casserole dishes instead of tying up your baking dishes for months. For soups, freeze flat in gallon Ziploc bags to maximize storage space. For cookies or bite-sized appetizers, freeze on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper, then transfer to Ziploc bags. Always remember to pad your prep time by a day for thawing. There's no reason to panic when you've covered every last base month before the crazy holiday season starts. Here are the best make-ahead, freeze-ahead holiday recipes you'll thank your lucky stars for later.