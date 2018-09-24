30+ Christmas Treats for the Holidays
The holidays are filled with sweet memories, gatherings, gifts, and of course, sweet Christmas treats. There are countless occasions when you'll need to prepare something sweet for the holidays, and we've got you covered for all of them. Make these easy recipes for kids to decorate on a cold Sunday afternoon. Prepare a batch of sweets as gifts for neighbors, teachers, and holiday guests. Need hostess gifts or homemade party favors? Look no further than our favorite recipes. With delicious ideas for chocolate lovers, lemon fanatics, salty-sweet cravers, and everyone in between, our Christmas confection ideas are the best. If you're looking for a simple dessert that the kids can help out with, we've got plenty of crafty ideas that your little elves will love. From cookies to bars and trifles to truffles, these are the best Christmas recipes to make your holiday the sweetest yet.
Snowy Tree Cookies
Recipe: Snowy Tree Cookies
Use a set of star-shape cookie cutters to make these special cookies.
Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
Recipe: Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls
This recipe makes about two dozen bourbon balls, so you'll have plenty to send home with guests after the party.
Basic Butter Cookie Dough
Recipe: Basic Butter Cookie Dough
Ellender Mills of Raleigh, North Carolina, sent in this recipe, which ran in December, 1995.
Potato Candy
Recipe: Potato Candy
Get nostalgic this Christmas with one of our favorite vintage recipes.
Reindeer Marshmallow Pops
Recipe: Reindeer Marshmallow Pops
These adorable treats are the perfect afternoon activity for your little ones.
Christmas Bulb Sugar Cookies
Recipe: Christmas Bulb Sugar Cookies
String several of these cookies together for the cutest party favor.
Pecan Bourbon Balls
Recipe: Pecan Bourbon Balls
Spiced toasted pecans add a hint of saltiness to these sweet bites.
White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies
Recipe: White Chocolate-Peppermint Blondies
The creamy mint icing on these Christmas-y blondies will steal the holiday show.
Cherry Chocolates
Recipe: Cherry Chocolates
Mold this butter cookie dough around a chocolate candy, top with half of a candied cherry, and bake.
No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars
Recipe: No-Bake Fudge Toffee Bars
If you're in a pinch this holiday season, no-bake is the way to go.
Dark Chocolate Sablés
Recipe: Dark Chocolate Sablés
These French butter cookies are elegant for dinner parties.
Soft Sugar Cookie Trees
Recipe: Soft Sugar Cookie Trees
The dough for these cookies can be made up to two days in advance, so plan a decorating party ahead.
Cracker Toffee
Recipe: Cracker Toffee
This five-ingredient toffee recipe starts with a sleeve of Saltines.
Molasses Crinkles
Recipe: Molasses Crinkles
These cookies were sent in by Ms. Alice Rhodes from Harrisonburg, Virginia, and published in our November 1992 issue. They're bursting with every flavor you love about the holidays.
Beet Red Velvet Cupcakes
Recipe: Beet Red Velvet Cupcakes
No artificial coloring here! These sweet treats get their red hue from beets.
Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies
Recipe: Brown Butter-Maple-Pecan Blondies
Move over, brownies. These blondies, made with 100 percent pure maple syrup, will get all of the attention at the dessert table.
Cake Ball Ornaments
Recipe: Cake Ball Ornaments
Although we used these ornaments to top the Snowy Vanilla Cake from our December 2017 cover, they can be enjoyed on their own and make a beautiful addition to any dessert spread.
Molten Red Velvet Cakes
Recipe: Molten Red Velvet Cakes
These mini cakes are absolutely decadent for the holidays.
Lemon Thumbprint Cookies
Recipe: Lemon Thumbprint Cookies
Brighten up your holiday dessert table with a touch of lemon.
Rum Balls
Recipe: Rum Balls
Reader Lela H. Coggins from Brevard, North Carolina, sent us this recipe, which was published in our December 1993 issue. This six-ingredient stunner still holds up today.
Key Lime Tassies
Recipe: Key Lime Tassies
Tart Key lime pie in one bite.
Red Velvet Fudge
Recipe: Red Velvet Fudge
Add a little holiday cheer to your usual fudge recipe.
Cranberry Dreamsicle Trifle
Recipe: Cranberry Dreamsicle Trifle
This trifle might look impressive on the dessert table, but it's extremely easy to put together.
Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls
Recipe: Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls
Christmas treats aren't just for dessert. Start the day on a sweet note with homemade cinnamon rolls.
Hummingbird Oatmeal Cookies
Recipe: Hummingbird Oatmeal Cookies
These cookies are a more portable way to enjoy our most popular recipe of all tlime—the Hummingbird Cake.
Red Velvet Souffles with Whipped Sour Cream
Recipe: Red Velvet Soufflés with Whipped Sour Cream
These soufflés are a great choice for an elegant Christmas dinner party.
Mrs. Floyd's Divinity
Recipe: Mrs. Floyd's Divinity
This classic holiday dessert lives up to its divine name.
Chocolate-Dipped Praline Pretzels
Recipe: Chocolate-Dipped Praline Pretzels
These treats have the ideal amount of salty and sweet.
Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites
Recipe: Crunchy Pecan Pie Bites
With just seven ingredients and 15 minutes of hands-on time, you can serve these delightful bits of pecan pie.
Belgian Spice Cookies
Recipe: Belgian Spice Cookies
These cozy cookies, also known as Speculoos, will delight guests young and old.
Praline Cream-Beignet Tower
Recipe: Praline Cream Beignet Tower
This brunch or dessert recipe is truly a show-stopper.
Coconut Snowballs
Recipe: Coconut Snowballs
Six ingredients and 10 minutes of hands-on time is all you'll need to make these pretty little cookies.
Pecan-Cranberry Shortbread
Recipe: Pecan-Cranberry Shortbread
These cheerful cookies are ideal for a holiday luncheon.
Triple Chocolate Brownie-Mousse Stacks
Recipe: Triple Chocolate Brownie-Mousse Stacks
Delight chocolate lovers with mini desserts that are easier to serve than slicing cake.
Our Best Homemade Marshmallows
Recipe: Our Best Homemade Marshmallows
For a holiday spin on classic homemade marshmallows, this recipe gives directions to make peppermint and bourbon-caramel variations. Pair with hot chocolate and a Christmas movie.
Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts
Consider this a warning: You'll want to devour all five dozen of the tarts this easy recipe makes.
Chocolate-Peppermint Crackle Cookies
Recipe: Chocolate-Peppermint Crackle Cookies
We think Santa would eat every last one of these crackle cookies on Christmas Eve.
Ambrosia Streusel Bars with Shortbread Crust
Recipe: Ambrosia Streusel Bars with Shortbread Crust
You'll never want to eat traditional ambrosia after you try it in bar form.
5-Ingredient Sugar Cookies
Recipe: 5-Ingredient Sugar Cookies
Let the kids get creative decorating half of these cookies, and decorate the other half for your own dinner guests.