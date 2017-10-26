Our 40 Easiest Ever Christmas Cookie Recipes

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 05, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Christmas means cookies. Lots of cookies. When the season is upon us, it's time to start thinking what cookies to bake for our family, fill up our cookie tins with for gifts, serve at our potlucks, and munch on as we start wrapping yet another present. Are you going for a festive cookie to decorate with icing and candies or a more subdued cookie that evokes the season with flavors like cinnamon, peppermint, ginger, and—of course—chocolate? Well, sometimes our schedules dictate what treats we're baking. We just don't always have the time to make batches of complicated masterpieces. Sometimes, we want a delicious, simple cookie that, if we're being honest, tastes just as good but with half the hassle. That's where these scrumptious yet easy holiday cookie recipes come in—they give you all of the Christmas cheer with a little less effort. (And we are all for it). Check out these easy Christmas cookies you'll be making all season long.

Start Slideshow

1 of 40

Sprinkle Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Sprinkle Sandwich Cookies

With sprinkes on the inside and on the outside, these colorful funfetti-like cookies are sure to bring joy to any holiday party.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 40

Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies

Classic, easy, and always a hit, there's a reason you baked these cookies with Grandma every year.

3 of 40

Wreath Cookie

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cornflake Wreath Cookies

Perfect as an afternoon activity for the kids, these Christmas wreath cookies are festive, delicious and require no baking.

Advertisement

4 of 40

Cheesecake Cookies

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe: Cheesecake Cookies

'Tis the season for sugar, and these bite-sized Cheesecake Cookies are ready in just one hour.

5 of 40

Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Always a hit, no matter the season, these brown butter cookies are especially hard to resist when they're reserved for Santa.

6 of 40

Pecan Snowball Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Snowball Cookies

Decadently nutty and utterly Southern, these snowballs will bring the winter spirit to any holiday party...even if it's anything but a winter wonderland outside.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 40

Spritz Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Spritz Cookies

Pro trip: You have to break the baking rules to get a proper spritz. Use an ungreased baking sheet and do not use parchment paper. The dough has to stick to the baking sheet when it's extruded from the cookie press.

8 of 40

Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies

These vibrant cookies start with a box of red velvet cake mix. It can be our little secret.

9 of 40

Snickerdoodles

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Snickerdoodles

Snickerdoodles highlight the spice of the season: cinnamon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 40

Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Victori Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies

Crisp chocolate cookies with fresh peppermint filling make for a winning combination in these seasonal sandwich cookies. Though they they may take longer to make than some of our other easy holiday cookies, the sandwich cookies freeze well. Make them in advance, and your preparation come party time will be easier than ever.

11 of 40

Cranberry-Orange Butter Cookies

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Cranberry-Orange Butter Cookies

Festive notes of cranberry and orange are the ultimate upgrade to a classic butter cookie.

12 of 40

Cathedral Window Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg, Styling: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe: Cathedral Window Cookies

With multicolored marshmallows and lots of chocolate pieces, these simple, no-bake cookies are perfect for the kids.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 40

Snowy Tree Cookies

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Snowy Tree Cookies

A stack of star-shaped cookies has never looked so jolly. All you need is a cookie cutter and some creativity to create this crowd-favorite dessert.

14 of 40

Grandma's Chocolate Drop Cookies

Credit: Katie Strasberg Rousso

Recipe: Grandma's Chocolate Drop Cookies

These cake-like cookies are a chocolate lover's dream. To drop the cookies evenly, try using a tablespoon cookie scoop.

15 of 40

Christmas Bulb Sugar Cookies

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Christmas Bulb Sugar Cookies

Festive and sweet, these decorated sugar cookies are sure to be a hit on the dessert table.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 40

Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Chocolate Crinkle Cookies

Crisp on the outside and gooey on the inside, these sugar-dusted cookies are a chocolate lover's delight. Better yet, they only take 40 minutes to pull together.

17 of 40

Brown Sugar Cookie Stars

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Brown Sugar Cookie Stars

Looking for the star of your holiday dessert spread? Bake these sparkly treats in advance, and all you'll have left before the party is a little decorating.

18 of 40

Lemon Thumbprint Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Lemon Thumbprint Cookies

These classic cookies combine the tart flavors of raspberry and lemon, while making a whopping seven-dozen batch you can use for a party or gifts.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 40

No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg; Prop Stylist: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe: No-Bake Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies

Short on time? You can still give Pecan Pralines a run for their money. These no-bake cookies only take 10 minutes of hands-on time.

20 of 40

Snowflake Sugar Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg; Prop Styling: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe: Snowflake Sugar Cookies

They may look complicated, but you can make these seasonal sugar cookies as intricate or easy as you'd like. It's the decorator's choice.

21 of 40

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Zoe Denenberg; Prop Styling: Rachel Mulcahy

Recipe: Peanut Butter-Chocolate Chip Cookies

When it comes to classic combinations, it doesn't get much better than chocolate and peanut butter. We love this recipe for many reasons, but mostly because even an amateur baker can whip up a batch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 40

Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies

These Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies are perfect for the holiday season.

23 of 40

Pecan Tassies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Tassies

Petite and more fun to eat than your everyday Pecan Pie, these little cups offers just the right amount of decadence in an adorable package.

24 of 40

Peanut Butter Blossoms

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Peanut Butter Blossoms

A true classic among holiday cookies, a Christmas party isn't complete without a tray of peanut butter cookies with a Hershey's Kiss on top.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 40

Easy Peanut Butter Cookies

Credit: Betsy McCallen Lovell

Recipe: Easiest Peanut Butter Cookies

Four ingredients? We'll be baking these simple treats for every cookie swap this season.

26 of 40

Barbara Bush's Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Barbara Bush's Famous Chocolate Chip Cookies

Everything's bigger in Texas, including this batch of cookies. Get ready for a mixing bowl filled to the brim. This recipe yields enough cookies for your holiday party and then some.

27 of 40

Butterscotch-Toasted Oatmeal Cookies

Credit: Linda Pugliese

Recipe: Butterscotch-Toasted Oatmeal Cookies

Toasted oats and brown sugar blend perfectly with butterschotch chips in this oatmeal cookie recipe with a little something extra.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 40

Soft Sugar Cookie Trees

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Soft Sugar Cookie Trees

Planning a cookie decorating party? The dough for these cookies can be made up to two days ahead so you're fully prepared come party day.

29 of 40

Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies

Like a brownie in cookie form, these fudgy cookies are freezer-friendly.

30 of 40

Pecan Sandies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Sandies

When you bake Pecan Sandies at home, you can make them any side you'd like.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 40

Peppermint Divinity

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Christine Keely; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Peppermint Divinity

This reimagined divinity candy recipe uses peppermints instead of nuts, but it's still full of nostalgia.

32 of 40

Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookies

Nothing beats a chocolate chip classic at Christmas time.

33 of 40

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

Credit: Photo: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: White Chocolate Cranberry Cookies

These cookies are a Christmas classic with gooey white chocolate and dried cranberries. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 40

Reindeer Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Reindeer Cookies

Cute-as-can-be and a breeze to assemble.

35 of 40

Chocolate-Peppermint Crackle Cookies

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Chocolate Peppermint Crackle Cookies

You can't beat the pretty, unfussy look of a crackle cookie. This dough requires chilling, which you can do up to five days in advance or just an hour before baking. Other than that, you'll get these ready to bake in 15 minutes!

36 of 40

Almond Snowballs

Credit: Photo: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Almond Snowballs

Festive treats that don't take so much time icing and decorating. Toasting the almonds is the secret touch to a perfect nutty flavor.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 40

5-Ingredient Sugar Cookies

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: 5-Ingredient Sugar Cookies

With only a few ingredients and 20 minutes of hands-on time, you'll have these ready for your next party.

38 of 40

Crispy Praline Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Crispy Praline Cookies

You get that classic pecan praline flavor in a crispy bite with these cookies that are too easy to grab and snack on throughout the holiday season. Easy prep and few ingredients are an added bonus.

39 of 40

Ambrosia Macaroons

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Ambrosia Macaroons

Soft, chewy macaroons that are festive and fun with their ambrosia-inspired look and flavor. You can switch up the garnishes from red cherries to green cherries or orange peels if you prefer!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 40

Marble Snickerdoodles

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas  

Recipe: Marble Snickerdoodles

Editor-in-Chief Sid Evans makes these two-toned snickerdoodles with his daughter each year, and they're easier than they look.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Southern Living Editors