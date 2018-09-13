20 Comforting Casseroles Perfect for the Church Christmas Potluck

Updated August 03, 2022
Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Whether you bring comforting food to a friend or want to impress guests at the next Christmas potluck, no other dish rises to the occasion like a casserole. Potluck casseroles exude gracefulness and ease, making them ideal for cozy, comforting meals. 

A deliciousness happens when good ingredients become acquainted with one another in a bubbling hot sauce. Every home cook worth her salt has a casserole she is known for, and it is an unwritten rule that she is to take it to church potlucks and family reunions. Hungry friends and relatives wait for months for the annual potluck so they can get a generous helping of their favorite cornbread dressings, cheesy pasta dishes, and chicken pot pies. We could go on and on about the utility and versatility of this one-pot wonder, but we will leave you with this: A casserole baking in the oven promises something good, honest, and wholesome. Here are some perfect casserole dishes to bring to your next church potluck or to enjoy whenever you crave some classic comfort food. 

Chicken-and-Squash Casserole

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

In under 30 minutes, you can enjoy this savory dish. Yellow squash and zucchini combined with cheeses and sour cream create a thick one-dish meal that will warm up everyone at the next potluck. Don't forget to layer fresh breadcrumbs for some extra texture.

Chicken-and-Wild Rice Casserole

Credit: Photo: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Buffy Hargett

A classic potluck dish comes together when combining rice and chicken into a casserole. When making for a large crowd, try using toasted almonds and a mixture of long-grain and wild rice to enhance the presentation. Combine ingredients into a cream of mushroom soup sauce, practically a casserole staple. 

Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Credit: Iain Bagwell; Prop Stylist: Heather Chadduck; Food Stylist: Ana Kelly

Cheesy broccoli and chicken is a fan-favorite casserole that hardly needs improvement. Add spinach and cheese tortellini, and you have your new signature dish. Everyone will request you bring it again. Topped with chopped pecans is the icing on this casserole cake.

Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits

Credit: Becky Luigart-Stayner; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Bacon cheddar biscuits? Yes, please. This chicken pot pie, topped with warm, flakey biscuits, has the makings of a Southern classic. The vegetable medley makes this casserole a more hearty dish, and the hash browns make it something you'll want to eat for every meal of the day.

Mimi's Cornbread Dressing

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett

Start with cornbread baked in a skillet until reaching a crisp, golden crust. This dressing recipe freezes well, so feel free to prepare it in advance—you never know when you might need it. Fresh herbs like sage, parsley, and thyme make this a go-to side.

Four-Cheese Macaroni

Credit: Photo: Iain Bagwell; Styling: Heather Chadduck

Combine cheddar, Monterey Jack, fontina, and Asiago for a perfect blend of cheesy goodness. Sprinkling bacon, breadcrumbs, and pecans are the only ways to improve this dish. Prepare macaroni and cheese in a dutch oven for an effortless dish.

Cheesy Broccoli-and-Rice Casserole

Credit: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller

Covering anything in cheese makes it instant comfort food. Adding rice, mushrooms, and broccoli helps to make this casserole a complete one-dish meal. It's an excellent bake-and-take option for any occasion.

Meatball Pasta Bake

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Start with frozen meatballs to make this dish a more straightforward option to bring to any event. Make this dish a little more distinctive by adding orange juice and fennel. Chopped onions also add flavor if desired.

Loaded Chicken-Bacon Pot Pie

Credit: Southern Living

Chicken pot pie is classic comfort food, but bacon adds a unique spin to this fan-favorite meal. Try shortcuts like deli-roasted chicken or pre-made puff pastry when you're in a pinch. This dish's savory gravy complements the vegetables combined in one warm and reassuring container.

Chicken Enchilada Casserole

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

Enchilada casserole is exceptionally versatile. If you've celebrated with one-too-many chicken casseroles lately, try substituting pulled pork, BBQ brisket, or even shrimp into this recipe. The layered tortillas and spicy mixture make this a creamy delight.

The City and The Country Mac and Cheese

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez; Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas

This take on macaroni and cheese is a dish with a little of something for everyone. City and country hams combine to give this meal its name. Add a mixture of gooey, cheesy topping, and it's perfect. 

Savory Sweet Potato Bread Pudding

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

This savory casserole uses French bread as its base, making it a great side dish or main meal. Covering in a Parmesan custard, this bread pudding includes bacon, spinach, and roasted sweet potatoes. Cook the sweet potatoes first until tender.

Cheesy Ham, Corn, and Grits Bake

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunnigham

You don't need to share casseroles for dinner. This breakfast-inspired grits bake can be prepared, frozen, and cooked in about an hour. It's a perfect way to reduce your morning stress when entertaining family for the holidays or bringing something to an early morning church potluck. 

Skillet-Baked Ziti with Andouille, Tomatoes, and Peppers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

After cooking the pasta, this dish is a one-skillet meal you'll love to add to your regular recipe collection. Peppers and andouille sausage give this ziti a unique flavoring. If short on time, substitute andouille with spicy sausages like Italian sausage or pepperoni. 

Creamy Kale and Pasta Bake Recipe

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Kale is a superfood, but this cheesy casserole is a superhero. Adding pasta and crispy breadcrumbs adds a savory, creamy mixture to this kale-based dish. Enjoy this casserole on its own or as a side dish at your next event.

Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Get ahead of your holiday morning prep with this easy-assemble French toast casserole. Since you must chill it for at least eight hours, it's the perfect dish to make the night before. Kick this breakfast casserole up a notch by making bourbon maple syrup.

Blueberry Pancake Breakfast Casserole

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Pancakes usually don't go well when preparing this breakfast staple for a crowd, but this casserole version makes it possible. Like other breakfast bakes, prepare this pancake arrangement the night before and pop it in the oven in the morning. Top with blueberries in the morning just before baking.

Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel / Southern Living

Even at a potluck, the oven can become too crowded. Substitute your baking pan or Dutch oven for the slow-cooker for this classic green bean recipe. Add toasted toppings towards the end of your prep time.

Cheeseburger Casserole

Credit: Time Inc. Video Studio

Instead of standing by the grill throughout your entire potluck gathering, replace burgers with a cheeseburger casserole. This dish is a simpler solution than traditional burgers but delivers the same satisfying flavors. Tator tots and bacon make this dish the ultimate crowd-pleaser.

Chicken Parmesan Casserole

Credit: Photographer: Will Dickey Prop Stylist: Missie Crawford Food Stylist: Erin Merhar

This Italian-inspired dish is topped with panko breadcrumbs and mozzarella cheese, making it a lighter version than its original meal. Pair this casserole with a side of pasta for a complete and hearty dinner.

