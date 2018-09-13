20 Comforting Casseroles Perfect for the Church Christmas Potluck

Whether you bring comforting food to a friend or want to impress guests at the next Christmas potluck, no other dish rises to the occasion like a casserole. Potluck casseroles exude gracefulness and ease, making them ideal for cozy, comforting meals.

A deliciousness happens when good ingredients become acquainted with one another in a bubbling hot sauce. Every home cook worth her salt has a casserole she is known for, and it is an unwritten rule that she is to take it to church potlucks and family reunions. Hungry friends and relatives wait for months for the annual potluck so they can get a generous helping of their favorite cornbread dressings, cheesy pasta dishes, and chicken pot pies. We could go on and on about the utility and versatility of this one-pot wonder, but we will leave you with this: A casserole baking in the oven promises something good, honest, and wholesome. Here are some perfect casserole dishes to bring to your next church potluck or to enjoy whenever you crave some classic comfort food.