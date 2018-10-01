45 Christmas Snacks for a Very Merry Holiday Season

By Kaitlyn Yarborough Updated August 19, 2022
Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

In the South, season's greetings often come flanked with sweet bags of bourbon balls and pecan pralines, or savory ones of crack crackers and spiced nuts. These Christmas party snacks are the special bite-sized treats served up all season long at holiday parties, morning meetings, family festivities, and last-minute hosting alike. You name it, and there will be a festive Southern snack showing up for it. (There's a reason why our waistbands always feel a little tighter after the holiday season, after all.) Our favorites are served up year after year, but it's the innovative twists that bring welcome surprises each holiday season. Whether you're in need of grab-and-go treats to give as food gifts, staple snacks to have around the house, or festive bites to serve at your next holiday party, these Christmas snack ideas will help you—and everyone around you—enjoy every last nibble of the season.

Praline Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Beth Hontzas

Recipe: Praline Pull-Apart Bread

No one will complain about having this pull-apart bread around the house. Give this gorgeous loaf as a homemade gift to neighbors throughout the season.

Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: Kellie Gerber Kelley

Recipe: Fudgy Pecan Bourbon Balls

This recipe is a cross between a bourbon ball and chocolate truffle, and makes about two dozen (so you can send some home with guests).

Spicy Sausage-and-Cheddar Kolaches

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Spicy Sausage-and-Cheddar Kolaches

This savory Southern spin on the classic Czech pastry is filled with a combo of smoky Conecuh sausage and sharp Cheddar cheese.

Buttermilk Breakfast Scones

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Buttermilk Breakfast Scones

These currant-speckled scones are filled with seasonal flavor. The sweet sugar-crusted tops and hint of citrus is the perfect complement a not-too-sweet anytime snack.

Cracker Toffee

Credit: Abbi Wilt

Recipe: Cracker Toffee

We get excited about any easy Christmas treat that starts with a sleeve of crackers. Four more ingredients later and you're set with an addictively tasty toffee snack.

Baked Brie Bites

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Baked Brie Bites

These cheesy, pepper jelly-packed bites feel a little fancy, but only take five ingredients and 18 minutes of prep. When you need to pull a holiday hosting snack out of a hat, this recipe will do you proud.

Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mindi Shapiro Levine; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Warm Cheese-and-Spicy Pecan Dip

Cheese dip never fails in a Southerner's home during the holidays. Crunchy, cayenne-spiced nuts give a festive kick to this classic dip recipe.

Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Sweet Potato and Chorizo Sausage Bites

Christmas hasn't officially kicked off before a batch of sausage balls comes out of the oven. This recipe embraces a seasonal twist by incorporating spicy, peppery Mexican-style chorizo sausage and mashed sweet potatoes.

Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Lydia Pursell; Food Styling: Tami Hardeman

Recipe: Bacon Bow Tie Crackers

Bacon and buttery crackers? Now that's an unstoppable duo. This two-ingredient appetizer will be your easiest snack of the season.

Best-Ever Sticky Buns

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Best-Ever Sticky Buns

We're keeping these ooey-gooey, pecan-topped cinnamon rolls on deck all season long. Give them a try, and you'll find that they live up to their name: Best-Ever.

Homemade Turtles

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Homemade Turtles

These chocolate clusters make the perfect bite-sized food gifts. They're the perfect combination of chewy caramel and crunchy pecans.

Cheese Dreams

Credit: Photo: Johnny Miller; Styling: Sarah Smart

Recipe: Cheese Dreams

The easiest appetizer that'll disappear within minutes. Perfect anytime of year, but their cozy appeal feels just feel right at Christmastime. Best of all, they're easy to stock your freezer with ahead of time so you can be everyone's favorite host throughout the holidays.

Key Lime Tassies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Key Lime Tassies

It's Key lime pie in a bite. Our favorite part? You can make the tart shells and curd days, or even weeks, ahead, which means you can have it on hand in case of last-minute guests.

Pecan Bourbon Balls

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Pecan Bourbon Balls

Whether rolled in powdered sugar, dipped in chocolate, or coated in chopped pecans, these boozy bites never disappoint a Southern crowd during the holidays.

Pecan Pralines

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Pecan Pralines

Pralines have a timeless Southern appeal that feels just a touch more festive during the holidays. Master this basic recipe for perfect pralines every time.

Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Karin Olsen; Food Styling: William Smith

Recipe: Sweet-and-Spicy Sheet Pan Bacon

This is a Christmas breakfast favorite, but we're also adding it to the holiday hostess' list when serving Bloody Marys (for garnishing) or pimiento cheese (for topping).

Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread

That crunchy, caramelized cinnamon sugar swirl has us swooning. You'll want to go ahead and double the recipe for two loaves: one for you, one for gifting.

Crack Crackers

Credit: Alison Miksch; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Anna Hampton

Recipe: Crack Crackers

Dress up store-bought crackers with ranch dressing mix, dried dill, and garlic powder. The result? An easy, pop-in-your-mouth snack that no one can stop munching on.

Hot-and-Sweet Fried Peanuts

Credit: oto: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Hot-and-Sweet Fried Peanuts

Cayenne pepper and chili powder on one side, brown sugar and powdered sugar on the other. The result? Delicious fried peanuts everyone will love.

No-Bake Fudgy Toffee Bars

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: No-Bake Fudge Toffee Bars

The zinger is right there in the name: No. Bake. If you're in a pinch this holiday season, these layered fudgy bars are the way to go.

Maple-Bacon Smokies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Maple-Bacon Smokies

Let it be known: This meat-on-meat snack is the first thing to disappear, no matter the occasion. Brown sugar and maple syrup caramelize on the bacon-wrapped smokies in a heavenly fashion.

Sausage Balls

Credit: Lee Harrelson

Recipe: Sausage Balls

Everyone needs a go-to sausage ball recipe. This easy, three-ingredient choice is the one to make, especially when Christmas rolls around.

Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

These sweet and savory meatballs hit the spot.

Chipotle Cheese Straws

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Chipotle Cheese Straws

Add a little spice to classic cheese straws.

Cranberry Brie Bites

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cranberry Brie Bites

These baked snacks are a wonderful pre-meal snack.

Spiced Apple-Pecan Swirl Bread

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer; Prop Styling: Kathleen Varner

Recipe: Spiced Apple-Pean Swirl Bread

This irresistible loaf is sure to impress even the toughest holiday crowd. It's the ideal treat to have on Christmas morning. 

Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Reindeer Pops

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Reindeer Pops

These adorable sweet treats will bring a smile to one and all. 

Puppy Chow Snack Mix

Credit: bhofack2/Getty Images

Recipe: Puppy Chow Snack Mix

This snack mix uses chocolate and peanut butter for a sweet treat.  

Peppermint Meltaway Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Peppermint Meltaway Cookies

Cookies that melt in your mouth in the most magical way.

Candy Cane Cookies

Credit: Joy Howard

Recipe: Candy Cane Cookies

Twist dough together to make these cute candy canes.

Homemade Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Homemade Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes

Equal parts festive and delicious.

Pecan Sandies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Sandies

This classic Southern cookie is always welcome in our home during the holiday season. The recipe makes two dozen cookies, but can be easily doubled. Trust us, these'll disappear quick.

Mama's Cheese Ball

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Mama's Cheese Ball

It's just not Christmas without a cheese ball. A dash of Worcestershire gives this recipe the kick it needs to be a standout snack this season.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Cinnamon Coffee Cake

A coffee cake makes the perfect compliment to hours spent sipping coffee and catching up. It's one you should always have on hand, especially around the holidays. 

Spicy-Sweet Pecans

Credit: Helen Norman

Recipe: Spicy-Sweet Pecans

It's never a bad idea to have a batch of these spiced nuts hanging around the house. The spicy-sweet coating is a crowd-pleaser, making these pecans great for both serving drop-in guests and giving as holiday food gifts.

Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Feta-Olive-Fresh Herb Cheese Ball

We're give the classic cheese ball a festive makeover. Feta, green olives, flat-leaf parsley, and green onions pack a flavorful punch that'll knock the socks off any guest.

Roasted Fennel-and-Prosciutto Flatbread

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Roasted Fennel-and-Prosciutto Flatbread

Tasty roasted fennel, thin slices of prosciutto (or country ham), and a drizzle of balsamic glaze all come together in flavor-packed bites. Cut into skinny slices for party-friendly portions.

Cream Cheese Pastries

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cream Cheese Pastries

This simple recipe makes four loaves of crispy, buttery, flaky cream cheese pastries. Need we say more?

Spicy Cheddar Appetizer Cookies

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Spicy Cheddar Appetizer Cookies

Make cheese straws festive for the holidays by cutting the dough into shapes like twinkling stars and Christmas trees. Simple ingredients bring these party-perfect savory cookies to life.

Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Petite Sweet Potato Biscuits with Pulled Pork and Slaw

Give your guests something they haven't tasted before. With a touch of both sweet and savory, these bites hit all the right notes.

Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Mini Chocolate Chess Tarts

Each of these chocolate tarts is positively cute as a button. Prep tip: Stack refrigerated piecrusts to cut multiple rounds in one turn.

Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Inside-Out Hot Brown Bites

Kentuckians, rejoice. We reimagined your signature sandwich of bacon, turkey, and cheese sauce by turning it into festive bite-size cups, perfect for holiday hosting.

Cream Cheese-Banana-Nut Bread

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Cream Cheese-Banana-Nut Bread

Banana nut bread gets a creamy makover. This recipe lists four delicious variations of the original recipe, from toasted coconut to peanut butter streusel. Why not try them all this season?

Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke

Recipe: Shrimp on Seasoned Crackers with Pepper Jelly and Cream Cheese

We're dressing up the classic appetizer duo cream cheese and pepper jelly for the Christmas. We've turned it into a holiday-worthy dish with the addition of seasoned shrimp. 

Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Mushroom-Stuffed Phyllo Cups

Filled with mushrooms, Gruyère, and a little dry sherry, these mini savory pies are just the thing to serve at your Christmas party. Garnish with chopped chives and fresh thyme to really wow the crowd.

