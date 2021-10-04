Colorful Salad Recipes to Complete Your Christmas Menu
When it comes to Christmas meals, we're typically thinking about all the helpings of ham or turkey and green bean casserole that we'll be enjoying. There's one other star of the Christmas table that doesn't get quite as much appreciation as it should: the Christmas salad. No holiday meal is complete without a classic recipe like cranberry salad gracing the table, and don't even get us started on all the possibilities for festive congealed salads. We don't know who originally thought to add gelatin to a salad, but they have our thanks. Make Grandma's heart sing with a retro Emerald Salad or swap out the typical cranberry salad for a Cranberry Fluff Salad instead. There's also plenty of opportunity to add a little extra green to the holiday spread. Try the Collard Green Salad with Oranges and Port-Soaked Cherries and thank us later. Even though Summer is the true winner for seasonal produce, there are still plenty of opportunities to use fresh winter produce in a salad. We love the Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad as a vibrant addition to the Christmas spread. Take part of the load off Mama's plate this year and offer to make one of these Christmas salad recipes. Be warned, your new signature dish might have a permanent place on the sideboard.
Christmas Salad
Recipe: Christmas Salad
You can prep all the ingredients for this salad before the big Christmas feast, so the only thing you need do when it's time to eat is toss them all together with the warm vinaigrette.
Carla Hall's Warm Carrot Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
Recipe: Carla Hall's Warm Carrot Salad with Creamy Lemon Dressing
Root vegetables are a no-brainer addition to any holiday feast. The caramelized pineapple and crunchy apple chunks are a delicious topping with the lemon dressing.
Christmas Snow Salad
Recipe: Christmas Snow Salad
It wouldn't really be a holiday in a Southern home without a congealed salad in the buffet line. This creamy and fruity salad is a fun addition for kids and adults alike.
Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Sugar-Snap Peas
Recipe: Quinoa Salad with Carrots and Sugar-Snap Peas
Serve this salad as a light appetizer course before loading up plates with the holiday staples. You could even add a seasonal twist with dried cranberries and nuts as a topping.
Cranberry Fluff Salad
Recipe: Cranberry Fluff Salad
Not interested in a savory green salad for your Christmas spread? Don't worry, we've got you covered with this retro fluff salad.
Collard Green Salad with Oranges and Port-Soaked Cherries
Recipe: Collard Green Salad with Oranges and Port-Soaked Cherries
Take advantage of citrus season this winter and show off the potential of raw collard greens in this sweet, tangy salad. The port-soaked cherries are the true stars of the show and add holiday molasses flavor to the dish.
Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad
Recipe: Radish, Avocado, and Citrus Salad
Add a pop of bright color to the menu with this salad that makes the most of in-season winter produce.
Classic Cranberry Salad
Recipe: Classic Cranberry Salad
You can make this salad up to three days in advance and store it in the fridge until ready to be served. One Test Kitchen professional said this version was so much better than the canned option.
Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad
Recipe: Shaved Carrot, Asparagus, and Apple Salad
Looking for a nice crunch to pair with your other holiday dishes? This slaw-like salad is bright and crisp with an easy-to-make vinaigrette that adds just the right amount of tart flavor to the fresh veggies.
Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham
Recipe: Classic Macaroni Salad with Ham
Chances are that you've had this classic cold pasta dish. With a few chopped veggies and salty ham, you can't go wrong adding this to your holiday spread.
Emerald Salad
Recipe: Emerald Salad
Is it a side dish or a dessert? We'll let you debate that while serving this green Jell-O salad that combines lime gelatin and veggies. Don't knock it till you try it.
Carrot-and-Fennel Salad
Recipe: Carrot-and-Fennel Salad
A great choice when other vegetables aren't in season, this salad is quick to make with two in-season winter ingredients.
Molded Egg Salad
Recipe: Molded Egg Salad
You're sure to turn a few heads with this retro congealed salad on your appetizer table. Why not turn two classic Southern staples – egg salad and congealed salad – into a new dish?
Clementine-and-Collard Greens Salad
Recipe: Clementine-and-Collard Greens Salad
Although this salad is hearty enough to serve as a fresh winter dinner, we think it'd make a great side dish on your Christmas table. Creamy goat cheese crumbles and citrus make for a delicious sharp and sweet flavor combination.
Orange Sherbet Salad
Recipe: Orange Sherbet Salad
This was the first congealed salad recipe to appear in Southern Living, so it holds a special place in our cooking hearts. Serve it with your other holiday desserts for a throwback citrus moment this year.
Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad
Recipe: Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad
Candy cane beets would make for an extra festive presentation in this fresh salad. Arugula adds just the right amount of bite with the zesty vinaigrette on top.
Festive Cranberry-Walnut Salad
Recipe: Festive Cranberry-Walnut Salad
If you're looking for a lighter side dish to serve with all the delicious holiday main dishes, opt for this chilled jelly salad.
Roasted Beet-and-Citrus Salad with Honey-Orange Vinaigrette
Recipe: Roasted Beet-and-Citrus Salad with Honey-Orange Vinaigrette
Vibrant and packed full of flavor you'll want to add this salad to your Instagram feed before digging in. The beets and citrus contrast for a great texture and flavor combination.
Cranberry-Apple-Ginger Salad
Recipe: Cranberry-Apple-Ginger Salad
Ever thought of adding a bit of heat to cranberry salad? Neither had we – until we tried this twist on classic cranberry salad. Ginger and black pepper add heat that perfectly blends with the sweetness of apples and tart cranberry flavors in your favorite holiday side dish.
Mama Mae's Ambrosia Salad
Recipe: Mama Mae's Ambrosia Salad
It wouldn't really be a Southern holiday spread without ambrosia on the table.
Beet-and-Orange Salad with Spiced Pecans
Recipe: Beet-and-Orange Salad with Spiced Pecans
Tangy orange slices mixed with crunchy spiced pecans is the kind of holiday dish we'll be taking home as leftovers in old butter containers.
Molded Cranberry Salad
Recipe: Molded Cranberry Salad
This is possibly our favorite congealed salad recipe from the archives. It's a true beauty sitting on the Christmas table beside the ham and other side dishes.
Apple and Goat Cheese Salad with Candied Pecans
Recipe: Apple and Goat Cheese Salad with Candied Pecans
The flavor in this salad changes with every bite. It's like a choose-your-own-adventure for your taste buds. One moment you'll be enjoying a delicious crispy Granny Smith apple and next you'll get a kick of paprika from candied pecans.
Spiked Cranberry-Orange Salad
Recipe: Spiked Cranberry-Orange Salad
One Test Kitchen professional said this cranberry salad recipe was so good that you could spoon it over ice cream and enjoy it as dessert. Two dishes in one? We're all about it.