Colorful Salad Recipes to Complete Your Christmas Menu

When it comes to Christmas meals, we're typically thinking about all the helpings of ham or turkey and green bean casserole that we'll be enjoying. There's one other star of the Christmas table that doesn't get quite as much appreciation as it should: the Christmas salad. No holiday meal is complete without a classic recipe like cranberry salad gracing the table, and don't even get us started on all the possibilities for festive congealed salads. We don't know who originally thought to add gelatin to a salad, but they have our thanks. Make Grandma's heart sing with a retro Emerald Salad or swap out the typical cranberry salad for a Cranberry Fluff Salad instead. There's also plenty of opportunity to add a little extra green to the holiday spread. Try the Collard Green Salad with Oranges and Port-Soaked Cherries and thank us later. Even though Summer is the true winner for seasonal produce, there are still plenty of opportunities to use fresh winter produce in a salad. We love the Beet, Fennel, and Apple Salad as a vibrant addition to the Christmas spread. Take part of the load off Mama's plate this year and offer to make one of these Christmas salad recipes. Be warned, your new signature dish might have a permanent place on the sideboard.