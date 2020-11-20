Christmas Cookie Recipes Made with a Jar of Jam
Once the holiday baking season is in full swing, there's one thing we'll never tire of making. Festive Christmas cookies with sweet jams, whether store-bought or homemade, add flavor and color to these holiday sweets. Use jams for thumbprint toppings, Linzer cookie filling, or to add sweetness to your dough. These cookie recipes made with jam are easy to assemble, look beautiful, and taste delicious. Here are some of our favorite Christmas cookie recipes with jam to add to your list of things to bake this holiday.
Linzer Tree Cookies
Recipe: Linzer Tree Cookies
Whatever jam or jelly you have on hand can be used as the filling for these traditional Linzer cookies. We think raspberry and strawberry are great options to add festive color. Sprinkle powdered sugar for the "fresh dusting of snow" look that every Christmas cookie deserves.
Lemon Thumbprint Cookies
Recipe: Lemon Thumbprint Cookies
As far as homemade cookies are concerned, this recipe is as easy as it gets. Plus, the lemon cookies topped with raspberry jam create a sweet, tangy flavor combination that's always a winner in our book. These cookies look great, so they are a great option for cookie swaps or to place in tins and present as gifts.
Pecan Linzer Cookies
Recipe: Pecan Linzer Cookies
Using a cup of pecan halves in the dough of these Linzer cookies adds an extra layer of flavor. Substitute peach jam for any flavor, or make multiple batches for various seasonal tastes. Each cookie has a little picture window highlighting its jam filling, making them look like something a professional baker would create.
Almond Thumbprints with Fig Jam
Recipe: Almond Thumbprints with Fig Jam
Almond flour adds an extra nutty flavoring to this thumbprint cookie dough. Fig jam adds a complementary taste as a thumbprint topping. This cookie combination will be a favorite for anyone who loves traditional pecan sandies.
Peanut Butter-and-Jelly Linzer Cookies
Recipe: Peanut Butter-and-Jelly Linzer Cookies
This take on peanut butter and jelly in cookie form might become your new favorite way to enjoy the classic sandwich. Using low-sugar strawberry jam will give your cookies the brightest red color. You can always choose to pair this peanut butter dough with additional jam flavors—grape, raspberry, blueberry—the possibilities are endless.
Raspberry Jam Thumbprint Cookies
Recipe: Raspberry Jam Thumbprint Cookies
Spoon a dollop of fruity raspberry jam onto a crisp thumbprint cookie for a perfect mix of flavor in every bite. Prepare the dough for these festive treats a day before baking to help save time. When baking, it helps to make a deeper indention into the dough to leave enough room to fill with jam.
Benne Seed Thumbprint Cookies
Recipe: Benne Seed Thumbprint Cookies
Benne seeds add flavor and texture to classic thumbprint cookies. Essentially, benne seeds are sesame seeds, adding more sophistication to a typical thumbprint presentation. This recipe makes about two dozen, so there will be plenty for the cookie swap.
Blackberry Thumbprints
Recipe: Blackberry Thumbprints
Begin by toasting your almonds to add an extra touch of nutty flavoring to your dough. Allow the cookies to cool before piping blackberry preserves into the thumbprint.
No-Bake Almond Butter Thumbprints
Recipe: No-Bake Almond Butter Thumbprints
Only five ingredients and no baking time make this cookie recipe one of the easiest to make this holiday season. Crushed pretzels give them a unique crunchy texture, while almond butter, strawberry jam, and powdered sugar combine to form an upgraded peanut butter and jelly recipe. Chill these cookies until you're ready to serve, or make them up to five days before your event.