Christmas Dump Recipes for Your Easiest Holiday Meal Ever

When it comes to the Christmas meal, the to-cook list can be quite long. These easy dump recipes are here to save the day because they require little effort on your part but still deliver delicious results for your holiday guests. All you have to do is dump the ingredients into your slow cooker, onto a sheet pan, or into a baking dish and then your hands-on time is complete. Making a few of these easy recipes will allow you to focus your time in the kitchen on other dishes that require your attention (like a showstopping holiday cake).

Consider this roundup of dump recipes that includes appetizers, sides, and even desserts that come together quickly and easily our Christmas gift to you. They'll allow you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time celebrating with your loved ones.