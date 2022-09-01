Christmas Dump Recipes for Your Easiest Holiday Meal Ever

By Jenna Sims September 01, 2022

When it comes to the Christmas meal, the to-cook list can be quite long. These easy dump recipes are here to save the day because they require little effort on your part but still deliver delicious results for your holiday guests. All you have to do is dump the ingredients into your slow cooker, onto a sheet pan, or into a baking dish and then your hands-on time is complete. Making a few of these easy recipes will allow you to focus your time in the kitchen on other dishes that require your attention (like a showstopping holiday cake).

Consider this roundup of dump recipes that includes appetizers, sides, and even desserts that come together quickly and easily our Christmas gift to you. They'll allow you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time celebrating with your loved ones. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole

Credit: Caitlin Bensel / Southern Living

Recipe: Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole

This dump-and-cook green bean casserole gets its creaminess from jarred Alfredo sauce. You'll know it's done cooking when it's bubbling. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Cherry Dump Cake

Credit: Emily Laurae/Southern Living

Recipe: Cherry Dump Cake

You'll need just four ingredients to pull this dump cake together. 

3 of 12

Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

No holiday party will be complete without a slow cooker filled with grape jelly meatballs. 

Advertisement

4 of 12

Pineapple Casserole

Credit: Photographer: Jen Causey, Prop Stylist: Josh Hoggle,Food Stylist: Ruth Blackburn

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

Toss all of the ingredients together for this classic recipe and you'll have a delicious casserole in just 30 minutes.

5 of 12

Oven-Roasted Asparagus

Recipe: Oven-Roasted Asparagus

If you prefer the asparagus to be more roasted, you can increase the temperature to 400 degrees.

6 of 12

Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Credit: Victor Protasio

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks

Put your collard greens into the slow cooker and cook them low and slow with ham hocks to pack them with flavor. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

Hashbrown Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

Whether you're cooking for breakfast, lunch or dinner, you can never go wrong with this cheesy, crowd-pleasing casserole. 

8 of 12

Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole

Your slow cooker will do all the work preparing the sweet potato casserole this year. Just make sure to reserve the marshmallows for the final 15 minutes of cooking. 

9 of 12

Tee's Corn Pudding

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding

You can use fresh or frozen corn to pull this casserole together. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Cherry-Pecan Brie

Credit: Jim Franco

Recipe: Cherry-Pecan Brie

Simply "dump" the cherry preserve mixture onto the top of a round of brie for a no-cook appetizer that has a touch of festive color.

11 of 12

Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipes: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots

Roasting carrots in a honey glaze will turn them into a decadent holiday side dish that your family will request year after year. 

12 of 12

Apple and Pear Crisp

Credit: Jennifer Davick; Food Styling: Vanessa Rocchio; Prop Styling: Missie Crawford

Recipe: Apple and Pear Crisp

This sweet treat will come together entirely in your slow cooker.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Jenna Sims