Christmas Dump Recipes for Your Easiest Holiday Meal Ever
When it comes to the Christmas meal, the to-cook list can be quite long. These easy dump recipes are here to save the day because they require little effort on your part but still deliver delicious results for your holiday guests. All you have to do is dump the ingredients into your slow cooker, onto a sheet pan, or into a baking dish and then your hands-on time is complete. Making a few of these easy recipes will allow you to focus your time in the kitchen on other dishes that require your attention (like a showstopping holiday cake).
Consider this roundup of dump recipes that includes appetizers, sides, and even desserts that come together quickly and easily our Christmas gift to you. They'll allow you can spend less time in the kitchen and more time celebrating with your loved ones.
Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole
Recipe: Slow Cooker Green Bean Casserole
This dump-and-cook green bean casserole gets its creaminess from jarred Alfredo sauce. You'll know it's done cooking when it's bubbling.
Cherry Dump Cake
Recipe: Cherry Dump Cake
You'll need just four ingredients to pull this dump cake together.
Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
No holiday party will be complete without a slow cooker filled with grape jelly meatballs.
Pineapple Casserole
Recipe: Pineapple Casserole
Toss all of the ingredients together for this classic recipe and you'll have a delicious casserole in just 30 minutes.
Oven-Roasted Asparagus
Recipe: Oven-Roasted Asparagus
If you prefer the asparagus to be more roasted, you can increase the temperature to 400 degrees.
Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Collard Greens with Ham Hocks
Put your collard greens into the slow cooker and cook them low and slow with ham hocks to pack them with flavor.
Hashbrown Casserole
Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole
Whether you're cooking for breakfast, lunch or dinner, you can never go wrong with this cheesy, crowd-pleasing casserole.
Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
Recipe: Slow-Cooker Sweet Potato Casserole
Your slow cooker will do all the work preparing the sweet potato casserole this year. Just make sure to reserve the marshmallows for the final 15 minutes of cooking.
Tee's Corn Pudding
Recipe: Tee's Corn Pudding
You can use fresh or frozen corn to pull this casserole together.
Cherry-Pecan Brie
Recipe: Cherry-Pecan Brie
Simply "dump" the cherry preserve mixture onto the top of a round of brie for a no-cook appetizer that has a touch of festive color.
Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Recipes: Honey-Glazed Spiced Carrots
Roasting carrots in a honey glaze will turn them into a decadent holiday side dish that your family will request year after year.
Apple and Pear Crisp
Recipe: Apple and Pear Crisp
This sweet treat will come together entirely in your slow cooker.