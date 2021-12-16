Christmas Dinner Recipes

Most Recent

These Ravioli Recipes Will Fancy Up Your Pasta Night
Without any extra effort on your part.
Easy Christmas Soup Recipes Grandma (Almost!) Didn't Share
These recipes are too good not to pass down.
John Somerall's Sweet Tea-Brined Smoked Turkey
Get outside and smoke your turkey this Thanksgiving.
Karen Rankin's Italian Sausage Dressing with Marsala-Mushroom Gravy
This sausage dressing is perfect day of and the next day.
Colorful Salad Recipes to Complete Your Christmas Menu
A salad? On Christmas? You'll change your mind after one bite of any of these recipes.
Delicious Sauces and Toppings for Your Prime Rib Roast
If you normally opt for the jarred horseradish sauce, check out these other delicious sauces and toppings to serve alongside prime rib.
More Christmas Dinner Recipes

Skillet Turkey Meatloaves with Mushroom Gravy
This one-pot meal will be a weeknight staple.
You Won't Even Miss the Meat in These Hearty Vegetarian Lasagna Recipes
The pasta dish you love with a healthy twist.
Sauces for Steak That Will Take Your Meal Over the Top
Macaroni and Cheese Recipes for Thanksgiving That Might Just Outshine the Turkey
Sheet Pan Vegetable Lasagna 
Tabitha Brown's Vegan Mac and Cheese
5-Ingredient Christmas Recipes You Can Pull Together at the Last Minute

These easy recipes are festive and impressive.

All Christmas Dinner Recipes

11 Classic Christmas Cocktails That You Should Definitely Make This Holiday Season
Herb-Brined Turkey
Simple Roasted Turkey
Spiced Cranberry Mold
Spicy Cranberry Orange Relish
Spritzed Cranberry Chutney
Butternut Squash Lasagna
Cornbread-Wild Mushroom Dressing
Spatchcocked Smoked Turkey
Our Favorite Velveeta Cheese Recipes
Herb-Crusted Roasted Leg of Lamb Recipe
Dairy-Free Mashed Potatoes with Caramelized Vidalia Onions
Classic Beef Pot Roast
Twice Baked Potato Casserole
Herb-Crusted Prime Rib Recipe
Baked Ham with Brown Sugar-Citrus Glaze
Melting Sweet Potatoes
Root Vegetable-and-Butternut Squash Gratin
Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole
Creamed Greens Casserole Recipe
Cheesy Bacon Pinwheels Recipe
Macaroni Pudding
Scalloped Oysters Recipe
Collard Greens with Garlic and Sippets
Spicy Cornbread Dressing with Chorizo
