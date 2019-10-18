Christmas Desserts That'll Feed a Crowd

Take some of the pressure off of hosting for the holidays with these big-batch dessert hacks. For most Southerners, entertaining can be a beloved, yet daunting task. We love showing our hospitality and doting on our guests. From baking fresh breakfast breads in the morning to turning down their sheets, Southern hosts live by a philosophy of open hearts and homes. Many years of experience have helped us master the art of entertaining—we've got go-to appetizers, parting gifts at the ready, and probably a signature house cocktail. But the holidays are another game entirely. They require 24/7 activities and amusement, with lots of out-of-town house guests looking for all-day entertainment. And when you've got a big meal to prepare, there's little time to spare. If you'll have a full house this holiday season, let these big-batch dessert recipes take a little worry out of your plans. From trays of bite-sized Pecan Bourbon Balls to elegant gingerbread layer cakes, these Christmas desserts will help the holidays go off without a hitch.