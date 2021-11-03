24 Pretty Christmas Cookies with No Pipping Required
What's Christmas without Christmas cookies? These holiday treats work overtime to deliver merriment and cheer all season long. Boxes of Christmas sugar cookies end up on our friends' and neighbors' front porches as gestures of goodwill. We pull out family-favorite recipes to make with our children—even if that means the kitchen is definitely covered in flour and sugar afterwards. It's worth it, if that means Santa has a plate of cookies waiting for him next to Rudolph's obligatory carrots. And while Christmas cookie decorating is always done in good fun, some designs get complicated, fast. If you find you aren't so artistically inclined or that you prefer spending more time eating than decorating, you're in luck. Here are 24 of our best Christmas cookies—no piping required.
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
The distinct shape of the chocolate kiss is all the decoration this cookie needs.
Candy Cane Cookies
Santa will love these without a doubt.
Sprinkle Sandwich Cookies
Pull out your favorite holiday sprinkles from the top shelf of the pantry and get baking. Press sprinkles around the frosting edges for a little extra pizazz.
Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies
What's better than a red velvet cookie? A sandwich cookie. These are dusted with powdered sugar and filled with cream cheese icing.
Cheesecake Cookies
The bright red maraschino cherries add a jolt of color and festive fun to these powdery Cheesecake Cookies.
Red Velvet Cake Mix Cookies
Deep red, crinkly, and dotted with white chocolate chips, these cookies are merry and bright.
Peppermint Meltaway Cookies
These cute cookies benefit from a dollop of icing and a sprinkling of crushed peppermint candies that add just the right amount of color.
Snow Flurries
Star-shaped cookies are sandwiched between sweet raspberry jam before receiving a dusting of powdered sugar—a flurry of snow indeed.
Wreath Cookie
Deck the halls with these cornflake wreaths, which are held together by melted marshmallows.
Pecan Snowball Cookies
Plenty of powdered sugar will tempt you to start a snowball fight right in the kitchen.
Christmas Pinwheel Cookies
Up the Christmas ante with these green-and-red swirled pinwheel cookies. They'll definitely impress Saint Nick and your guests will appreciate them, too.
Spritz Cookies
Add sprinkles if you fancy, but the beauty of the Spritz Cookie is that it needs no decoration.
Spiced Molasses Drops
Not only is the name magical, but the cookies look like shimmery ornaments, too, thanks to a sprinkle of sanding sugar before baking.
Cranberry Orange Butter Cookies
Dried cranberries and orange zest elevate the simple (but sophisticated) butter cookie, adding a little jewel-toned fun.
Lemon Sandwich Cookies
Between all the chocolate and other desserts, it's always nice to have a fresh burst of citrus somewhere in the mix.
Peppermint Pinwheels
No piping required here—just a little patience and the help of some food coloring in the dough.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Linzer Cookies
For an extra-festive touch, swap the star cookie cutter for another holiday shape, such as a snowflake.
Reindeer Cookies
With minimal effort, you'll have the cutest cookies at the potluck. All you need are some peanut butter sandwich cookies, chocolate candies, and pretzels.
Ambrosia Macaroons
Fluffy piles of citrus-doused coconut wear a jubilant cherry crown.
Miss Iona's Shortbread Cookies
Miss Iona was on to something. With four ingredients, you'll have beautiful holiday cookies in the shape of your choice.
Cream Cheese Christmas Cookie
Cream cheese renders these cookies exceptionally soft. Roll the edges in sprinkles and top with a pecan for a decadent treat.
Dark Chocolate Sablés
Give the traditional sablé a dramatic makeover with the addition of some cocoa powder. Dip in chocolate and sprinkle with sea salt or toasted pecans.