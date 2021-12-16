Christmas Cookie Recipes

Peppermint Pinwheels

Kids will love baking—and eating—these swirly, not-too-minty cookies. Feel free to swap out the red food coloring for green, if you prefer. If you are hosting a cookie swap this season or baking a lot of cookies to give as gifts, be sure an include these Peppermint Pinwheels in your selection. Pinwheel cookies have traditionally been a favorite Christmas treat, both for the intriguing design as well as for the many flavors and fillings you can use. Among the earliest Christmas cookies published by Southern Living were Chocolate Pinwheels and Date-Nut Pinwheels. Perhaps it is because this style of cookie looks a lot like the fun pinwheel toys we played with as children, but a pinwheel designed-cookie is always a welcome addition to the mix of holiday sweet treats. For an extra pop of color, feel free to use both red and green food coloring. This cookie is great for Easter time, as well. Simply replace the peppermint extract with almond extract, and use blue, yellow, or light green food coloring instead of red.