Christmas Cookie Recipes

Staff Picks

Old Fashioned Gingerbread Recipe

Nothing makes a house smell more like Christmas than the sweet and spicy aroma of a freshly baked pan of old fashioned gingerbread.

Cornflake Wreath Christmas Cookies Recipe

You might have the most beautiful Christmas wreath on your front door this season, but we're more interested in these sweet wreaths we can eat.

Spritz Cookies

Crumbly, simple, and iconic.

Strawberry Truffles

A new spin on the usual chocolate-covered strawberries.

No-Bake Dark Chocolate-Peppermint Sandwich Cookies Recipe

No-bake dessert? Yes, please!

Chocolate-Marshmallow Linzer Heart Cookies

There's no better way to spread love than with a homemade chocolate treat on Valentine's Day.

Brown Sugar Cookie Stars

A touch of brown sugar gives this sugar cookie a deeper, richer taste than the traditional recipe.

Christmas Wreath Pastry

This pastry can be a decadent addition to your Christmas morning tradition.

Pecan Linzer Cookies

Chances are you've seen a linzer cookie before, but have you ever made them yourself?

Pinwheel Cookies Recipe

A little unsweetened chocolate added to this signature butter cookie dough, and you've got a swirly treat.

Cream Cheese Christmas Cookies Recipe

It's the most wonderful time of the year, which means it's the most wonderful time of the year for Christmas cookies!

Slice-and-Bake Sugar Cookie Bites

Everyone gets cookies for Christmas!
Inspiration and Ideas

22 Holiday-Shaped Cookies for a Season Full of Kid-Friendly Fun
Get ready to pile Santa's cookie plate up high.
34 Easy Christmas Cookie Recipes to Bake With Your Kids (That Adults Will Love Too)
They're as fun to bake together as they are to eat. Just don't forget to save some for Santa.
Our 20 Best No-Bake Holiday Cookies and Bars
Snowflake Sugar Cookies
Peppermint Divinity Recipe
Peppermint Meltaway Cookies
Coconut-Pecan Truffles

Truffles might sound fancy, but they are super easy to make.

All Christmas Cookie Recipes

Our 61 Easiest Ever Christmas Cookie Recipes

An early Christmas present to you.

12 Days of Baking: Christmas Recipes Full of Kid-Friendly Fun

'Tis the season for baking up some memories. 

Chocolate Gingerbread Wreath Cookies

Kids and adults alike will love these festive cookies.

Duke's Peppermint Fudge Brownies

You know that famous chocolate and peppermint bark sold around the holidays? It's the inspiration behind these fudgy brownies.

32 Freezer-Friendly Christmas Cookies to Make Before Things Get Really Crazy—And You Know They Will

From classic shortbread to festive sugar cookies to old-school bourbon balls.

No-Bake Red Velvet Truffles

You won't be able to eat just one.

25 Classic Christmas Cookies Full of Vintage Charm

Capture the merriment of Grandma's kitchen at Christmastime.

Spicy Molasses Gingerbread People

We gave the traditional gingerbread cookies a kick with warm spices, orange and lemon zests, and the deep flavor of molasses. The icing is made with meringue powder, which can be found at craft or baking supply stores.

Peppermint Pinwheels

Kids will love baking—and eating—these swirly, not-too-minty cookies. Feel free to swap out the red food coloring for green, if you prefer. If you are hosting a cookie swap this season or baking a lot of cookies to give as gifts, be sure an include these Peppermint Pinwheels in your selection. Pinwheel cookies have traditionally been a favorite Christmas treat, both for the intriguing design as well as for the many flavors and fillings you can use. Among the earliest Christmas cookies published by Southern Living were Chocolate Pinwheels and Date-Nut Pinwheels. Perhaps it is because this style of cookie looks a lot like the fun pinwheel toys we played with as children, but a pinwheel designed-cookie is always a welcome addition to the mix of holiday sweet treats. For an extra pop of color, feel free to use both red and green food coloring. This cookie is great for Easter time, as well. Simply replace the peppermint extract with almond extract, and use blue, yellow, or light green food coloring instead of red.

These Gingerbread Brownies with Eggnog Frosting Are the Easiest Dessert You'll Make This Season

It all starts with a box of fudge brownie mix.

Sparkling Snowflake Shortbread Cookies

Top your shortbread cookies with sparkling sugar so they glisten like snowflakes.

Sparkling Snowflake Sugar Cookies

Adults will love these elegant cookies, made with a touch of brandy. And they're great for a Hanukkah party.

Chocolate Peppermint Bark

One bite, and you'll never grab store-bought peppermint bark again.

Red Velvet Peppermint Cake

Transform a classic red velvet cake into a festive holiday dessert by adding peppermint extract to the rich cream cheese frosting and garnishing the cake with peppermint candies.

Chocolate-Peppermint Crackle Cookies Recipe

For the best "crackle" effect, reroll balls in powdered sugar just before baking to cover any exposed dough.

Soft Sugar Cookie Trees

Not all sugar cookies have to be thin and crisp. These sugar cookies bake up soft, tender, and perfectly smooth for decorating.

Sprinkle Stocking Cookies

Santa might put something extra in your stocking if you leave him these cute cookies.

Peppermint Truffles Recipe

Tuck these cute no-bake minty treats into a tin filled with other homemade holiday cookies, or simply package them up on their own.

Reindeer Cookies

These cookies are perfect for Santa and the kids.

Gingerbread Snowflake Cookies Recipe

Be sure to add our Gingerbread Snowflake Cookies to your Christmas cookie repertoire.

Chocolate-Gingerbread Christmas Tree Cookies

Decorate these trees with a simple glaze that's a less fussy alternative to royal icing.

11 Slice-and-Bake Cookies for Easy Holiday Baking

'Tis the season to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Peanut Butter-and-Jelly Linzer Cookies

We gave the classic linzer cookie a makeover with the flavors of a childhood favorite: PB&J. Use a low-sugar strawberry jam for the brightest red color.

No-Bake Chocolate-Peppermint Cookies

Get the recipe for No-Bake Chocolate-Peppermint Cookies.
