50 Christmas Buffet Recipes the Whole Family Will Love

By Southern Living Editors Updated April 15, 2022
Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

'Tis the season to spend time with your loved ones and dig into delicious food. To cater to our ever-growing families, Southern Christmas dinners often end up bearing more resemblance to a buffet line than a traditional sit-down meal. And let's be honest—an assembly line is the most effective way to get a taste of each dish in a timely manner. Christmas buffets allow for a range of offerings, which is ideal for the picky eaters of the group. Christmas buffets have all the classic dishes from Savory Sweet Potato Casserole to Twice-Baked Potatoes, but with a couple Southern additions such as Spiced Pumpkin Grits or Macaroni Pie. Whether you're celebrating on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve, these are crowd favorite recipes that are simply irresistible. Calories don't count on Christmas, so spend the holiday with great food and even better company.

Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Savory and sweet—how can that be? If we had our guess, it would be from the perfect medley of marshmallows and parmesan herb topping.

Christmas Salad

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Christmas Salad

Hearty and filling, this festive winter salad is just what your Christmas spread needs.

Skillet-Roasted Carrots

Credit: Greg Dupree; Food Styling: Rishon Hanners; Prop Styling: Christina Daley

Recipe: Skillet-Roasted Carrots

Get your veggie fill in with these well-seasoned, roasted carrots.

Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

Two types of potatoes come together to create one creamy casserole.

Spice-Rubbed Tenderloin with Mustard-Cream Sauce

Credit: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Spice-Rubbed Tenderloin with Mustard-Cream Sauce

This tenderloin is the perfect buffet addition. Just grab a slice and dress it with its creamy sauce.

Melting Sweet Potatoes

Credit: Atonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Melting Sweet Potatoes

Let sweet potatoes shine by roasting them and serving them up on a platter covered with a syrup drizzle.

Christmas Crab Cakes

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Christmas Crab Cakes

For a slightly more laid-back main dish, but just as delicious, serve up crab cakes on the buffet this year,

Old Fashioned Gingerbread

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Old Fashioned Gingerbread

Nothing fills your home with the scents of the season quite like a batch of fresh-baked gingerbread.

Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

Credit: Caitlin Bensel; Food Styling: Ali Ramee; Prop Styling: Sarah Elizabeth Cleveland

Recipe: Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs

Both kids and adults will love these slow-cooker meatballs. You can serve them as an appetizer or as a part of the main meal.

Red Velvet Cake Crinkle Cookies

Credit: Greg DuPree; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl Jones

Recipe: Red Velvet Cake Crinkle Cookies

These Red Velvet cookies are easier to serve than cake but still deliver the same flavor. 

Ham Delights

Credit: Photographer: Jennifer Causey; Food Stylist: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Ham Delights

Welcome at any gathering, this classic party dish never last long.

Cranberry Baked Brie Bites

Credit: Victor Protasio; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis

Recipe: Cranberry Baked Brie Bites

A mix of cranberries and fresh herbs add the colors of Christmas to these Brie bites.

Glazed Ham with Pineapple Chutney

Credit: Greg Dupree; Prop Styling: Audrey Davis; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Glazed Ham with Pineapple Chutney

Instead of using a glaze from a restaurant or grocery store, wow your guests with this homemade pineapple version.

Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus

These bundles of asparagus stems are the perfect mixture of smoky and savory.

Buttermilk Drop Biscuits

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Cindy Barr; Food Styling: Tina Bell Stamos

Recipe: Buttermilk Drop Biscuits

Whether served alongside the ham or stuffed with ham, we bet these savory biscuits will be one of the first things to disappear from the buffet table. 

Best Deviled Eggs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Best Deviled Eggs

It's not a true Southern meal without deviled eggs.

Classic Candied Yams

Credit: Photo: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Ginny Branch Stelling; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Classic Candied Yams

Holidays can be hectic, which is why we like to lean on make-ahead recipes. These yams can be assembled up to three days in advance. 

Cornbread Dressing with Sausage and Fennel

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Cornbread Dressing with Sausage and Fennel Recipe

Just like Mama makes it, this cornbread will melt in your mouth.

Macaroni Pie

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Macaroni Pie

This dish is something everyone will love, especially the kids!

Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust

Credit: Jennifer Davick

Recipe: Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust

Easy as pie, this potato-filled dish is our new favorite holiday recipe.

Gingerbread Roulade and Eggnog Cream

Credit: Antonis Achilleos; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Gingerbread Roulade and Eggnog Cream​​​​​​

This gingerbread cake roll is decadently rich and oh-so festive.

Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Broccoli Cheese Casserole

Broccoli is a fan-favorite vegetable, but when it's mixed with cheese it becomes the ultimate dish.

Pork Crown Roast

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Chelsea Zimmer

Recipe: Pork Crown Roast

This pork roast will be the star of the Christmas buffet.

Old-School Squash Casserole

Credit: Greg DuPree; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Old-School Squash Casserole

Holiday guests will crave this cheesy and crunchy casserole.

Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

Credit: Linda Puglies; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks

This holiday staple is elevated with crispy leeks as a topping.

Cider-Braised Pork Shoulder

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch

Recipe: Cider-Braised Pork Shoulder

Everyone will be begging for this tangy and savory pork recipe.

Pecan Pie Brownies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Pecan Pie Brownies

This dessert combines our two favorite things: pecans and brownies.

Sweet Potato Biscuits

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Sweet Potato Biscuits

We'll take our biscuits with butter and honey please.

Okra and Rice Casserole

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Styling: Caroline M. Cunningham

Recipe: Okra and Rice Casserole

Okra belongs at every Southern meal, no matter the season.

Molded Cranberry Salad

Credit: Hector M Sanchez

Recipe: Molded Cranberry Salad

Cool down with this cranberryberry-filled congealed salad.

Crispy Potatoes

Credit: Photo: Hector Manuel Sanchez; Prop Styling: Buffy Hargett Miller; Food Styling: Katelyn Hardwick

Recipe: Crispy Potatoes

All-purpose potato, like russet, Yukon gold, red, or fingerling, are all good choices for this crowd-favorite potato dish.

Beer-Braised Pot Roast

Credit: Photo: Hector Sanchez

Recipe: Beer-Braised Pot Roast

This deliciously savory pot roast is packed with flavor from the dark stout beer and beef stock.

Twice-Baked Potatoes

Credit: Antonis Achilleos

Recipe: Twice-Baked Potatoes

Filled with all the good stuff—these baked potatoes are stuffed with cheese, bacon, and green onions.

Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows, Pecans, and Cornflakes

Credit: Beth Dreiling Hontzas

Recipe: Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows, Pecans, and Cornflakes

You'll certainly get your sweet tooth filled with this loaded sweet potato casserole.

Christmas Snow Salad

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Recipe: Christmas Snow Salad

It wouldn't be a holiday spread without a colorful congealed salad or two.

Easy Skillet Apple Pie

Credit: Luca Trovato

Recipe: Easy Skillet Apple Pie

Apple pie is a quintessentially Southern treat, and a trusty cast-iron skillet takes the timeless dessert to the next level.

Apple Pie Cookies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Apple Pie Cookies

These sugary cookies are almost better than an actual apple pie.

Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez

Recipe: Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie

Nothing warms us up quite like a classic pot pie.

Butter Pecan Cheesecake

Credit: Photo: Alison Miksch, prop styling: Prissy Lee, food styling: Erin Merhar

Recipe: Butter Pecan Cheesecake

This tangy cheesecake is oh-so rich.

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

A vegetable side so delicious that it will convert even the pickiest eaters.

Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Victori Protasio; Prop Styling: Heather Chadduck Hillegas; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies

These holiday cookies are so irresistible, you won't want to share. Good thing each one has two sides.

Corn Pudding Casserole

Credit: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Corn Pudding Casserole

This creamy corn dish can be made with fresh or frozen corn.

Mini Pumpkin Pies

Credit: Micah A. Leal

Recipe: Mini Pumpkin Pies

Top off these bite-sized pies with some whipped cream.

Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

Credit: Photo: Linda Pugliese; Prop Styling: Kay E. Clarke; Food Styling: Torie Cox

Recipe: Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole

Switch up the usual sweet potato casserole by using thinly sliced potatoes for a crispier texture.

Cornmeal Popovers

Credit: Laurey W. Glenn

Recipe: Cornmeal Popovers

Meet our Southern take on classic popovers.

Cranberry Sauce

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Slow Cooker Cranberry Sauce

It's not a Christmas feast without a side of cranberry sauce.

Overnight Yeast Rolls

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Overnight Yeast Rolls

The claimed favorite at the Christmas table are these fluffy rolls.

Cornflake Wreath Christmas Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Cornflake Wreath Christmas Cookies

Wreaths aren't just meant for hanging on your front door.

Praline Mini Cakes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Praline Mini Cakes

These mini cakes are the perfect bite-sized treat after your Christmas meal.

Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

It's simply not a holiday meal without classic mashed potatoes.

