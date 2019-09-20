50 Christmas Buffet Recipes the Whole Family Will Love
'Tis the season to spend time with your loved ones and dig into delicious food. To cater to our ever-growing families, Southern Christmas dinners often end up bearing more resemblance to a buffet line than a traditional sit-down meal. And let's be honest—an assembly line is the most effective way to get a taste of each dish in a timely manner. Christmas buffets allow for a range of offerings, which is ideal for the picky eaters of the group. Christmas buffets have all the classic dishes from Savory Sweet Potato Casserole to Twice-Baked Potatoes, but with a couple Southern additions such as Spiced Pumpkin Grits or Macaroni Pie. Whether you're celebrating on Christmas Day or Christmas Eve, these are crowd favorite recipes that are simply irresistible. Calories don't count on Christmas, so spend the holiday with great food and even better company.
Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
Savory and sweet—how can that be? If we had our guess, it would be from the perfect medley of marshmallows and parmesan herb topping.
Christmas Salad
Hearty and filling, this festive winter salad is just what your Christmas spread needs.
Skillet-Roasted Carrots
Get your veggie fill in with these well-seasoned, roasted carrots.
Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole
Two types of potatoes come together to create one creamy casserole.
Spice-Rubbed Tenderloin with Mustard-Cream Sauce
This tenderloin is the perfect buffet addition. Just grab a slice and dress it with its creamy sauce.
Melting Sweet Potatoes
Let sweet potatoes shine by roasting them and serving them up on a platter covered with a syrup drizzle.
Christmas Crab Cakes
For a slightly more laid-back main dish, but just as delicious, serve up crab cakes on the buffet this year,
Old Fashioned Gingerbread
Nothing fills your home with the scents of the season quite like a batch of fresh-baked gingerbread.
Slow-Cooker Grape Jelly Meatballs
Both kids and adults will love these slow-cooker meatballs. You can serve them as an appetizer or as a part of the main meal.
Red Velvet Cake Crinkle Cookies
These Red Velvet cookies are easier to serve than cake but still deliver the same flavor.
Ham Delights
Welcome at any gathering, this classic party dish never last long.
Cranberry Baked Brie Bites
A mix of cranberries and fresh herbs add the colors of Christmas to these Brie bites.
Glazed Ham with Pineapple Chutney
Instead of using a glaze from a restaurant or grocery store, wow your guests with this homemade pineapple version.
Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus
These bundles of asparagus stems are the perfect mixture of smoky and savory.
Buttermilk Drop Biscuits
Whether served alongside the ham or stuffed with ham, we bet these savory biscuits will be one of the first things to disappear from the buffet table.
Best Deviled Eggs
It's not a true Southern meal without deviled eggs.
Classic Candied Yams
Holidays can be hectic, which is why we like to lean on make-ahead recipes. These yams can be assembled up to three days in advance.
Cornbread Dressing with Sausage and Fennel
Just like Mama makes it, this cornbread will melt in your mouth.
Macaroni Pie
This dish is something everyone will love, especially the kids!
Potato Gratin with Rosemary Crust
Easy as pie, this potato-filled dish is our new favorite holiday recipe.
Gingerbread Roulade and Eggnog Cream
This gingerbread cake roll is decadently rich and oh-so festive.
Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
Broccoli is a fan-favorite vegetable, but when it's mixed with cheese it becomes the ultimate dish.
Pork Crown Roast
This pork roast will be the star of the Christmas buffet.
Old-School Squash Casserole
Holiday guests will crave this cheesy and crunchy casserole.
Homemade Green Bean Casserole with Crispy Leeks
This holiday staple is elevated with crispy leeks as a topping.
Cider-Braised Pork Shoulder
Everyone will be begging for this tangy and savory pork recipe.
Pecan Pie Brownies
This dessert combines our two favorite things: pecans and brownies.
Sweet Potato Biscuits
We'll take our biscuits with butter and honey please.
Okra and Rice Casserole
Okra belongs at every Southern meal, no matter the season.
Molded Cranberry Salad
Cool down with this cranberryberry-filled congealed salad.
Crispy Potatoes
All-purpose potato, like russet, Yukon gold, red, or fingerling, are all good choices for this crowd-favorite potato dish.
Beer-Braised Pot Roast
This deliciously savory pot roast is packed with flavor from the dark stout beer and beef stock.
Twice-Baked Potatoes
Filled with all the good stuff—these baked potatoes are stuffed with cheese, bacon, and green onions.
Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallows, Pecans, and Cornflakes
You'll certainly get your sweet tooth filled with this loaded sweet potato casserole.
Christmas Snow Salad
It wouldn't be a holiday spread without a colorful congealed salad or two.
Easy Skillet Apple Pie
Apple pie is a quintessentially Southern treat, and a trusty cast-iron skillet takes the timeless dessert to the next level.
Apple Pie Cookies
These sugary cookies are almost better than an actual apple pie.
Old-Fashioned Chicken Pot Pie
Nothing warms us up quite like a classic pot pie.
Butter Pecan Cheesecake
This tangy cheesecake is oh-so rich.
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
A vegetable side so delicious that it will convert even the pickiest eaters.
Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Sandwich Cookies
These holiday cookies are so irresistible, you won't want to share. Good thing each one has two sides.
Corn Pudding Casserole
This creamy corn dish can be made with fresh or frozen corn.
Mini Pumpkin Pies
Top off these bite-sized pies with some whipped cream.
Hasselback Sweet Potato Casserole
Switch up the usual sweet potato casserole by using thinly sliced potatoes for a crispier texture.
Cornmeal Popovers
Meet our Southern take on classic popovers.
Cranberry Sauce
It's not a Christmas feast without a side of cranberry sauce.
Overnight Yeast Rolls
The claimed favorite at the Christmas table are these fluffy rolls.
Cornflake Wreath Christmas Cookies
Wreaths aren't just meant for hanging on your front door.
Praline Mini Cakes
These mini cakes are the perfect bite-sized treat after your Christmas meal.
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
It's simply not a holiday meal without classic mashed potatoes.