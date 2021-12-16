Christmas Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Most Recent

Christmas-Morning Coffee Cake
Why wait for Christmas morning to make this delicious cake?
Clementine-Vanilla Bean Marmalade
Clementines make the perfect food gift this holiday season.
Blueberry-Citrus Rolls with Orange Glaze
Switch up your blueberry muffin routine with these sweet rolls.
Collard-Artichoke-and-Mushroom Strata
Love casseroles or bread pudding? A strata should be on your dinner list.
Cranberry Eggnog Bread
This easy quick bread will get you in the holiday spirit.
For Over Two Decades, My Mother Has Mastered the Perfect Christmas Morning Breakfast Menu
Here's how to make it your own.
More Christmas Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Eggs Benedict Casserole
An elegant twist on a breakfast casserole, this Eggs Benedict Casserole is perfect for entertaining.
Cinnamon Roll Strata
This Cinnamon Roll Strata is destined to be a bright spot in your day.
Sausage Gravy Casserole with Cheddar-Cornmeal Biscuits
Oven-Baked Buttermilk French Toast Recipe
Biscuits-and-Gravy Casserole
Cranberry-Pecan Coffee Cake
Dipped Pistachio Shortbread Cookies

When dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with pistachios and sea salt, shortbread cookies become something extra special.

All Christmas Breakfast and Brunch Recipes

Christmas Mimosa
Fig Bread
Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins Recipe
Christmas Morning Strata
Waffle Casserole
Sweet Potato Muffins
Overnight French Toast Casserole with Bourbon-Maple Syrup
Cinnamon Roll Casserole
11 Classic Christmas Cocktails That You Should Definitely Make This Holiday Season
Buttermilk Drop Biscuits Recipe
Overnight Eggnog-French Toast Casserole
Gingerbread Pancakes
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
Slow-Cooker Cinnamon Roll Casserole
Christmas Frosé
Ombré Citrus Salad Recipe
Croissant Breakfast Casserole Recipe
Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread Recipe
Our Favorite Buttermilk Biscuit
Sausage-Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole
Sweet Potato Casserole Pancakes
Pecan-Cranberry Shortbread Recipe
Creamy Egg Strata
Best-Ever Sticky Buns Recipe
Cranberry Pull-Apart Bread with Orange-Cream Cheese Icing Recipe
