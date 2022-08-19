20 Christmas Bread Recipes
Christmas baking is almost a professional sport, with cookies, cakes, and pies, our ovens get a good work out this time of year. Lower on the baking roster around the holidays is bread, but from Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls to Hurry-Up Homemade Crescent Rolls, there are plenty of festive breads to add to the baking line up, as oven room allows. Get the kids involved and have them help form dinner rolls or measure the flour for Monkey Bread. Just like Christmas cookies, homemade breads, both sweet and savory, make excellent, thoughtful gifts during the holiday season. They're also impressive additions to potlucks and Christmas buffets, especially the beautiful wreath-shaped breads. Crack out the yeast or maybe the bread machine and dive into these Christmas bread recipes bound to spread holiday cheer.
Christmas Tree Pull-Apart Bread
Family will never know this beautiful appetizer starts with store-bought pizza dough and marinara. The recipe can be formed into any shape, but we're partial to the Christmas tree, of course.
Cranberry Eggnog Bread
Cranberry and eggnog are classic Christmas flavors and we've brought them together in this festive quick bread. Add a little rum to the glaze for extra holiday cheer.
Grammy Rolls
Christmas dinner may be the main event, but breakfast is the most important meal of the day and with these Grammy Rolls you can treat it as such. This take on monkey bread is full of cinnamon and just the right amount of sweetness for post-present refueling.
Christmas Sweet Roll Wreath
These cranberry pecan sweet rolls are similar in flavor to another Christmas favorite: Panettone. It's not the quickest recipe, but well worth the effort.
No-Knead Buttermilk Bread
You might not consider yourself an accomplished bread baker, but with this easy no-knead bread recipe, everyone will think you are. Grab that trusty dutch oven, crank up the oven to 500°F, and get to mixing.
Christmas Wreath Pastry
Change up your Christmas dessert traditions with this beautiful Christmas wreath. Filled with dried cherries, almond paste, and orange liqueur, it's the perfect special occasion treat to enjoy on Christmas Day.
Cinnamon Sugar Pull-Apart Bread
This bread has the same cinnamon goodness as a cinnamon roll, but in a buttery pull-apart bread. It will look impressive at Christmas brunch, but lucky for you, is a quite forgiving bread recipe.
Sausage Bread
Stuffed with sausage and gooey cheese, this bread will become your go-to Christmas party appetizer. Thanks to store-bought pizza dough, it's also quick to pull together.
Praline Pull-Apart Bread
Gooey, sweet, and nutty, when this Praline Pull-Apart Bread hits the breakfast table on Christmas morning, everyone will think they got an extra gift from Santa this year.
Spiced Apple-Pecan Swirl Bread
Even if you are total beginner when it comes to working with yeast, you can make this impressive swirled bread. Crunchy nuts, sweet and tart apples, and an apple cider glaze make this bread as delicious as it is beautiful.
Caramel-Glazed Monkey Bread
It might be a bit of a messy breakfast, but the kids will love using their fingers to pick apart chunks of this sweet and sticky bread.
Make-Ahead Yeast Rolls
Between Christmas breakfast, lunch, and dinner there is a lot to get done in the kitchen, with this recipe you can make sure the dinner rolls are squared away in advance.
Hurry-Up Homemade Crescent Rolls
If popping open a can of Crescent Rolls is a holiday tradition in your house, try your hand at a batch from scratch. You may never go back to the store-bought stuff, again.
Sweet Potato Rolls
Mashed sweet potatoes are the secret to these soft and fluffy rolls. If you're bored with plain biscuits or dinner rolls for Christmas try these gorgeous orange-hued rolls instead.
Sorghum-Pecan Monkey Bread Muffins
Prepare these mini monkey breads the night before Christmas and wake the house up the next morning with the smell of toasted pecans and cinnamon.
Pumpkin-Honey-Beer Bread
Tie a ribbon around this bread because it makes a great holiday gift for friends and family. Remember to only mix the batter just until the dry ingredients are incorporated, otherwise you might get misshapen loaves.
Cheddar-Caramelized Onion Bread
Swap out the cornbread for this savory bread on the table this year. Served with Whipped Sweet Potato Butter, nobody will mind that the cornbread is missing.
Lagniappe Bread Rolls
This recipe, from New Orlean's Mosquito Supper Club, is a cajun-style bread roll made with whole wheat flour and honey, for a touch of nuttiness and sweetness.
Old-Fashioned Gingerbread
Gingerbread really is more of a cake, but it's also a true Christmas classic. It makes a great gift as well as an easy Christmas day dessert.
Christmas Morning Cinnamon Rolls
It wouldn't be Christmas morning without cinnamon rolls, right? Making them from scratch might mean waking up before the rest of the house to mix the dough, but we assure you they are worth the effort.