Cookies to Bake for Your Christmas Potluck

By Mary Shannon Wells Updated April 05, 2022
Credit: Iain Bagwell

This holiday season, be prepared for every potluck with these easy Christmas cookie recipes. These are the best Christmas cookie ideas for a crowd, because many of these recipes yield dozens of cookies. If you're assigned to bring a Christmas potluck dessert, cookies are the smartest way to go. You can bring these homemade Christmas cookies in one container, and they're an easy dessert for guests to pick up and eat while they mingle. With cookie recipes, you don't have to stand by and serve like you might with a cake or pie. These holiday cookie recipes are the cutest, most festive treats to have at your Christmas potluck. Your kids will want to help with fun Christmas cookie recipes like reindeer cookies or melted snowman cookies. These delicious holiday cookie recipes might even inspire you to host your own Christmas cookie swap. So don't stress about what to bring to the Christmas potluck—the sweetest answers are all here.

No-Bake Chocolate Mint Snowballs

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: No-Bake Chocolate Mint Snowballs

These no-bake chocolate truffles are the easiest way to add to the potluck dessert table.

Reindeer Cookies

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Reindeer Cookies

The kids will have a blast making these adorable Nutter-Butter treats.

Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies

Credit: Victor Protasio; Prop Styling: Mary Clayton Carl; Food Styling: Emily Nabors Hall

Recipe: Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies

Leaving flour out of this recipe doesn't take away from the rich chocolate flavor.

Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies

Video: Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies

These bite-sized red velvet sandwich cookies are so addictive, potluck guests won't be able to stay away.

Dark Chocolate Sablés

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Dark Chocolate Sablés

If you're going to a large potluck event, this dark chocolate dessert is the recipe you need—it makes over 4 dozen cookies.

Soft Sugar Cookie Trees

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Soft Sugar Cookie Trees

These Christmas tree sugar cookies are the perfect canvas for your kids to decorate. A tip from the test kitchen: The dough can be made up to two days ahead and will be easiest to roll out when it is very cold.

Chocolate Cutout Cookies

Credit: Iain Bagwell

Recipe: Chocolate Cutout Cookies

These dark chocolate cookies have a large yield, so you can satisfy every sweet tooth at the Christmas potluck.

Merry Marble Snickerdoodles

Credit: Southern Living

Recipe: Merry Marble Snickerdoodles

This delicious snickerdoodle recipe has a perfect balance of flavors.

By Mary Shannon Wells