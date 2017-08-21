Cookies to Bake for Your Christmas Potluck
This holiday season, be prepared for every potluck with these easy Christmas cookie recipes. These are the best Christmas cookie ideas for a crowd, because many of these recipes yield dozens of cookies. If you're assigned to bring a Christmas potluck dessert, cookies are the smartest way to go. You can bring these homemade Christmas cookies in one container, and they're an easy dessert for guests to pick up and eat while they mingle. With cookie recipes, you don't have to stand by and serve like you might with a cake or pie. These holiday cookie recipes are the cutest, most festive treats to have at your Christmas potluck. Your kids will want to help with fun Christmas cookie recipes like reindeer cookies or melted snowman cookies. These delicious holiday cookie recipes might even inspire you to host your own Christmas cookie swap. So don't stress about what to bring to the Christmas potluck—the sweetest answers are all here.
No-Bake Chocolate Mint Snowballs
These no-bake chocolate truffles are the easiest way to add to the potluck dessert table.
Reindeer Cookies
The kids will have a blast making these adorable Nutter-Butter treats.
Fudgy Flourless Chocolate-Pecan Cookies
Leaving flour out of this recipe doesn't take away from the rich chocolate flavor.
Red Velvet Crackle Sandwich Cookies
These bite-sized red velvet sandwich cookies are so addictive, potluck guests won't be able to stay away.
Dark Chocolate Sablés
If you're going to a large potluck event, this dark chocolate dessert is the recipe you need—it makes over 4 dozen cookies.
Soft Sugar Cookie Trees
These Christmas tree sugar cookies are the perfect canvas for your kids to decorate. A tip from the test kitchen: The dough can be made up to two days ahead and will be easiest to roll out when it is very cold.
Chocolate Cutout Cookies
These dark chocolate cookies have a large yield, so you can satisfy every sweet tooth at the Christmas potluck.
Merry Marble Snickerdoodles
This delicious snickerdoodle recipe has a perfect balance of flavors.