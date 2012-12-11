All I Want for Christmas is A Fabulous Beef Tenderloin
We have just the recipe for Kelli Drury of Colorado Springs, Colorado, who wants a melt-in-your-mouth delicious beef tenderloin for Christmas dinner. Herb-and-Potato Chip-Crusted Beef Tenderloin has a crunchy, flavorful crust that helps keep the meat moist and tender. Serve it straight up, or with sweet, tangy Cherry Chutney and crumbled blue cheese for a lavish holiday entrée.
Herb-and-Potato Chip-Crusted Beef Tenderloin Makes 6 to 8 servings Hands-on time: 40 min.; Total time: 2 hr., 20 min.
- 1 (4- to 5-lb.) beef tenderloin, trimmed
- 3 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 3/4 cup panko (Japanese breadcrumbs)
- 3 garlic cloves, pressed
- 2 teaspoons coarsely ground pepper, divided
- 3 tablespoons olive oil, divided
- 1 1/4 cups crushed, plain kettle-cooked potato chips
- 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley
- 1 tablespoon finely chopped fresh thyme
- 1 bay leaf, crushed
- 1 egg white, lightly beaten
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
- Cherry Chutney (optional)
- Blue cheese crumbles (optional)
- Garnish: fresh sage
1. Preheat oven to 400°. Sprinkle tenderloin with 2 tsp. salt. Let stand 30 to 45 minutes. 2. Meanwhile, sauté panko, garlic, 1 tsp. pepper, and remaining 1 tsp. salt in 1 Tbsp. hot oil in a skillet over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes or until deep golden brown. Let cool completely (about 10 minutes). Stir in potato chips and next 4 ingredients. 3. Pat tenderloin dry with paper towels, and sprinkle with remaining 1 tsp. pepper. Brown beef in remaining 2 Tbsp. hot oil in a roasting pan over medium-high heat until browned on all sides (about 2 to 3 minutes per side). Transfer tenderloin to a wire rack in an aluminum foil-lined jelly-roll pan. Let stand 10 minutes. 4. Spread mustard over tenderloin. Press panko mixture onto top and sides. 5. Bake at 400° for 40 to 45 minutes or until coating is crisp and a meat thermometer inserted into thickest portion registers 130° (rare). Let stand 10 minutes. Serve, if desired, with Cherry Chutney and blue cheese crumbles. Garnish, if desired. Note: For medium-rare, cook tenderloin to 135°; for medium, cook to 150°.
Cherry Chutney
- 2 tablespoons butter
- 1 1/2 cups diced red bell pepper
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions
- 1/2 cup coarsely chopped dried cherries
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon finely chopped thyme
- Salt and pepper to taste
Melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat. Stir in bell pepper and green onions; cook, stirring occasionally, 12 to 15 minutes or until browned and tender. Stir in cherries, balsamic vinegar, brown sugar, and thyme. Cook, stirring often, 2 to 5 minutes or until slightly thickened. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Send Us Your Wish
Our Test Kitchen is granting recipe-related wishes every day until Christmas! Just follow this link to submit your wish.