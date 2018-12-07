The Best 13x9 Casseroles to Serve for Christmas
'Tis the season for using your favorite casserole dish for every occasion. From breakfast to dessert, your 13x9 casserole dish is sure to make many appearances during the holiday season. The 13x9 also makes Christmas casserole recipes easier to transport to parties and potlucks without making a mess. Whether you need a simple recipe to serve for Christmas Eve dinner, or a make-ahead casserole for Christmas brunch, the 13x9 casserole dish will come to your rescue.
What's not to love about a one-pan recipe? During the busiest time of year, simple dishes save the day. And there's something in this list for everybody. Whether you're looking for something heavy and comforting like our Chicken Pot Pie casserole, or lighter recipe like a broccoli bake, we have no doubt you'll love the variety of choices. Look through the list of dishes and choose the one that really sticks out to you.
Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole
Prepping this casserole the night before will allow more time to spend with your family on Christmas morning instead of in the kitchen worrying about what's for breakfast.
Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole
Using two types of potatoes helps make this casserole one of our fluffiest potato casseroles of all time.
Chicken Enchiladas
Enjoy different flavors on Christmas Eve by serving enchiladas for the holiday meal.
Hot Buttered Rum Bread Pudding
Whether you make this bread pudding with or without the rum, this aromatic dessert is sure to be a hit with your holiday crowd.
Best-Ever Sticky Buns
You can prepare the dough the night before to get these cinnamon rolls in the oven faster on Christmas morning.
Extra-Easy Lasagna
For a stress-free Christmas Eve dinner, add this easy lasagna to the menu.
Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel
Spend more time with your family and less time flipping pancakes with this make-ahead casserole that'll please any crowd.
Savory Corn Pudding
You'll know this savory casserole is ready to take out of the oven when the edges are golden brown.
Old-School Green Bean Casserole
Homemade mushroom sauce replaces the store-bought can in this classic holiday dish.
Savory Sweet Potato Casserole
This savory take on sweet potato casserole is topped with Parmesan-herb streusel topping instead of sweet marshmallows.
Overnight Eggnog-French Toast Casserole
Not only can you you make this French toast casserole the night before, but it gets a festive touch from a classic holiday drink.
Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese
No Southern gathering is complete without this classic dish.
Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole
Kids won't question eating their vegetables when you top them with cute cheese crackers.
Cinnamon Roll Casserole
You'll need to cover and chill this casserole for at least 4 hours and up to 24, so you can assemble it the night before serving and just pop it in the oven on Christmas morning.
Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
Broccoli gets an upgrade in this creamy, cheesy side dish.
Oyster Casserole
If you're looking to add classic oyster casserole to your Christmas dinner, our Test Kitchen combed through years of recipes to come up with the very best version.
Pineapple Casserole
If you'ver never tried this classic casserole, it's just the right mix of sweet and salty and will become an instant favorite.
Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes
The short ingredient list makes this reicpes a no-brainer to serve at your holiday meal.
Hashbrown Casserole
If you're in charge of bringing a side dish for Christmas dinner, this casserole will never disappoint.
French Onion Soup Casserole
Layers of cheese, onions, and bread create a deliciously hearty twist on french onion soup.
Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots
Add a touch of green to your holiday spread with flavorful Brussels sprouts.
Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake
Even though this cake has a simple look, it still has plenty of flavor and is easy to transport.
Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole
This tasty casserole comes together in less than 25 minutes of hands-on time; what more could you want?
Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole
Store-bought sauces and rotisserie chicken will help this casserole come together in a jiffy during the busy, holiday season.
Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole
This recipe makes a large batch, so your family will be pleased when there is plenty of casserole leftover for a second helping.
Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits
No one would argue that there's nothing more nostalgic than a dish of chicken pot pie, but this recipe takes it up a notch and tops your 9x13 with tasty biscuits.
Chicken Spaghetti Casserole
This classic casserole showcases hearty ingredients like - butter, cheese, chicken, pasta, and a dash of hot sauce.
Strawberry Pretzel Salad
Red gelatin will add a pop of festive color to the dessert table.
Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake
This comforting, Southern dish is perfect for feeding a crowd during the holiday season.
King Ranch Chicken
King Ranch Chicken is one of our most beloved recipes - for good reason. It's packed with flavorful ingredients like green chiles, smoked chicken, and sharp Cheddar
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes
Unbaked, these mashed potatoes can be refrigerated for up to two days, which will take one more thing off your already full plate on Christmas Day.
Classic Chicken Tetrazzini
Look no further than this tried-and-true recipe for a classic dish that's sure to please everyone.