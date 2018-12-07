The Best 13x9 Casseroles to Serve for Christmas

By Jenna Sims Updated May 24, 2022


'Tis the season for using your favorite casserole dish for every occasion. From breakfast to dessert, your 13x9 casserole dish is sure to make many appearances during the holiday season. The 13x9 also makes Christmas casserole recipes easier to transport to parties and potlucks without making a mess. Whether you need a simple recipe to serve for Christmas Eve dinner, or a make-ahead casserole for Christmas brunch, the 13x9 casserole dish will come to your rescue.

What's not to love about a one-pan recipe? During the busiest time of year, simple dishes save the day. And there's something in this list for everybody. Whether you're looking for something heavy and comforting like our Chicken Pot Pie casserole, or lighter recipe like a broccoli bake, we have no doubt you'll love the variety of choices. Look through the list of dishes and choose the one that really sticks out to you.

Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Recipe: Cheesy Sausage-and-Croissant Casserole

Prepping this casserole the night before will allow more time to spend with your family on Christmas morning instead of in the kitchen worrying about what's for breakfast.

Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

Recipe: Creamy Whipped Potato Casserole

Using two types of potatoes helps make this casserole one of our fluffiest potato casseroles of all time.

Chicken Enchiladas

Recipe: Chicken Enchiladas

Enjoy different flavors on Christmas Eve by serving enchiladas for the holiday meal.

Hot Buttered Rum Bread Pudding

Recipe: Hot Buttered Rum Bread Pudding

Whether you make this bread pudding with or without the rum, this aromatic dessert is sure to be a hit with your holiday crowd.

Best-Ever Sticky Buns

Recipe: Best-Ever Sticky Buns

You can prepare the dough the night before to get these cinnamon rolls in the oven faster on Christmas morning.

Extra-Easy Lasagna

Recipe: Extra-Easy Lasagna

For a stress-free Christmas Eve dinner, add this easy lasagna to the menu.

Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel

Recipe: Pancake Bake with Cinnamon Streusel

Spend more time with your family and less time flipping pancakes with this make-ahead casserole that'll please any crowd.

Savory Corn Pudding

Recipe: Savory Corn Pudding

You'll know this savory casserole is ready to take out of the oven when the edges are golden brown.

Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Recipe: Old-School Green Bean Casserole

Homemade mushroom sauce replaces the store-bought can in this classic holiday dish.

Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

Recipe: Savory Sweet Potato Casserole

This savory take on sweet potato casserole is topped with Parmesan-herb streusel topping instead of sweet marshmallows.

Overnight Eggnog-French Toast Casserole

Recipe: Overnight Eggnog-French Toast Casserole

Not only can you you make this French toast casserole the night before, but it gets a festive touch from a classic holiday drink.

Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

Recipe: Best-Ever Macaroni and Cheese

No Southern gathering is complete without this classic dish.

Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole

Recipe: Cheese Cracker-Topped Squash Casserole

Kids won't question eating their vegetables when you top them with cute cheese crackers.

Cinnamon Roll Casserole

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Casserole

You'll need to cover and chill this casserole for at least 4 hours and up to 24, so you can assemble it the night before serving and just pop it in the oven on Christmas morning.

Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Recipe: Broccoli-Cheese Casserole

Broccoli gets an upgrade in this creamy, cheesy side dish.

Oyster Casserole

Recipe: Oyster Casserole

If you're looking to add classic oyster casserole to your Christmas dinner, our Test Kitchen combed through years of recipes to come up with the very best version.

Pineapple Casserole

Recipe: Pineapple Casserole

If you'ver never tried this classic casserole, it's just the right mix of sweet and salty and will become an instant favorite.

Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

Recipe: Classic Parmesan Scalloped Potatoes

The short ingredient list makes this reicpes a no-brainer to serve at your holiday meal.

Hashbrown Casserole

Recipe: Hashbrown Casserole

If you're in charge of bringing a side dish for Christmas dinner, this casserole will never disappoint.

French Onion Soup Casserole

Recipe: French Onion Soup Casserole

Layers of cheese, onions, and bread create a deliciously hearty twist on french onion soup. 

Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Recipe: Brussels Sprouts with Bacon and Shallots

Add a touch of green to your holiday spread with flavorful Brussels sprouts.

Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Recipe: Chocolate Mayonnaise Cake

Even though this cake has a simple look, it still has plenty of flavor and is easy to transport.

Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

Recipe: Homestyle Ground Beef Casserole

This tasty casserole comes together in less than 25 minutes of hands-on time; what more could you want? 

Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Recipe: Creamy Chicken Alfredo Casserole

Store-bought sauces and rotisserie chicken will help this casserole come together in a jiffy during the busy, holiday season. 

Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

Recipe: Bacon-Brussels Sprout-Green Bean Casserole

This recipe makes a large batch, so your family will be pleased when there is plenty of casserole leftover for a second helping. 

Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits

Recipe: Chicken Pot Pie with Bacon-and-Cheddar Biscuits

No one would argue that there's nothing more nostalgic than a dish of chicken pot pie, but this recipe takes it up a notch and tops your 9x13 with tasty biscuits. 

Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

Recipe: Chicken Spaghetti Casserole

This classic casserole showcases hearty ingredients like - butter, cheese, chicken, pasta, and a dash of hot sauce. 

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Recipe: Strawberry-Pretzel Salad

Red gelatin will add a pop of festive color to the dessert table.

Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

Recipe: Pasta-Chicken-Broccoli Bake

This comforting, Southern dish is perfect for feeding a crowd during the holiday season. 

King Ranch Chicken

Recipe: King Ranch Chicken

King Ranch Chicken is one of our most beloved recipes - for good reason. It's packed with flavorful ingredients like green chiles, smoked chicken, and sharp Cheddar

Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Recipe: Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes

Unbaked, these mashed potatoes can be refrigerated for up to two days, which will take one more thing off your already full plate on Christmas Day.

Classic Chicken Tetrazzini

Recipe: Classic Chicken Tetrazzini

Look no further than this tried-and-true recipe for a classic dish that's sure to please everyone. 

