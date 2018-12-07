'Tis the season for using your favorite casserole dish for every occasion. From breakfast to dessert, your 13x9 casserole dish is sure to make many appearances during the holiday season. The 13x9 also makes Christmas casserole recipes easier to transport to parties and potlucks without making a mess. Whether you need a simple recipe to serve for Christmas Eve dinner, or a make-ahead casserole for Christmas brunch, the 13x9 casserole dish will come to your rescue.

What's not to love about a one-pan recipe? During the busiest time of year, simple dishes save the day. And there's something in this list for everybody. Whether you're looking for something heavy and comforting like our Chicken Pot Pie casserole, or lighter recipe like a broccoli bake, we have no doubt you'll love the variety of choices. Look through the list of dishes and choose the one that really sticks out to you.