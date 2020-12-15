5-Ingredient Christmas Recipes You Can Pull Together at the Last Minute

While you've probably had most of your holiday menu planned out for a while, if you realize you need another dessert or appetizer at the last minute, there's no need to panic. These five-ingredient recipes will be the perfect addition to your Christmas celebration. You may even be lucky enough to have all of the ingredients for some of these easy recipes on hand. No grocery store run is needed.

The recipes on this list, like Christmas cookies and cheese straws, even make great food gifts for friends and neighbors. These quick and easy recipes with few ingredients are here to save the day, no matter the holiday dilemma heading your way. Here are our best recipes to make using fewer ingredients than you think.