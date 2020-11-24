Christmas Recipes Full of Kid-Friendly Fun

'Tis the season for baking up some memories. Time spent in the kitchen with family is a holiday treat—a time you'll treasure for years to come. But any activity involving little hands, sugar, flour, frosting, and sprinkles can also easily be a recipe for disaster. While a little mess is to be expected when baking with the kiddos, a little planning can also go a long way in making sure your Christmas sweets come out as planned.

First, consider what recipes and steps might be most age appropriate for your little bakers. Once you've landed on the perfect recipe, do a little prep work. Gather your ingredients, prepare parchment-lined decorating stations, brush up on some tricks for making decorating cookies with kids easier—anything you can do in advance that will help make the process smooth and memorable.

To help get you started, we've rounded up a batch of kid-friendly baking recipes full of holiday spirit. We've broken it all down, step by step, so you can make more than a mess in the kitchen with the kids this holiday season.