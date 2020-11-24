Christmas Recipes Full of Kid-Friendly Fun
'Tis the season for baking up some memories. Time spent in the kitchen with family is a holiday treat—a time you'll treasure for years to come. But any activity involving little hands, sugar, flour, frosting, and sprinkles can also easily be a recipe for disaster. While a little mess is to be expected when baking with the kiddos, a little planning can also go a long way in making sure your Christmas sweets come out as planned.
First, consider what recipes and steps might be most age appropriate for your little bakers. Once you've landed on the perfect recipe, do a little prep work. Gather your ingredients, prepare parchment-lined decorating stations, brush up on some tricks for making decorating cookies with kids easier—anything you can do in advance that will help make the process smooth and memorable.
To help get you started, we've rounded up a batch of kid-friendly baking recipes full of holiday spirit. We've broken it all down, step by step, so you can make more than a mess in the kitchen with the kids this holiday season.
Sprinkle Stocking Cookies
This recipe is a great baking and decorating project for kids of all ages. The young ones may make a bit of a mess with the sprinkles, but hey, it's all part of the fun. These cookies pair beautifully with our Painted Shortbread Cookies too.
Santa's Kitchen-Sink Cookies
Santa's Kitchen Sink Cookies are chock full of goodies. We're talking red and green M&Ms, mini pretzel twists, chocolate chips, and mini marshmallows.
Reindeer Brownies
These aren't just any run-of-the-mill bake sale brownies. That's right: Rudolph is officially in town. Not only do these Reindeer Brownies look downright adorable, but they're also extremely easy to bake with the kids' help.
Cathedral Window Cookies
The best treats are the ones made with family, and these Cathedral Window Cookies can be baked with kids of all ages, especially the youngest of the bunch.
Slice-and-Bake Sugar Cookie Bites
Made from dough shaped into two long cylindrical logs, kids can help roll the dough in sprinkles before you slice and bake. The result? Perfectly round miniature cookies with a speckled, crunchy edge.
Christmas Tree Brownies
We've found the perfect way to add a little holiday pizazz to your everyday brownies. Easy enough for any little helper, our Christmas Tree Brownies recipe offers the perfect mix of simple baking and fun decorating.
Chocolate-Covered Marshmallow Reindeer Pops
This holiday "baking" recipe doesn't actually require any baking at all. It's a festive recipe that requires minimal supplies, occupies the kids for the afternoon, and leaves your oven free for those beloved cakes and casseroles.
Painted Shortbread Cookies
The best part about these Painted Shortbread Cookies? Once you've got the base made, there are absolutely no rules. The kids can go wild with decorations, painting any design they'd like.
Cornflake Wreath Christmas Cookies
In this family-friendly recipe, a simple box of cereal and a bag of marshmallows completely transform into sweet, colorful Christmas treats that add a touch of whimsy to any holiday dessert spread.
Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies
Recognized far and wide as one of the most beloved Christmas cookies of all time, the nostalgic flavor of Peanut Butter Kiss Cookies make them a must in our holiday baking repertoire. Unlike more involved Christmas baking projects, the simplicity of this cookie makes it the ideal recipe to involve the whole family in, especially the little ones.
