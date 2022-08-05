It's Christmas in August: This Shopper-Favorite Artificial Tree Is Almost 50% Off Right Now
It's never too early to start thinking ahead to Christmas. Although we're still a few months away from the official start of the season, now is actually a great time to scope out and scoop up a few great deals. One deal that is too good not to share is this shopper-favorite artificial Christmas tree that Amazon quietly put on sale for almost 50 percent off.
The National Tree Company 7-Foot Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree is "designed to look and feel lifelike," according to the brand, and that comes down to the hinged branches that you're able to arrange however you like. Because the tree is artificial, it actually has some extra benefits. For one, it's hypoallergenic. It's also designed with fire-resistant needles to keep worries at bay. With all of these features in mind, it's no surprise that the Dunhill Fir model has almost 6,800 five-star ratings and more than 2,100 positive reviews.
"I wasn't sure about ordering a tree online without seeing it first in person," began one five-star reviewer, adding, "I am so glad I took the chance and bought this!" Another shopper wrote, "Simply put, it is the most beautiful artificial tree I've ever seen. And the way it was designed is utter genius."
The process of getting a live Christmas tree into a base, carrying it through your home, and cleaning up the needles it drops along the way is always a hassle. An artificial Christmas tree lets you skip past all of these steps. Instead, the National Christmas Tree model sets up without the mess in under an hour. Simply place it inside its metal base, unfold the branches, and decorate.
"I like how each layer is hinged, making it easier to fluff. I just tied the upper layers up, worked on the layer beneath, and then I'd move up and repeat the process," wrote a shopper who titled their review: "I am so loving this tree!"
Although the summer's warm temperatures may make it feel like Christmas is ages away, the holiday season will be here before you know it. So dip your toes into the holiday spirit and snag a National Christmas Tree Dunhill Fir Artificial Christmas Tree while the sale is live and the price is well under $200.