The Merriest Christmas Wishes To Include on Your Christmas Cards This Year
Once the Christmas card picture has been selected and the holiday stamps have been purchased, it's time to decide what sweet holiday saying you want to include in your card. These merry messages and quotes are the perfect sentiment to add to your Christmas cards this season. Whether you need a seasonal quote to put in your family Christmas cards or want to personalize each card with a charming message, we have plenty of inspiration on this list of merry Christmas wishes. Cute sayings and short Christmas wishes will also make for great Christmas texts or captions for your social media posts this holiday season. Have a holly jolly Christmas card-sending season!
Short Christmas Wishes
Wishing you love, joy, and peace this Christmas.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year from our family to yours.
Wishing you a very merry Christmas!
Warmest wishes for a joyful Christmas season.
May all your days be merry and bright this season.
Have a joyful Christmas season!
Enjoy a peaceful and restful holiday season.
Wishing you and yours a very merry Christmas.
Hope you have a holly jolly Christmas!
We wish you a Merry Christmas!
May the Lord bless you this Christmas season.
Jesus is the reason for the season!
Joy to the world! And to you and yours!
Have a jolly holiday this Christmas.
May we always remember the reason for the season. Merry Christmas!
Wishing your family many blessing this Christmas.
We hope you create many happy memories this Christmas season.
Have a very merry Christmas!
Glory to the newborn King! Merry Christmas!
Sending you and yours love this Christmas.
We're thinking of you this holiday season.
May God bless you and your family this Christmas and in the new year.
Wishing you a Merry Christmas and bright New Year!
We hope you are filled with joy during the Christmas season.
May all your wishes come true this Christmas!
We're thankful to have you in our lives today and every day.
Wishing you a comforting and joyful Christmas!
Christmas Wishes for Friends
Let's get together and watch all the Hallmark movies.
I'm always in the Christmas spirit when I'm with you.
Wishing you joy this Christmas, Friend.
Wishing you all the joy of the season.
Pour yourself a big glass of eggnog and enjoy the season, Friend.
I'm grateful for your friendship all year, but especially at Christmas.
Friendship is the magic of the season.
If friends were presents, I'd pick you this holiday.
You make every Christmas merrier.
The holidays are merrier and brighter when we're together.
Wishing you all the Christmas cheer in the world.
It's the most wonderful time of year, and it's even better because I get to call you a friend.
Our friendship is a Christmas miracle.
I'd wrap up our friendship and put it under the tree—it's the best present ever.
Having you as a friend is a true gift!
So grateful to celebrate the Christmas season with a friend like you.
Wishing you and your family a joyful Christmas!
Celebrating Christmas is more special with friends like you by my side.
Enjoy spending time with your family this holiday season.
I'll be home for Christmas, and I hope you are too, Friend.
Cute Christmas Sayings
Hoping you have a visit from Frosty this year!
Snowman wishes and reindeer kisses!
Christmas lights are my favorite color.
Have yourself a merry little Christmas!
Have a holly jolly Christmas!
It's the most wonderful time of the year!
Jingle all the way!
Merry Christmas, ya filthy animal!
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas!
Walking in a winter wonderland!
All I want for Christmas this year is you.
Meet me under the mistletoe.
Dashing through the snow this Christmas!
Happy Holly-days!
Merry Christmas Quotes
"Christmas gives us the opportunity to pause and reflect on the important things around us." –David Cameron
"May you never be too grown up to search the skies on Christmas Eve." –Unknown
"Christmas will always be as long as we stand heart to heart and hand in hand." –Dr. Seuss
"Christmas is a season not only of rejoicing but of reflection." –Winston Churchill
"The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear." –Will Ferrell, Elf
"From home to home, and heart to heart, from one place to another. The warmth and joy of Christmas, brings us closer to each other." –Emily Matthews
"Christmas isn't a season. It's a feeling." –Edna Ferber
"Christmas may be a day of feasting, or of prayer, but always it will be a day of remembrance—a day in which we think of everything we have ever loved." –Augusta E. Randel
"At Christmas, all roads lead home." –Marjorie Holmes
"No matter what, I always make it home for Christmas." –Dolly Parton
"Peace on earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every day." –Helen Steiner Rice