Loretta Lynn Reciting 'Twas the Night Before Christmas Is Our New Favorite Christmas Eve Tradition
Enjoy a new tradition of streaming some of your favorite classic Christmas stories this holiday season. We all love reading a great Christmas novel, but to celebrate with the entire family, try listening to an audio version instead. In this spirit, we're thrilled to have unearthed this audio video on YouTube of 'Twas the Night Before Christmas from Loretta Lynn's 2016 Christmas album, White Christmas Blue.
Listen to Lynn's soothing and warmth-tinged drawl in the track and as she reads the classic Christmastime poem. Whether you're using Lynn's reading of the classic poem published in 1823 by Clement Clarke Moore to lull a baby to sleep or serve as the backdrop to a moment of merriment, we love hearing the beautiful tale unfold in Lynn's unmistakable warble. The gentle guitar strumming in the background is just the icing on this seasonal cake. Listen below.
Do you have any favorite holiday carols, poems, or country music tunes you listen to each year? We keep returning to the Christmas albums of our good friends Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Willie Nelson. (And this amazing animated Dolly and Willie in a horse-drawn cart prancing around Fort Worth, Texas in the new "Pretty Paper" music video).
If you'll excuse us now, we've got a final batch of presents to wrap and White Christmas Blue to spin.