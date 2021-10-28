Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Move Over Elf on the Shelf! Santa's Lazy Gnome is Every Busy Parent's New Best Friend

There's no denying that for all the wonder and joy the holiday season brings, it can also bring not-so-spirited stress. There are Griswold-level lights to put up, an entire house to decorate, cookies to bake, holiday performances to attend, gifts to buy, and then there's the pièce de résistance: the Elf on the Shelf. For busy parents, that mischievous little "helper" can be the straw that broke the camel's … er, reindeer's … back.

Enter Santa's Lazy Gnome. Similar to Elf on the Shelf, the friendly Christmas guest was sent from the North Pole to help with Santa's naughty and nice list. But unlike his elusive counterpart who's constantly on the move, Lazy Gnome uses his mystical powers to scout from one central spot in your home. That's right—say goodbye to the elaborate setups and hours spent scouring Pinterest for the latest schemes.

Utah mom Julie DeForest said she created the stuffed gnome and wrote his accompanying book a few years ago when her kids were little and began begging for an elf.

Stuffed gnome with picture book Santa's Lazy Gnome with accompanying book | Credit: Courtesy of Santa's Lazy Gnome

"Their cousins would brag about all their elaborate elf shenanigans," she told Southern Living. "But life was too hectic, and we didn't have time to create daily schemes, let alone actually do them and clean them up."

She said she got the idea from Christmas décor she already had at home.

"Gnomes had been building in décor popularity because they're adorable anyway," she said. "I had one on the mantle, and it just came to me that gnomes are lazy and have some magic. Perfect solution!"

Santa's Lazy Gnome and accompanying book are sold on Amazon for $29.90. At 10 inches tall with his hat down (15 when up), he's the perfect sized pal to keep the spirit of Christmas alive—and your kids on their best behavior—all season long.