Cozy Knit Christmas Stockings

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The origin of Christmas stockings actually comes from an old legend about Saint Nicholas, but the first written record of the tradition is in the beloved "Twas the Night Before Christmas" written by Clement Clarke Moore in 1823.

There are countless stocking styles out there, from faux fur to monogrammed and countless themes. But some of our favorite stockings to stuff are knitted, whether DIY or store-bought. Here are some ideas and places to find stocking patterns or already-knit stockings.

There are tons of patterns that you can pay for online, but here are some of the best free ones out there.

If you don't have the knack for knitting but still want to DIY a knit stocking, you can make one from an old knit Christmas sweater.

WATCH: THREE CHRISTMAS TREATS FOR SANTA

If you haven't found what you're looking for, Interweave and Pinterest have tons of stocking patterns, too. But if you're not into knitting, you can still buy knitted Christmas stockings, like these from Amazon with fun pom poms around the top.