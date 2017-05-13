Italian Christmas Cookies Recipe
There is nothing quite like homemade Italian cookies. The simple buttery taste with nuts and seeds, sprinkles, chocolate chips, or jam makes them irresistible and nearly impossible to stop eating after just one.
If you're looking for a good recipe for the best Italian Christmas Cookies, these seven should hit your sweet spot.
Pizzelles.
The name pizzelle comes from the Italian word "pizze" for round and flat. These cookies are a winter holiday staple in every Italian family, because they are shaped like snowflakes and are dusted in powdered sugar. The traditional (and best) kind should be crisp and paper-thin. You must have a pizzelle iron to make them.
You Might Like: How to Make Santa Cookies
Rainbow cookies.
Though they're a bit labor-intensive, it isn't Christmas without these festive holiday colored (or Italian flag-colored) cookies. Made by stacking three separate thin cakes with a layer of raspberry jam, rainbow cookies get their distinct taste and texture from dough that's made with flour and almond paste.
Almond horns.
These horseshoe-shaped cookies are delicious and naturally gluten free -- they are made from marzipan, almond meal, and sugar, rolled in sliced almond and the ends are dipped in chocolate. Bonus: They're one of the easiest cookies to make. Once you see how easy these are to make, you'll never want to buy them out again.
You may also be interested in the below video.
Butter balls.
These doable cookies are one of our all-time favorites. With a stick of butter mixed into the flour (hence the name), and rolled in powdered sugar, they have a distinct toothiness that makes it impossible to eat just one.
You Might Also Like: Festive Christmas Cookies
Biscotti.
Whether you like them with pistachios, chocolate chips, or just plain -- is there any cookie more quintessentially Italian than a biscotto? Try this version with lavender and orange for a twist on the classic.
Pignoli.
Pignoli (pine nut) cookies -- a macaroon typical of Sicily -- are one of our favorites. Slightly more moist than biscotti, with a similar buttery and nutty taste, pignoli are at their prime alongside a hot cup of espresso.
Anisette cookies.
These cake-like confections come in two forms: balls dipped in icing and sprinkles, and a long, curved version, affectionately called "S" cookies. Anise extract gives them a distinct, not overpowering, taste (even those who don't like licorice usually like these).