How Fast Do Christmas Trees Grow?
Millions of Christmas trees are sold in the U.S. annually to situate in stands, decorate for the holidays, and enjoy all season long. Growing these trees is serious business. One of the top Christmas tree-producing states in the country is North Carolina, a state responsible for an enormous number of Fraser fir trees each year. With all those trees, we can't help but wonder: How long does it take a Christmas tree to grow? Read on for a roundup of Christmas trees that grow in the South, listed by typical growing speeds from fast to slow.
Average Christmas Tree Growing Time
Throughout the country and worldwide, people decorate many different types of trees for Christmas, so there's no single answer to that question. Popular trees used for the holidays include fir, pine, spruce, cypress, and cedar. Of those, Fraser fir (Abies fraseri), Douglas fir (Pseudotsuga menziesii), and Leyland cypress (Cupressocyparis x leylandii) are favorites of the Southern states. Each species has distinct soil and water needs, making some grow more quickly than others. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, "It can take as many as 15 years to grow a tree of typical height (six to seven feet) or as little as four years, but the average growing time is seven years."
Fast-Growing Christmas Trees
Leyland Cypress
The sapless Leyland cypress (Cupressocyparis x leylandii) is a popular Christmas tree in the American South. In the right environment, Leyland cypress grows quickly, often three to four feet per year for young trees.
Arizona Cypress
Arizona cypress (Cupressus arizonica) grows in Arizona and west Texas. It is also amenable to growing in southeastern states, including Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, parts of the Florida panhandle, Tennessee, and North and South Carolina.
Average-Growing Christmas Trees
Fraser Fir
The Southern-favorite Fraser fir (Abies fraseri) tree has an average growth period of about seven years. Fraser fir grows throughout the southern Appalachian region in North Carolina, Virginia, and Tennessee. According to the National Christmas Tree Association, in North Carolina, the Fraser fir "requires from seven to 10 years in the field to produce a six to seven feet tree."
Canaan Fir
Canaan fir (Abies balsamea var. phanerolepies), similar to Fraser and balsam firs, is found in Virginia and West Virginia. It grows at a relatively average rate of two to three feet per year.
Slow-Growing Christmas Trees
Eastern Redcedar
Despite its name, the Eastern redcedar (Juniperus virginiana) is a juniper rather than a cedar and grows at a slow to medium rate. The growth rate is around one to two feet per year when planted. The Eastern redcedar grows in areas beyond the South. Primarily it grows in Texas and Oklahoma.
Virginia Pine
According to the University of Kentucky Department of Horticulture, the growth rate of Virginia pine (Pinus virginiana) is slow. Still, the species can reach heights 40 feet tall and 30 feet wide in the right conditions. Found in Virginia and Kentucky, its growing range extends South to Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama.
Additional Christmas Trees
Other Christmas trees grown outside the South are often shipped nationwide, including the Douglas fir. It grows to full size in seven to 10 years. Also, the Colorado blue spruce (Picea pungens), balsam fir (Abies balsamea), white spruce (Picea glauca), and white pine (Pinus strobus) are varieties of popular Christmas trees.
Will you be visiting a Christmas tree farm this season? What's your favorite type of Christmas tree to decorate for the holidays?