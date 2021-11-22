Experience a Hallmark Christmas at These 5 Hotels Featured in Your Favorite Holiday Films

We don't care how many we've seen, nothing puts us in the holiday spirit quite like a Hallmark movie on a cold winter's night. Catch us with a cup of cocoa in hand, a bowl of popcorn ready for munching, and fire blazing in the background as soon late October rolls around and Hallmark begins its Countdown to Christmas. (This year's lineup features 41 all new movies by the way!)

But when daydreaming about the festive twinkle-lit streets and gorgeous country landscapes just isn't enough, there's something else you can do to scratch that holly jolly Hallmark itch. Plan a winter getaway to one of the hotels where your favorite movies were filmed! While Hallmark has taken its productions all over the world, from Vienna to Rome, there are also plenty of destinations across the country—and across Canada (where the majority of Hallmark movies are filmed)—that you can visit for a one-of-a-kind, behind-the-scenes trip. Here are five hotels and resorts where you can make all your wildest Hallmark dreams come true this winter!

In Chateau Christmas, world-renowned pianist Margot (played by Merritt Patterson) returns to Chateau Neuhaus to spend the holidays with her family. The 519-room Fairmont Chateau Whistler is the backdrop for the love story that unfolds between Margot and former bandmate Jackson. In real life, you can spend a weekend in the elegant alpine setting near the base of Blackcomb Mountain for around $290 per night. Be sure to take advantage of the resort's indoor and outdoor pools, 72-hole golf course, shopping center, gourmet restaurants, full-service spa, and more.

2. The Plaza (New York City, New York)

The legendary New York hotel served as the filming location for Home Alone 2, Bride Wars, Glenn Close's 1996 101 Dalmatians … and the Hallmark favorite Christmas as the Plaza. In Christmas at the Plaza, archival historian Jessica (Elizabeth Henstridge) teams up with decorator Nick (Ryan Paevey) to outfit the hotel for Christmas. The 100-year-old luxury hotel is practically the third star of the show, and an absolute icon in American culture. Plus, who wouldn't want to see the Big Apple all lit up for the holidays? Rooms start at $895 per night.

For those looking for a true Tennessee Christmas, Christmas at Dollywood was the Hallmark-Dolly Parton mashup that made all our wildest dreams come true. Of course, Dollywood was the setting for the movie where New York City event planner Rachel (Danica McKellar) fell in love with Dollywood head of operations Luke (Niall Matter). Fans can visit the park and stay on location at Dollywood's DreamMore Resort & Spa. Rooms start at $288 and special stay-and-play packages allow guests to visit the park and relax in the family friendly Smoky Mountain resort.

In A Winter Getaway, Manitoba's historic Fort Garry Hotel inspires a blossoming romance between an average guy mistaken for a millionaire when gifted a luxury trip (Brooks Darnell as Joe Franklin) and the hotel's concierge Courtney Evans (Nazneen Contractor). In real life, the castle-like hotel is an architectural landmark known for its luxury amenities and gorgeous location in downtown Winnipeg. Rooms start at just $113 per night.