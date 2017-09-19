15 Gorgeous Holiday Hairstyles For Short Hair

The holiday season is almost here, which means your calendar is already filling up with events. From the work Christmas party to the formal cocktail party, you want to look pulled together the entire month of December. Since short haircuts are in, we've found the most festive looks to get you through party season. Whether you have a short pixie cut or a long bob, these hairstyles are the best of the bunch. Even though these hairstyles will look like you stepped right out of the salon, they're so easy to do on your own. During an already hectic holiday season, effortless hair that looks elegant is a win. These hairstyles are perfect for get-togethers after work or when you're the host and you just don't have time to spend on styling your hair. Easy twists and simple accessories can add a touch of glamour to your holiday attire. From completely down to half-up to swept up, these hairstyles are our holiday party inspiration. Your friends and family won't believe you did these incredible hairstyles at home. 'Tis the season to look fabulous.

Take a look at our roundup of the best holiday hairstyles for short haircuts.

Easy Texture with Festive Pin

Credit: Pinterest/POPSUGAR

An elegant accessory can transform a basic hairstyle. With a sparkly pin or clip, you don't have to curl or style your hair to look dressed up and ready for the season. It's a small statement with a big impact.

Glamorous Curls

Credit: Pinterest/Essence

Look like the starlet you are with Old Hollywood-inspired curls. Use a large curling iron to curl sections of hair toward your face. Brush the curls out for soft, vintage waves.

Mini Pompadour

Credit: Pinterest/Cosmopolitan/Kathleen Kamphausen

You can pull off this look just before you head out the door, and it still looks like you spent all evening getting ready. Create a mini pompadour by gathering hair from each side, twisting, and securing on the part.

Multiple Twists Up-do

Credit: Pinterest/Momtastic

Fun for a casual gathering or a more formal get-together, here is one style to master before the holidays. This up-do is party-ready without the hair appointment. Get the tutorial here from Momtastic.

Slicked Back Pixie

Credit: Pinterest/Purewow/Micah Gianneli/Jesse Maricic

The slicked back look is in, but it doesn't have to fall flat. Use a texturizing mousse to keep volume while still achieving sleek style. The look is simple and elegant.

Beachy Waves with Ombré Highlights

Credit: Pinterest/A Pair & A Spare/Kit Lee

Wintertime doesn't mean you have to give up beachy waves and highlights. This casual look is in style regardless of season. Get the tutorial for this look here from A Pair & A Spare.

Faux Long Hair Up-do

Credit: Pinterest/POPSUGAR/Benjamin Stone

Your friends will think you bought extensions to achieve this dressy casual up-do. This style starts with a small chignon. Add curls and pin up for a glamorous effect. Get the tutorial here from POPSUGAR.

Twisted Half-Up Style

Credit: Pinterest/Tessa Rayanne/Kelsey Steindler

This twisted half-up goes from casual to dressy with a simple accessory. Add a wintry clip or antique brooch to make this easy look nighttime ready. Get the tutorial here from Tessa Rayanne.

60s Volume

Credit: Pinterest/Cosmopolitan/Jessica Juliao

Get a lot of reward from minimal effort. Glam up your holiday party with a little volume inspired by the 60s with this style from Cosmopolitan.

Perfectly Smooth Pixie

Credit: Pinterest/A Beautiful Little Life

You don't need a lot of fuss with a pixie. With this striking look, you can go all out on accessories or bold lip colors. Ensure strays stay in place with an extra coat of hairspray, hair oil, or pomade.

Wear a Wintry Headband

Credit: Pinterest/Wedding Forward

Accessories are an easy way to add dazzle to your holiday style. From bright and cheery to something a bit more sophisticated, a simple headband works especially well for almost any gathering. A sparkly headband looks festive and romantic, and you can wear one with any length haircut.

Deep Part with Curls

Credit: Pinterest/Her Campus

Part your hair further than you normally do (or on the opposite side) for a no-product volume boost. Curls dress this volumized look up.

Easy Messy Up-do

Credit: Pinterest/Anne Sage

If the back of your holiday party dress has a cute bow or style element, show it off with this easy messy up-do. Get the tutorial here from Anne Sage.

Side Braid

Credit: Pinterest/Love Hairstyles

For a daytime holiday gathering, this look is casual but more than your normal route. It's pretty and simple, and we know you'll use it well after the holidays.

Create Fun Looks with Bobby Pins

Credit: Pinterest/Essence

You don't need an expensive pin or comb to make a fun and festive look. Create fun designs with bobby pins. So simple and chic.

