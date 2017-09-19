15 Gorgeous Holiday Hairstyles For Short Hair

The holiday season is almost here, which means your calendar is already filling up with events. From the work Christmas party to the formal cocktail party, you want to look pulled together the entire month of December. Since short haircuts are in, we've found the most festive looks to get you through party season. Whether you have a short pixie cut or a long bob, these hairstyles are the best of the bunch. Even though these hairstyles will look like you stepped right out of the salon, they're so easy to do on your own. During an already hectic holiday season, effortless hair that looks elegant is a win. These hairstyles are perfect for get-togethers after work or when you're the host and you just don't have time to spend on styling your hair. Easy twists and simple accessories can add a touch of glamour to your holiday attire. From completely down to half-up to swept up, these hairstyles are our holiday party inspiration. Your friends and family won't believe you did these incredible hairstyles at home. 'Tis the season to look fabulous.

Take a look at our roundup of the best holiday hairstyles for short haircuts.