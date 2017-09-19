20 Stunning Christmas Party Hairstyles For Curly Hair
Before you know it, your schedule will be packed with holiday cocktail get-togethers, cookie swaps, and tacky Christmas sweater parties. Thanks to these fabulous curly holiday hairstyles, you'll be ready for anything that comes up. This holiday season, impress at every event with these hairstyles for curly hair. If you don't have naturally curly hair, you'll want to break out the hot rollers or curling iron to recreate these cute Christmas party hairstyles. These looks are festive for any event—day or night. We've found curly up-dos, half-up-dos, and 'dos with braids, twists, and accessories. Simple touches like a bit of sparkle, an effortless bun, and perfectly placed pins go a long way in elevating your haircut to a style worthy of holiday celebrations. Many of these simple hairstyles for curly hair have quick tutorials so you can recreate them yourself before your next holiday party. Look like you've come straight from the salon with these easy looks for curly hair that you can do yourself. You'll be rocking around the Christmas tree all season long.
Take a look at these gorgeous Christmas party hairstyles for curly hair.
Red Undertones
Play with color this season. Subtle red undertones make for an understated look that's festive, not obnoxious.
Half-Up Hair Bow
Retro Pinned Back Curl
This style is retro and glamorous without looking costume-party ready. Strategically placed bobby pins bring the look together. Get the tutorial here from Hello Adams Family.
Use a Sparkly Pin
A sparkly pin, clip, or comb will automatically make your hairstyle more festive. Whether you have an up-do, a half-do, a bun, or you just want a little sparkle, a shiny accessory adds a jolly touch.
Effortless Up-do
This effortless curly bun is put together with easy twists and braids. Get the tutorial here from Ashley Bloomfield.
Braided Low Bun
This braided bun is a casual up-do that could go from the holiday party at work to a cocktail party. Get the tutorial here from Jess Zimlich.
Boho Disco Curls
Let your hair steal the show with disco-inspired curls, and be sure to keep your outfit simple. Get the tutorial here from Harper's BAZAAR.
Half-Up Twisted Bun
This style is easy and fun for any holiday event if you don't have time for an up-do. Get the tutorial here from Twist Me Pretty.
Easy High Bun
Half Crown Braid
In two minutes, give your hair a style that's sure to get compliments. This breezy look will get your hair out of your face without a full up-do. Get the tutorial here from Hair Romance.
Dressy Half-Up Style
Instead of casual, beachy curls, opt for a dressier look with a curling iron or wand. Pin back portions of hair from each side, but let some curls fall to the front for a dramatic look.
One-Sided Twist and Curls
For a romantic look, send your curls cascading down one side of your part. Twist and pin back to keep your hair out of your eyes for holiday party dancing.
Headband Up-do
This fun look will stay in place from day to night. Curls are on full display, and a headband or two adds a fun finishing touch. Get the tutorial here from Refinery29.
Curly Side-Swept Pixie
Amp up your pixie cut with big curls for a holiday party. Side-swept styling adds maximum effect.
Festive Headband
Holiday hairstyles can be simple and still add lots of cheer. Whether your curly hair is short or long, adding a sparkly headband is just what you need for some holiday flair (and to keep those curls out of the way while you eat a family holiday meal, of course).
Triple Buns
This simple style goes a long way during the holidays. Dress it up with pins, or separate loose curls for a more casual look. To begin, separate the hair into three sections to create three loose buns. Nestle the buns close together to give the appearance of one more sophisticated style.
Bobby Pin Details
Add a festive touch to pinned up hair. Thoughtfully placed bobby pins in a fun design bring sparkle and cheer to holiday style.
Bow Bun
Inside-Out Ponytail Updo
Three stacking ponytails flip to create this elegant updo. Tuck in the bottom, add some pins, and every curl is in place. Get the tutorial here from Hair Romance.
Oversized Bun
Sweeping your hair up gives it plenty of attention while still letting other features shine. Show off your neckline or play up dazzling earrings. For the style, pull curls up and secure in a large knot on your crown, letting loose curls hang.