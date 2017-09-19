20 Stunning Christmas Party Hairstyles For Curly Hair

Before you know it, your schedule will be packed with holiday cocktail get-togethers, cookie swaps, and tacky Christmas sweater parties. Thanks to these fabulous curly holiday hairstyles, you'll be ready for anything that comes up. This holiday season, impress at every event with these hairstyles for curly hair. If you don't have naturally curly hair, you'll want to break out the hot rollers or curling iron to recreate these cute Christmas party hairstyles. These looks are festive for any event—day or night. We've found curly up-dos, half-up-dos, and 'dos with braids, twists, and accessories. Simple touches like a bit of sparkle, an effortless bun, and perfectly placed pins go a long way in elevating your haircut to a style worthy of holiday celebrations. Many of these simple hairstyles for curly hair have quick tutorials so you can recreate them yourself before your next holiday party. Look like you've come straight from the salon with these easy looks for curly hair that you can do yourself. You'll be rocking around the Christmas tree all season long.

Take a look at these gorgeous Christmas party hairstyles for curly hair.