Hallmark's 2021 Countdown to Christmas Schedule is Here!

It may just be the first day of meteorological fall but get out those twinkly lights and all the tinsel in your attic because Hallmark has released the schedule for this year's Countdown to Christmas. With this turning of the season, the behemoths of televised holiday joy have gifted us with the schedule for both Hallmark's Countdown to Christmas and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' Miracles of Christmas programming.

This year, they just have so much to share with us, they had us unwrap the good news in phases. But now we have the entire schedule. They already told us a few nuggets of information early on, starting over the summer. We know that Tyler Hynes and Bethany Joy Lenz are teaming up for An Unexpected Christmas. We also know that Holly Robinson Peete will star in the first Hallmark holiday movie featuring a character on the Autism spectrum. But now we can really get down to business and start planning out our Hallmark holiday viewing parties.

This is the 12th year of Hallmark's ultimate celebration of holiday joy, and they are still wowing us. There will be 41 all new original films with many familiar faces, some new folks, and even some very big, unexpected Hollywood icons like Lea Thompson and Christopher Lloyd who will reunite in Next Stop, Christmas and comedy great, Kevin Nealon. In addition to a full slate on both broadcast networks, also new this year, a brand-new movie will debut on the company's stand-alone streaming service, Hallmark Movies Now. Check out the list below with descriptions straight from our friends at Hallmark.

Hallmark Channel: Countdown to Christmas

All films premiere at 8:00PM EST unless otherwise noted.

Friday, October 22: You, Me & The Christmas Trees

Starring: Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey

Olivia is Connecticut's resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family's 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.

Saturday, October 23: Boyfriends of Christmas Past

Starring: Catherine Haena Kim. Raymond Ablack. Paul Sun-Hyung Lee

Leading up to Christmas, marketing executive, Lauren, is visited by the ghosts of four ex boyfriends. She must learn to open her heart or risk losing her best friend, Nate.

Sunday, October 24: The Santa Stakeout

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housely, Paul Campbell, Joe Pantoliano

Tanya is a police detective who is reluctantly partnered with fellow detective Ryan to solve a recent string of heists taking place during high-profile holiday parties around town. They go undercover as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert, moving into the vacant house next to Mr. Miller, the jovial chair of the community's Christmas committee...and the prime suspect in the case. As Tanya and Ryan partake in the neighborhood's holiday happenings to keep up appearances and crack the case, they get swept up in Christmas. Before they know it, their cover story as a couple in love starts to become reality.

Friday, October 29: Christmas in Harmony

Starring: Ashleigh Murray, Luke James, Loretta Devine, Michelle Williams, Basil Wallace

Harmony is tricked into auditioning for the Holiday Chorus —directed by an ex-boyfriend. By Christmas Eve, they could be harmonizing in the key of love.

Saturday, October 30: Coyote Creek Christmas

Starring: Janel Parrish, Ryan Paevey

A "Christmas Around the World" party helps two people find love at home.

Sunday, October 31: Christmas Sail

Starring: Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O'Quinn

When Liz returns home to take care of her estranged father, she is determined to give her daughter a perfect Christmas and reconnects with her best friend.

Friday, November 5: Gingerbread Miracle

Starring Merrit Patterson and Jon Ecker

Two old friends from high school work together over Christmas to sell his uncle's Mexican bakery famous for its magical gingerbread cookies that grants wishes.

Saturday, November 6: Next Stop, Christmas

Starring: Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Lea Thompson, Christopher Lloyd

Angie wonders what her life would be like if she had married a former boyfriend who became a famous sportscaster. She takes the train home to spend Christmas with her family and inexplicably finds herself 10 years in the past. With the advice of the train's enigmatic conductor, Angie has the chance to revisit that Christmas and learn what –and who –is truly important to her.

Sunday, November 7: A Christmas Treasure

Starring: Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier

After opening a 100-year-old time capsule and meeting a charming chef, Lou questions whether or not she should move to New York after Christmas and further her writing career.

Friday, November 12: Open by Christmas

Starring: Alison Sweeney, Erica Durance, Brennan Elliott

When Nicky finds an unopened Christmas card from a high school secret admirer, she, and her best friend Simone search to find and thank the anonymous author.

Saturday, November 13: My Christmas Family Tree

Starring: Aimee Teegarden, Andrew Walker, James Tupper

When Vanessa receives the results from her Family Tree DNA test, she discovers a family she didn't know existed and travels to their home for Christmas.

Sunday, November 14: A Holiday in Harlem

Stars: Olivia Washington, Will Adams, Tina Lifford

After her grandmother, Mama Belle, turns away her usual gift delivery, expecting "presence over presents," jet setting executive Jazmin heads uptown to Harlem for a quick visit. However, when Mama Belle is injured, Jazmin agrees to stay in the neighborhood and take over co-chairing their block's annual Christmas Jamboree with her old best friend Caleb. A successful corporate fixer, Jazmin expects the job to be easy but quickly finds that she has a lot to learn about the community and her heart.

Friday, November 19: Nantucket Noel

Stars: Trevor Donovan, Sarah Power

During the Seaside Noel celebrations, Christin learns of a developer who is planning to tear down the wharf that is home to her toy store. Tensions rise as she falls for the developer's son, Andy.

Saturday, November 20: A Christmas Together with You

Stars: Harry Lennix, Laura Vandervoort, Niall Matter

During the Christmas season, Megan and her father-figure Frank head out on a road trip to find his long-lost love. Along the way, Megan finds the love of her own life.

Sunday, November 21: A Kiss Before Christmas

Stars: James Denton, Teri Hatcher, Marilu Henner

When nice-guy Ethan casually wishes his life had taken a different course, he wakes up the next day to find nothing is the same – he's not married to his wife Joyce, he doesn't have two teenaged kids and he's CEO of his company. If he wants to reclaim his original life and the family he loves, he must convince Joyce he's telling the truth and win her over...and he only has until Christmas Day.

Thursday, November 25: The Nine Kittens of Christmas

Starring: Brandon Routh, Kimberley Sustad, Gregory Harrison

Cat lovers Zachary and Marilee are thrown back together at Christmas when they're tasked with finding homes for a litter of adorable kittens.

Merry Christmas Weekend: November 26-28

Double features each night! A new movie at 6PM EST and 8PM EST

Friday, November 26: Christmas CEO – premieres at 6:00pm ET/PT

Starring: Marisol Nichols, Paul Greene

A small toy company CEO gets a once in a lifetime offer to merge with a mega toy company but will need her estranged ex-business partner's signature to seal the deal. What he helps her rediscover will change both of their lives.

Friday, November 26: An Unexpected Christmas – premieres at 8:00pm ET/PT Starring: Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes

A writer convinces his ex-girlfriend to pose as a couple for Christmas.

Saturday, November 27: Making Spirits Bright – premieres at 6:00pm ET/PT

Starring: Taylor Cole, Carlo Marks

The son & daughter of rival holiday decorating families help mend their fathers' decades-old feud, finding romance along the way as they compete in the town's holiday decorating contest.

Saturday, November 27: Christmas at Castle Hart—premieres at 8:00PM EST

Starring: Lacey Chabert, Stuart Townsend

Brooke Bennett goes to Ireland for Christmas to search for her Irish roots. While there, she meets Aiden Hart, Earl of Glaslough. Mistaken for an elite event planner, she's hired to host his castle's epic Christmas party.

Sunday, November 28: Christmas in Tahoe – premieres at 6:00PM EST

Starring: Laura Osnes, Kyle Selig, Pat Monahan, George Lopez

To save her family hotel's Christmas show, talent booker Claire must ask for help from her ex- boyfriend Ryan, the lead guitarist of a now-famous band that fired her as their manager years ago.

Sunday, November 28: The Christmas Contest—premieres at 8:00PM EST

Starring: Candace Cameron, John Brotherton, Barbara Niven

Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love.

Friday, December 3: Eight Gifts of Hanukkah

Starring: Inbar Lavi, Jake Epstein

A woman journeys to find her secret admirer during Hanukkah.

Saturday, December 4: A Very Merry Bridesmaid

Starring: Emily Osment, Casey Deidrick

Leah's 30th birthday is on Christmas Eve, the same day as her brother's wedding. Her childhood crush is back in town for the wedding, and he is determined to make sure her birthday does not go by the wayside.

Sunday, December 5: Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Starring: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Mark Deklin, Keith Robinson, SusanYeagley, and Kevin Nealon

Jennifer and Meg Swift are sisters who couldn't be closer despite living in different cities. Jennifer Swift a successful restaurant in Salt Lake City, which she started with her late husband and is raising her teenage son Simon on her own. Jennifer is thrilled when Meg comes to Salt Lake City for a fun Christmas weekend. Meg agrees to stay in the city and help out at the restaurant while Jennifer and Simon return home to Hazelwood for the holiday, where they become wistful for one more Christmas at The Madison – the local movie theater owned by their Uncle Dave (Nealon). The trouble is the theater is for sale and in need of repairs. With help from Eric, Jennifer's former high school debate team rival, and the community, they just might pull off one last encore. As she and Eric work together, Jennifer is reminded that new possibilities are both where you least expect them and exactly where you left them.

The second movie airs December 12th

Friday, December 10: A Dickens of a Holiday!

Starring: Kristoffer Polaha, Brooke D'Orsay

To make the 100th anniversary of her hometown's Victorian festival a success, Cassie invites action movie star and former high school classmate Jake to play Scrooge in "A Christmas Carol."

Saturday, December 11: A Royal Queens Christmas

Stars: Megan Park, Julian Morris

A prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children's Christmas show.

Sunday, December 12: Sister Swap: Christmas in the City

Stars: Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Ashley Williams, Keith Robinson, and Kevin Nealon

Meg Swift comes to Salt Lake City from her hometown in Hazelwood to see her sister Jennifer, who runs a local restaurant in town. Still feeling the effects of losing their Uncle Dave, a change of scenery and a project to dive into is just what she needs. When Jennifer and her teenage son, Simon, return to Hazelwood home for a pre-holiday visit with their family, Meg offers to help Jennifer's staff prepare for a competition among local restaurants that awards the winner money for the charity of its choice. As effusive Meg works alongside the more reserved Joe, the restaurant's manager, the two find their differences are what make them a great team. Swapping cities with her sister leads Meg to her next chapter and also just might bring her an unexpected romance.

Saturday, December 18: The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

Starring: Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, and Brad Harder

The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House.

Sunday, December 19: 'Tis the Season to be Merry

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook, Travis Van Winkle, Karen Malina White

Looking for a fresh angle to her book on relationships, Merry heads to snow covered Vermont. She finds a new perspective and Christmas cheer with charismatic aid worker Chris.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

All movies will premiere at 10:00 PM EST.

Saturday, October 23: Christmas In My HeartStarring: Heather Hemmens, Luke Macfarlane, Sheryl Lee Ralph

Concert violinist Beth tutors the daughter of reclusive Country music star Sean to prep her for the holiday concert. They are joined through the connective power of music.

Saturday, October 30: The Christmas Promise

Starring: Torrey DeVitto, Dylan Bruce, Patrick Duffy, Greyston Holt

Nicole learns to deal with grief, with the help of her grandfather and a carpenter she hires to renovate the home that was once meant for her and her fiancé.

Saturday, November 6: Debbie Macomber's A Mrs. Miracle Christmas

Starring: Kaitlin Doubleday, Steve Lund, Caroline Rhea

When a family faces loneliness and loss of faith, Mrs. Miracle swoops in to renew their Christmas Spirit, and they experience a holiday of heavenly proportions.

Saturday, November 13: One December Night

Starring: Peter Gallagher, Bruce Campbell, Eloise Mumford, Brett Dalton

Two music managers must put their history aside to oversee the televised reunion performance of their rock star fathers with a fractured past.

Saturday, November 20: Five More Minutes

Starring Nikki Deloach, David Haydn-Jones

Inspired by Scotty McCreery's song, "Five More Minutes," a woman's Christmas wish is answered in unexpected ways when her late grandfather's journal turns up and reveals an untold romance.

Saturday, November 27: Time for Them to Come Home for Christmas

Starring: Jessy Schram, Brendan Penny

During the holidays, a woman with amnesia catches a ride with her handsome nurse to investigate the only clue to her identity: a newspaper clipping for a Christmas Festival with a cryptic invitation. From executive producer Blake Shelton.

Saturday, December 4: Our Christmas Journey

Starring: Holly Robinson Peete, Lyriq Bent, Nik Sanchez, Aloma Wright

As a single mom and her teenaged son with autism come to a crossroad during Christmas, she must learn to let go so he can flourish as she finds her own heart healing in unexpected ways.

Saturday, December 11: A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love

Starring: Katherine Barrell and Alberto Frezza

Now that Joy has completed her education, she's ready to fulfill her dream of becoming a nurse and follow in her late mother's footsteps. Back at home before the holiday and with no job on the horizon, Joy's interest is piqued by a volunteer opportunity out of town. There, she meets Eric, who is also at a crossroads. As they become immersed in the effort to build a new home for a family at Christmas, Joy and Eric both find a new sense of purpose. Through a series of coincidences – or, Godwinks – and a medical miracle, they begin to believe in destiny.

From executive producer Kathie Lee Gifford and based on the Godwinks book series by SQuire Rushnell and Louise DuArt.

Saturday, December 18: Christmas for Keeps

Starring: Ashley Newbrough, Ryan Rottman, Christa B. Allen, Marielle Scott

At Christmastime, a close-knit group of childhood friends returns home after 10 years to take part in the celebration of life of their beloved high school teacher

Hallmark Movies Now

Thursday, November 18: Every Time a Bell Rings

Starring: Erin Cahill, Brittany Ishibashi, Ali Leibert, Wes Brown

Three sisters reunite in their hometown of Natchez, Mississippi, at Christmas after a long time apart. They're surprised to discover their late father had planned one last scavenger hunt for them to find the family's wooden wishing bell, a beloved, annual holiday tradition when they were young. As they search for clues in the days leading up to Christmas, the trio visits local childhood haunts around Natchez that hold special meaning for them. In the process, their sisterly bond is rekindled, and each learns an important lesson about what they want in life and love.

Thursday, December 2: Sugar Plum TwistStarring: Jamie Gray Hyder, Ektor Rivera, Laura Rosguer