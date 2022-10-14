Walmart Just Released Their Top Holiday Toy List For 2022

Read on to check out our favorite toys from the list.

By
Jenna Sims
Jenna Sims, Associate Digital Editor at Southern Living
Jenna Sims
Jenna Sims is a Digital Editor for Southern Living and joined the team in 2014. She writes, produces, and ideates content with a focus on email growth and commerce content. She covers a range of topics in the lifestyle space from holiday gift guides to new product launches to tips for cooking with your air fryer.
Southern Living's editorial guidelines
Updated on October 14, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Walmart Holiday Toys
Photo: Walmart

There's no denying that the holidays are fast approaching. If you have kids on your holiday shopping list, that means one thing: toys. Now is the best time to get a head start on your Christmas planning, and Walmart is here to help you find the best toys to gift this holiday season.

No matter how many children you're shopping for this year, Walmart's Top Holiday Toy List for 2022 is sure to have something for them all. The list is made up of over 50 toys, including picks for all ages and more Walmart exclusives than ever before. We're sharing our favorite toys from the list below—they all come in at under $100!

You can view the entire collection of top holiday toys here.

Kinetic Sand Swirl N' Surprise Playset

Kinetic Sand, Swirl N’ Surprise Playset with 2lbs of Play Sand
Walmart
BUY IT: $24.97; walmart.com

This set includes two pounds of sand in four colors: red, purple, green, and yellow. For ages 3 and up.

Connect 4 Spin Game

Connect 4 Spin Game
Walmart
BUY IT: $19.82; walmart.com

The classic game of Connect 4 was given a fun (and challenging) upgrade. This is a toy that the whole family can enjoy. For ages 8 and up.

LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House Building Kit

LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House Building Kit
Walmart
BUY IT: $49.99; walmart.com

Fans of Disney's Encanto will love this LEGO set that includes over 500 pieces. For ages 6 and up.

Nerf Blaster Scooter

Nerf Blaster Scooter
Walmart
BUY IT: $67; walmart.com

Two classics come together to create one fun toy. For ages 8 and up.

LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Customizable Puppy

LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Customizable Puppy
Walmart
BUY IT: $17.49; walmart.com

This interactive plush toy was a 2022 Toy of the Year finalist. For ages 6 to 36 months.

LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Dolls

LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Dolls with 8 Surprises
Walmart
BUY IT: $9.94; walmart.com

She'll unwrap eight surprises with this gift. For ages 4 and up.

Star Wars Galactic Action Darth Vader Interactive Electronic 12-Inch-Scale Action Figure

Star Wars Galactic Action Darth Vader Interactive Electronic 12-Inch-Scale Action Figure
Walmart
BUY IT: $37.97 walmart.com

Any Star Wars fan will be delighted to unwrap their very own Darth Vader action figure, complete with different lights, sounds, and phrases. For ages 4 and up.

Play Day 3-in-1 Junior Sports Set

Play Day 3-in-1 Junior Sports Set
Walamrt
BUY IT: $49; walmart.com

This set will allow them to practice their basketball, soccer, and golf skills. For ages 3 and up.

Purse Pets Glami-cone with Lights & Sounds

Purse Pets
Walmart
BUY IT: $19.97; walmart.com

Exclusive to Walmart, the Glami-Cone Purse Pet serves as both a pet and a fashion accessory. For ages 5 and up.

Cocomelon Boo Boo JJ

Cocomelon Boo Boo JJ
Walmart
BUY IT: $34.97; walmart.com

Kids can learn to help care for others with this interactive toy. They'll help Cocomelon friend JJ fix his boo boos by applying bandages. For ages 2 and up.

Disney Frozen Bike with Doll Carrier Sleigh

Disney Frozen Bike with Doll Carrier Sleigh
Walmart
BUY IT: $94; walmart.com

Frozen hand grips, snowflakes on the removable training wheels, and a doll sleigh carrier complete this Huffy bike. For ages 3 to 5.

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush

Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush
Walmart
BUY IT: $14.94; walmart.com

Whether they already have a collection to add to or if this will be their first Squishmallow, this ultra-soft plush is the perfect companion. For ages 3 and up.

Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups Playset

Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups Playset
Walmart
BUY IT: $84.65; walmart.com

Complete with lights and sounds, the Truck Stop HQ playset will help the pups save the day. For ages 3 and up.

Barbie Dream Camper

Barbie Dream Camper
Walmart
BUY IT: $89; walmart.com

Barbie's Dream Camper comes with over 60 accessories that will provide hours of fun. For ages 3 to 7 years.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
3Doddler 3D Art Pen
Cool Christmas Gifts for Kids You Should Buy Before They Sell Out
Assateague Island
20 Affordable Family Vacations You Haven't Thought Of Before
Blue Christmas Christmas Tree Decorations
118 Christmas Decorating Ideas That Will Inspire You to Bring the Beauty of the Season Home
My First Easter Basket
Adorable Easter Gifts for Kids of All Ages
Pecan Pralines
25 Festive Packaging Ideas For Food Gifts This Holiday
Tree Branch Gift Tag
32 Stylish Christmas Gift Wrapping Ideas
Hurricane Winds
List of Storm Names for 2022 Hurricane Season Revealed
Cleaning Products
Top-Rated Cleaning Products from Walmart To Try in 2022
Nathalie Lete Gingerbread House Mug
Stocking Stuffer Ideas That Won't Disappoint
crop tea towels
Cute Christmas Dish Towels That'll Add Instant Holiday Cheer To Your Kitchen
IlluminationSaturday-034
Shop with Southern Living's Tastemakers to Find the Best Gifts for Everyone on Your List
Summer Fridays Perfume Trio
Our Best Christmas Gift Ideas for Her
Beer Chilling Coaster Set
45 Christmas Gifts for the Guys in Your Life Who Say They Have Everything
Mini Iconic Matte Revolution Lip Trio Set
Charlotte Tilbury's Mini Holiday Lipstick Set Is The Beauty Gift You'll Want To Buy For Yourself
Christmas Bulb Sugar Cookies
10 Baked Goods Our Editors Are Gifting This Holiday Season
Olaplex Gift Set
Last-Minute Gift Ideas from Amazon That Will Still Arrive in Time for Christmas