Holidays & Occasions Christmas Christmas Gifts Walmart Just Released Their Top Holiday Toy List For 2022 Read on to check out our favorite toys from the list. By Jenna Sims Updated on October 14, 2022 There's no denying that the holidays are fast approaching. If you have kids on your holiday shopping list, that means one thing: toys. Now is the best time to get a head start on your Christmas planning, and Walmart is here to help you find the best toys to gift this holiday season.No matter how many children you're shopping for this year, Walmart's Top Holiday Toy List for 2022 is sure to have something for them all. The list is made up of over 50 toys, including picks for all ages and more Walmart exclusives than ever before. We're sharing our favorite toys from the list below—they all come in at under $100! You can view the entire collection of top holiday toys here. Kinetic Sand Swirl N' Surprise Playset $24.97 This set includes two pounds of sand in four colors: red, purple, green, and yellow. For ages 3 and up. Connect 4 Spin Game $19.82 The classic game of Connect 4 was given a fun (and challenging) upgrade. This is a toy that the whole family can enjoy. For ages 8 and up. LEGO Disney Encanto The Madrigal House Building Kit $49.99 Fans of Disney's Encanto will love this LEGO set that includes over 500 pieces. For ages 6 and up. Nerf Blaster Scooter $67 Two classics come together to create one fun toy. For ages 8 and up. LeapFrog My Pal Scout Smarty Paws Customizable Puppy $17.49 This interactive plush toy was a 2022 Toy of the Year finalist. For ages 6 to 36 months. LOL Surprise Loves Mini Sweets Dolls $9.94 She'll unwrap eight surprises with this gift. For ages 4 and up. Star Wars Galactic Action Darth Vader Interactive Electronic 12-Inch-Scale Action Figure $37.97 Any Star Wars fan will be delighted to unwrap their very own Darth Vader action figure, complete with different lights, sounds, and phrases. For ages 4 and up. Play Day 3-in-1 Junior Sports Set $49 This set will allow them to practice their basketball, soccer, and golf skills. For ages 3 and up. Purse Pets Glami-cone with Lights & Sounds $19.97 Exclusive to Walmart, the Glami-Cone Purse Pet serves as both a pet and a fashion accessory. For ages 5 and up. Cocomelon Boo Boo JJ $34.97 Kids can learn to help care for others with this interactive toy. They'll help Cocomelon friend JJ fix his boo boos by applying bandages. For ages 2 and up. Disney Frozen Bike with Doll Carrier Sleigh $94 Frozen hand grips, snowflakes on the removable training wheels, and a doll sleigh carrier complete this Huffy bike. For ages 3 to 5. Squishmallows Official Kellytoy Plush $14.94 Whether they already have a collection to add to or if this will be their first Squishmallow, this ultra-soft plush is the perfect companion. For ages 3 and up. Paw Patrol Big Truck Pups Playset $84.65 Complete with lights and sounds, the Truck Stop HQ playset will help the pups save the day. For ages 3 and up. Barbie Dream Camper $89 Barbie's Dream Camper comes with over 60 accessories that will provide hours of fun. For ages 3 to 7 years.